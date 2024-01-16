Lievita
Lunch Menu
- + Salad$2.49
Macs
Pizza Al Taglio
- Single Cut Potato/Dill$4.50
Single cut of Roman thick pizza with Potato and Whipped dill ricotta
- Double Cut Potato/Dill$7.25
Double cut of Roman thick pizza with Potato and Whipped dill ricotta
- Single Cut Margherita$4.50
Single cut of Roman thick crust pizza with Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella & Basil.
- Double Cut Margerhita$7.25
Double cut of Roman thick crust pizza with Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella & Basil.
- Single Cut Prosciutto & Argula$5.50
Single cut of Roman thick crust pizza Margherita with Prosciutto, Argula & honey Balsalmic drizzle
- Double Cut Prosciutto & Argula$8.50
Double cut of Roman thick crust pizza Margherita with Prosciutto, Argula & honey Balsalmic drizzle
- Single Cut Pepperoni$4.50
Single cut of Roman thick crust pizza with Cheese blend and old worl Pepperoni.
- Double Cut Pepperoni$7.25
Double cut of Roman thick crust pizza with Cheese blend and old worl Pepperoni.
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Cheese Stix$12.99
5 pasta wrapped mozzarella served with marinara
- 1/2 Pound Chicken Wings$8.99
Chicken wings in one of our house made sauces: buffalo, garlic parm, BBQ, Carolina gold
- 1 Pound Chicken Wings$12.99
Chicken wings in one of our house made sauces: buffalo, garlic parm, BBQ, Carolina gold
- Bruschetta$8.99
Tomato, onion, mozzarella, basil, evoo topped with honey balsamic reduction
- Zucchini Fries$7.49
Served with our special garlic sauce
- Spinach Dip$12.99
Classic spinach and artichoke dip served with our house sourdough bread
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Made to order baby Bella mushrooms
- Fritto Misto Di Mare$16.99
Mixed seafood calamari, shrimp, and clams breaded to order with pepperoncini and onion petals
- Pick Any 2 Combo App$9.99
- Pick Any 3 Combo App$12.49
Burgers
- Italian Burger$17.49
Burger topped with Italian meats, spinach, marinara
- Oklahoma Burger$15.49
Burger topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce
- Bacon Burger$17.49
Burger cooked with layer of bacon pressed into the bottom of one patty, onions pressed into other side and topped with cheese
- Hamburger$14.49
With or without cheese
Sandwiches
- Philly Sandwich$16.99
Prime rib or chicken, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, fire roasted peppers, cheese sauce and cheese blend, on house made sourdough baguette
- Meatball Sandwich$12.99
4 meatballs with house marinara and melted cheese blend
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.49
Italian sausage with peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with marinara and melted cheese blend
- Italian Sandwich$13.49
Prosciutto, ham, genoa, pepperoni, and provolone blend with lettuce tomato, onion, and banana peppers
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.49
Hand-breaded, crispy chicken, topped with cheese and marinara
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$11.99
Hand-breaded, crispy eggplant topped with cheese and marinara
- Grilled Chicken Pesto$12.49
Chicken, sauteed onions and mushrooms, topped with fresh mozzarella and pesto
Entrées
- Wild-Caught Salmon$21.49
Grilled, topped with lemon-herb butter
- Sirloin$18.99
Grass fed, finished. All-natural certified angus beef
- Blackened Prime$28.99
Slow-roasted with herbs, then blackened and charred
- Pork Chops$19.99
Naiman ranch "Never ever" boneless pork chops, herb seasoned and grilled
- Chicken Strips
Hand-breaded to order, served with seasoned fries
Paleo
- Salmon Florentine$22.49
Grilled salmon, served over a bed off zucchini and squash topped with sautéed spinach, onion, mushrooms, and tomato
- Shrimp Scampi$18.49
Shrimp, onion, and tomato is sautéed in evoo, garlic, and herbs. Served over zucchini and squash
- Lemon Chicken$16.79
Grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, asparagus, tomato, mushroom, and bacon served over zucchini and squash
Fresh Pasta
- Lasagna$19.99
Layers of egg pasta, meat sauce, ricotta béchamel, and five cheese blend
- Ravioli$16.99
Filled with ricotta cheese and served with marinara
- Parm Pasta$23.99
Your choice of chicken or eggplant served over pasta and topped with marinara and cheese
- Marsala$24.99
Chicken with prosciutto, Parmesan cream sauce and cheese served over a bed of our fresh made pasta tossed with herb butter, evoo and Parmesan cheese. Topped off with our mushroom and Marsala sauce
- Spicy Seafood$32.49
House spicy marinara with shrimp and scallops, topped with fried calamari and clams
- Alfredo$21.95
Local egg pasta in a rich, creamy parmesan sauce
Pasta
- Pasta Alla Vodka$16.99
Cheese tortellini in vodka sauce
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.49
House marinara and from-scratch meatballs
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$17.49
House marinara with a blend of ground beef and Italian sausage
- Baked Penne$17.49
Penne pasta in our rosa sauce with Italian sausage topped with cheese and baked
- Peppers and Sausage Pasta$17.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & local Italian sausage tossed in marinara over penne pasta
- Gnocchi Primavera$17.99
Gluten free house made gnocchi with seasonal vegetables in a lemon garlic butter sauce
Salads
- Spinach Caprese$7.00
- House Salad$7.00
Seasonal greens, lettuce, tomato, cucumber
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, parmesan, with creamy caesar dressing
- Spinach Salad$6.99
Bay spinach, bacon, raisins and toasted walnuts, house herb vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Buffalo chicken tenders, bacon and cheese, on top of a house salad
- Chopped Italian Salad$12.49
Prosciutto, Genoa, capicola, cucumber, tomato, olives, banana peppers, cheese blend
- Chicken Asparagus Caprice Salad$16.79
Bacon, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil, honey balsamic reduction on a bed of spinach
- Prime Salad$17.49
Blackened and charred prime rib, blistered tomato, cucumber, onion, mushroom and green pepper on a bed of mixed greens
- Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.49
Romaine, shaved parmesan, housemade caesar dressing sub sirloin
Macs
Sides
Dessert
Pizza I Calzone I Stromboli
Build Your Own
12" Artisan Thin Crust Specialty Pizza
- 12" Blanco Pizza$14.49
White sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts with house cheese blend with a sprinkle of parm and oregano
- 12" Margherita Pizza$16.49
Housemade sauce topped with tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- 12" Philly Pizza$18.49
White sauce, prime rib, mushroom, onion and fire roasted peppers
- 12" Milano Pizza$17.99
House marinara topped with spinach, house made Italian sausage, onion, mushroom and fire roasted peppers
- 12" Meatball Pizza$13.99
Housemade marinara topped with our house made meatballs
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo chicken, onions and mushrooms
- 12" Whole Hog Pizza$20.49
House marinara, topped with 8 types of pork - pepperoni, it sausage, bacon, prosciutto, ham, pancetta, capicola and genoa. A true meat lovers pizza
- 12" Works Pizza$19.49
House marinara topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers
- 12" Veggie Pizza$17.49
House marinara topped with spinach, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and tomato
- 12" Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$17.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo shrimp, onions, and mushrooms
4 Square Cut Detroit Specialty Pizza
- 4-SQ Blanco Pizza$15.49
White sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts with house cheese blend with a sprinkle of parm and oregano
- 4-SQ Margherita Pizza$17.49
Housemade sauce topped with tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- 4-SQ Philly Pizza$19.49
White sauce, prime rib, mushroom, onion and fire roasted peppers
- 4-SQ Milano Pizza$18.99
House marinara topped with spinach, house made Italian sausage, onion, mushroom and fire roasted peppers
- 4-SQ Meatball Pizza$14.99
Housemade marinara topped with our house made meatballs
- 4-SQ Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo chicken, onions and mushrooms
- 4-SQ Whole Hog Pizza$21.49
House marinara, topped with 8 types of pork - pepperoni, it sausage, bacon, prosciutto, ham, pancetta, capicola and genoa. A true meat lovers pizza
- 4-SQ Works Pizza$20.49
House marinara topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers
- 4-SQ Veggie Pizza$18.49
House marinara topped with spinach, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and tomato
- 4-SQ Buffalo Shrimp Pizza$18.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo shrimp, onions, and mushrooms
Calzone
- Blanco Calzone$14.49
White sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts with house cheese blend with a sprinkle of parm and oregano
- Margherita Calzone$16.49
Housemade sauce topped with tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Philly Calzone$18.49
White sauce, prime rib, mushroom, onion and fire roasted peppers
- Milano Calzone$17.99
House marinara topped with spinach, house made Italian sausage, onion, mushroom and fire roasted peppers
- Meatball Calzone$13.99
Housemade marinara topped with our house made meatballs
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo chicken, onions and mushrooms
- Whole Hog Calzone$20.49
House marinara, topped with 8 types of pork - pepperoni, it sausage, bacon, prosciutto, ham, pancetta, capicola and genoa. A true meat lovers pizza
- Works Calzone$19.49
House marinara topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers
- Veggie Calzone$17.49
House marinara topped with spinach, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and tomato
- Buffalo Shrimp Calzone$17.49
White sauce base, cheese blend, topped with buffalo shrimp, onions, and mushrooms
Cocktails I Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueur
Beer I Wine I NA
Draft Beer
Bottles I Cans
White Wine
Red Wine
N/A Beverages
Family Meals
- 1/2 Pan Lasagna$60.00
Our house made lasagna
- Full Pan Lasagna$110.00
Our house made lasagna
- 1/2 Pan (8 Meatballs) Penne & Meatballs$60.00
- Full Pan (16 Meatballs) Penne & Meatballs$110.00
- 1/2 Pan Chicken Alfredo$60.00
- Full Pan Chicken Alfredo$110.00
- 1/2 Pan Peppers and Sausage$60.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions
- Full Pan Peppers and Sausage$110.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Pan Garden Salad$25.00
- Full Pan Garden Salad$45.00