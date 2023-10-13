Food

Small Plates

Summer Rolls

$12.00

Fresh summer rolls, cured pork sausage, bibb lettuce, garlic chives, orange-peanut sauce

Banh Mi Bruschetta

$14.00

chicken pate, roasted pork, pickled daikon, serrano pepper, cilantro

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

English cucumber, pickled carrot, roasted peanuts, fried shallots, lime dressing, house-made beef jerky

Hiramasa Crudo

$18.00

pickled daikon, asian pear, lemongrass vinaigrette, chili oil

Beef Carpaccio

$17.00

charred scallion aioli, rau ram, fried shallots, soy-lime vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$14.00

caramelized fish sauce glaze, pickled radish

Pork Spareribs

$17.00

lemongrass-shallot marinade, cucumber-mint salad

Charred Eggplant

$12.00

Fried shallots, scallion confit, chili-lime

Mushrooms

$15.00

Grilled king trumpet mushrooms, fried oyster mushrooms, pickled alba, onion soubise

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Cumin, turmeric, cashews, satay sauce

House Fried Rice

$9.00

Crepe Cake

$14.00

Flan

$11.00

Fried Sticky Rice

$11.00

Side Baguette

$2.00

Large Plates

Rohan Duck

$55.00

Duck confit, soy ginger duck jus

Clams and Mussels

$23.00

Steamed manila clams, PEI mussels, coconut curry broth, thai basil, sliced baguette

Branzino

$45.00

Turmeric-shallot marinade, bibb lettuce, fresh herbs, ginger-lime dipping sauce

Vegetable Curry

$24.00

Lemongrass-coconut milk broth, daikon, kabocha squash, thai basil jasmine rice

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Pork Belly

$34.00

Wine

Glass

"Glass" Col de Luna 'Flora Prosecco'

$12.00

"Glass" Azimut Cava Brut Rose

$14.00

"Glass" Etz Gruner Veltliner

$13.00

"Glass" Lioco 'Sonoma' Chardonnay

$16.00

"Glass" Joseph Mellot 'Destinea' Sauv Blanc

$12.00

"Glass" Ostatu Rioja Blanco

$12.00

"Glass" Gulp Hablo Orange Verdejo/Sauv Blanc

$12.00

"Glass" Comm. de la Bargemone Provence Rose

$16.00

"Glass" Union Sacre Pinot Noir

$15.00

"Glass" Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato

$14.00

"Glass" Dom. de l'Espigouette Vacqueryas

$16.00

"Glass" Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Bottle

Col de Luna 'Flora Prosecco'

$34.00

Domaine Baud 'Cremant De Jura'

$68.00

Azimut Cava Brut Rose

$44.00

Shed Wine 'Uh Oh Cuvee'

$72.00

Bruno Pallard Champagne

$150.00

Etz Gruner Veltliner

$40.00

Lioco 'Sonoma' Chardonnay

$52.00

Joseph Mellot 'Destinea' Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Ostatu Rioja Blanco

$36.00

Mari Vineyards Dry Riesling

$56.00

Zahel Orangetraube

$52.00

Gulp Hablo Orange Verdejo/Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Comm. de la Bargemone Provence Rose

$48.00

Ameztoi 'Rubentis' Rose

$46.00

Union Sacre Pinot Noir

$60.00

Couly-Dutheil Les Gravieres Cab Franc

$50.00

Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato

$42.00

Sandhi Santa Rita Pinot Noir

$84.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou

$66.00

Moric Blaufrankisch

$66.00

Dom. de l'Espigouette Vacqueryas

$59.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Fanti Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

Chateau Beaumont Bordeaux

$74.00

Corkage

$25.00

Beer / Other

Beer

Hopewell First Pils

$6.00

Heinekin Lager

$9.00

Schilling Modernism

$7.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Fair State Stranger In The Alps

$7.00

Mothfire LOLO

$9.00

Dog Fish Head 90

$6.00

Earthen Ales A2 IPA

$6.00

Wax Wings Loose Threads

$11.00

Transient Broatmeal

$7.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

$8.00

Artifact Feels Like Home

$6.00

Shacksbury Vermonter

$7.00

Untitled Art Blood Orange/POM

$6.00

Casamara Club Alta

$6.00

Visitor Beer Visitor Beer, Lager, NA

$6.00

Untitled Art Juicy, IPA, NA

$6.00

Rishi Elderberry Magui

$7.00

Dram Black Tea & Cardamom

$6.00

Revolution Freedom of Speach

HOMES Same Different

$8.00

Cider/Seltzer/Booch

Artifact Feels Like Home Cider

$6.00

Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger

$7.00

Untitled Art Florida Orange/Pom

$6.00

Walker Bros High Gravity Kombucha

$7.00