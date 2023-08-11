Cappuccino

$3.69 +

A hot cappuccino is a warm coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam. The drink typically starts with a shot or two of espresso, which is then combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam created by frothing the milk. The foam is usually about one-third of the drink, while the remaining two-thirds is a combination of espresso and steamed milk.