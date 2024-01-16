Lifestyle Lounging Northern Ave
Table deposits
This is a $25 NON Refundable deposit fee. Remainder of the table will be paid at the front door in Cash, Card or, Apple Pay.
- It's Just Us $160
UP TO 2 PEOPLE 2 BYOB PASS HIGH TOP TABLE 1 HOOKAH HOOKAH REFILLS CHASERS$25.00
- Chop Style $300
UP TO 4 PEOPLE 4 BYOB PASS HIGH TOP TABLE 1 HOOKAH HOOKAH REFILL CHASERS$25.00
- Soft Life $420
UP TO 6 PEOPLE 6 BYOB PASS 2 HOOKAHS VIP SECTION UNLIMITED REFILLS UNLIMITED CHASERS UNLIMITED MOCKTAILS SKIP THE LINE ACCESS 1 VIP PARKING PASS$25.00
- Lavish Lifestyle $650
UP TO 10 PEOPLE UNLIMITED BYOB 2 EXOTIC HOOKAHS VIP SECTION UNLIMITED REFILLS UNLIMITED CHASERS UNLIMITED MOCKTAILS SKIP THE LINE ACCESS 2 VIP PARKING PASS$25.00
(240) 203-9099
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM