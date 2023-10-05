Libelula Bakery and kitchen 5 North Fullerton Ave
Small Plates (Appetizer)
Empanadas
$3.50
Flaky fried dough filled with vegetables, beef or pork
Chicharron
$18.00
Fried pork belly, salsa criolla and green sauce
Pasteles
$14.00
Filled with cheese and mushroom, salsa criolla (3pcs)
Ceviche
$18.00
White market fish, leche de tigre, tostones, sweet potato and fried corn
Maduros
$10.00
Fried plantain, queso fresco, lime crema, cilantro
Yucca Frita
$10.00
Huancaina sauce, house seasoning, lime
Avocado tomato salad
$14.00
Cilantro, onion, fried yucca , cilatro vinagrette
Lunch Entree
Lomo Saltado with Tallarin Verde
$22.00
Marinated beef, fries, tomatoes with spaghetti tossed in a spinach pesto
La Bandera
$18.00
Slow roasted pork, white rice, red beans,sweet plaintains
Pollo ala Brasa
$16.00
Roasted Chicken french fries, aji verde, onion salad
Pescado de Coco
$20.00
Chimichurri burger
$16.00
Bakery
Medialuna
$3.00
Glazed croissant
Pain au chocolate
$3.25
Chocolate croissant
Jamon y Queso croissant
$4.25
Ham and cheese croissant
Pastelitos
$4.25
Danish
Orejitas
$3.00
Palmiers, "elephant ears"
Cookies
$3.25
Chocolate Chip, Spicy Double Chocolate
Alfajores
$3.00
Shortbread cookie filled with dulce de leche
Pumpkin Loaf
$3.50
