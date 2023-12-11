Lifestyle Prime Foods 1760 Dual Hwy
Lunch & Dinner
Main Dish
- Grilled chicken$16.49
Freshly seasoned & marinated chicken breast, with your choice of a side and veggie
- Suya$17.29
Marinated & thin sliced beef topped with sautéed onions and Suya seasoning. Suya seasoning contains peanut powder, ground Maggi Seasoning, smoked paprika, ground ginger, onion powder, garlic powder, ground cayenne pepper. Comes with your choice of side and a veggie
- Surf and Turf$17.69
Premium steak cuts paired with grilled shrimp Comes with your choice of side and a veggie.
- Premium Steak Cuts$17.29
Freshly seasoned and grilled Striplion steak comes with your choice of side and a veggie
- Honey Jerk Salmon$16.89
House made Honey Jerk Sauce marinated in Salmon topped with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with your choice of side and veggie.
- Sautéed Shrimp$16.89
Marinated Shrimp with your choice of side and Veggie
- Cajun Pasta$17.29
Cajun Alfredo Sauce topped Parmesan cheese with your choice of protein, comes with garlic bread
Mocktails
Sides
Small Chops
- Chicken wings$8.99+
- Chopped Cheese$12.89
NY style Chopped up burger meat with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato on a toasted Hero roll
- Sweet & spicy chicken sandwich$12.89Out of stock
Grilled chicken breast, tossed in Honey jerk, melted pepperjack cheese, white sauce, lettuce tomato on a lightly toasted potato roll.
- Chicken tenders$13.19
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries
- El Grande Surfs Up Burrito$15.49
Jollof rice, drizzled white sauce, sautéed onions and peppers, chopped up sweet fried plantains, queso cheese, steak and shrimp on a tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$12.89
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and lettuce & ranch
- Philly Cheesesteak Sliders$12.89
Lightly buttered and toasted slider. Roll sautéed peppers and onions, deliciously seasoned steak with melted provolone cheese.
- Crabby patties$13.29Out of stock
Real lump crab cake, lightly toasted and buttered slider roll, aioli sauce, Melted provolone cheese with drizzled hot honey
- Fried Shrimp$13.29
12 fried shrimp served with fries
- Chicken and Waffles$13.49