Liberty Bell Sandwich Shop
Lunch and Dinner
Steaks
- Plain Cheesesteak$6.00
Meat and Cheese
- Original Cheesesteak$7.00
Steak,American Cheese and Fried Onion
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$7.25
Original w/ Lett,Tomato
- Pepper Steak$7.75
Red, Green, Banana and Jalapeno Peps
- Pepperoni Pizza Steak$7.75
Meat , Cheese,Pizza Sauce,Pepp and Mozz
- Loaded Steak$8.75
Pepper with Bacon and Cheese
- Liberty Steak$9.50
X Meat,Onions,Mushrooms,Banana and Jalapeno,Bacon,Xtra Cheese,Hot Sauce
- Fry Steak$7.25
Original with Fries on it
- Soddy Special$7.50
Original withOnions,Mushrooms and Wiz
- Italian Steak$7.75
Original with Capicola, Provolone and Oil and Vinegar
- Liberty Mix$7.75
Original add chisken add Am Cheese
CK Steak
Hoagies
Burgers
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$6.25
Choice of Cheese on Texas Toast
- Italian Griied Cheese$6.75
Prov,Mozz,Red Peps Italian Dressing
- Southern Grilled Cheese$6.75
Am Cheese,Tomato,Bacon on Texas Toast
- Dunked Roast Beef$7.50
Dunked in au jus and served in bowl
- Meatball Sub$7.50
Marinara and Mozz Cheese
- Reuben$7.50
Corned Beef,Swiss,Thousand Island and Kraut on Rye Swirl
- BLT$6.75
Xtra Bacon,Lett and Tom on Texas Toast
Salads
- Side salad$3.25
Small with Choice of Dressing
- House Salad$6.25
Large with Choice of Dressing
- Chef Salad$7.00
Turkey,Ham,Cheese and Choice of Dressing
- Philly Salad$7.25
Original Philly served over House Salad with Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Philly Salad$7.50
Chicken Philly served over House Salad with Choice of Dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$7.50
BBQ Chicken Philly served over House Salad with Choice of Dressing
- Liberty Salald$9.25
Liberty Steak served over House Salad with Choice of Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.50
Fresh Cut Fries
- Plain Fries$2.25+
Fresh Cut Fries with Seasoning
- Cheese Fries$2.75+
Fresh Cut Fries with Seasoning and Cheedar Sauce
- Chili Cheese Fries$3.25+
Fresh Cut Fries with Seasoning, Chili and Cheedar Sauce
- Jalapeno Cheese Fries$2.75+
Fresh Cut Fries with Seasoning, Jalapenos and Cheedar Sauce
- Small Pizza Fries$3.50+
Fresh Cut Fries Pizza Sauce,Mozz topped with pepperoni
- Philly Steak Fries$6.25
Originsl Philly served over Fresh Cut Fries
- Chicken Philly Fries$6.25
Originsl Chicken Philly served over Fresh Cut Fries
Tater Tots
Other Stuff
- Philly Soft Pretzel$2.50
Original Philly Pretzel with Salt
- Onion Rings$6.00
Battered Onion Rings
- All Beef Hot Dog$3.75
Grilled Dog on Amoroso Roll
- Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with Choice of Sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Seved with Marinara Sauce
- Corn Dog$2.50
- Chips$0.99
Lays chips
- Homemade Chili Bowl$7.00
Seved with crackers
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50
- Choc Chip Cookie$1.50