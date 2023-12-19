Lighthouse Deli Co Colorado Mills Mall
HOUSE MADE SPECIALTIES
Local wheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, house seasoning
- The Classic Clubhouse$10.99
Local wheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, house seasoning
- The CBR$10.99
Croissant, chicken, bacon, ranch, pepper jack, tomato, lettuce, house seasoning
- The Conquistador$10.99
Local hoagie, pastrami, provolone, egg, bacon, cilantro-garlic aioli, onion, lettuce, house seasoning
- The Surfer$10.99
Local hoagie, turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, house seasoning
- The Hamptons$10.99
Croissant, crab salad, lettuce, tomatoes, house seasoning
- Morning Wrap$10.99
Jalapeño cheddar wrap, bacon, egg, muenster cheese, cilantro-garlic aioli, onions, tomatoes, house seasoning
- The Tuna$10.99
Local wheat bread, tuna, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, house seasoning
- Lighthouse Veggie$10.99
Jalapeño cheddar wrap, mozzarella, avocado, cilantro- garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, house seasoning
CUSTOMIZE IT
1/2 SANDWICH & BOWL OF SOUP COMBO
Lighthouse Deli Co Colorado Mills Mall Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 661-8786
Open now • Closes at 8PM