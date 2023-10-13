Peridot
Food
Small Plates
Summer Rolls
Fresh summer rolls, cured pork sausage, bibb lettuce, garlic chives, orange-peanut sauce
Banh Mi Bruschetta
chicken pate, roasted pork, pickled daikon, serrano pepper, cilantro
Green Papaya Salad
English cucumber, pickled carrot, roasted peanuts, fried shallots, lime dressing, house-made beef jerky
Hiramasa Crudo
pickled daikon, asian pear, lemongrass vinaigrette, chili oil
Beef Carpaccio
charred scallion aioli, rau ram, fried shallots, soy-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Wings
caramelized fish sauce glaze, pickled radish
Pork Spareribs
lemongrass-shallot marinade, cucumber-mint salad
Charred Eggplant
Fried shallots, scallion confit, chili-lime
Mushrooms
Grilled king trumpet mushrooms, fried oyster mushrooms, pickled alba, onion soubise
Roasted Cauliflower
Cumin, turmeric, cashews, satay sauce
House Fried Rice
Crepe Cake
Flan
Fried Sticky Rice
Side Baguette
Large Plates
Rohan Duck
Duck confit, soy ginger duck jus
Clams and Mussels
Steamed manila clams, PEI mussels, coconut curry broth, thai basil, sliced baguette
Branzino
Turmeric-shallot marinade, bibb lettuce, fresh herbs, ginger-lime dipping sauce
Vegetable Curry
Lemongrass-coconut milk broth, daikon, kabocha squash, thai basil jasmine rice