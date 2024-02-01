Lighthouse Drive In
Burgers
- Lighthouse Special$8.99
Meat patty with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickle
- Big Anchor Cheese$8.49
Meat patty with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, and pickle
- Double Anchor Cheese$9.99
Two meat patties with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, and pickle
- Little Anchor Cheese$4.69
Meat patty with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, and pickle
- Beyond Burger$9.49
A tasty vegan patty, with vegan special sauce, lettuce, pickle, and onion
- Crispy Chicken Burger$7.69
Delicious breaded patty, with special sauce, lettuce, and tomato
- Lighthouse Special Bowl$9.99
Same great ingredients on a bed of lettuce
- Monthly Special$8.49
Dessert
Drinks
Salads & Soups
- Gourmet Green Salad$8.09
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, and black beans
- Towering Turkey Salad$10.09
Gourmet salad topped with turkey breast
- Caesar Chicken Salad$10.29
A tossed salad accompanied by a charbroiled chicken breast and Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Salad$10.29
Gourmet salad topped with warm grilled chicken breast
- Taco Salad - Beef$12.99
Chopped romaine, black beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Taco Salad - Chicken$12.99
Chopped romaine, black beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Small Clam Chowder$5.49
Ivar's signature chowder. Mmm good..
- Large Clam Chowder$7.49
Ivar's signature chowder. Mmm good..
- Tanker Clam Chowder$18.49
Ivar's signature chowder. Mmm good..
- Small Soup Du Jour$4.99
- Large Soup Du Jour$6.99
- Tanker Soup Du Jour$17.99
Sandwiches
- Amazing Turkey Club$10.49
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, American and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Ham & Cheese$9.49
Classics never go out of style. Lean ham, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Turkey & Provolone$9.49
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo
- BLT$7.69
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
On Texas toast and grilled to a golden brown
Seafood Baskets
Sides/Sauces
Specialty
- Corn Dog$2.99
Aberdeen. Yum
- 4pc Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
Aberdeen only. Breaded chicken breast served with fries and your choice of fry, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce
- 2pc Chicken Strip Basket$9.49
Aberdeen only. Breaded chicken breast, served with fries and your choice of fry, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce