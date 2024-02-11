Likey 1945 W. Malvern Ave
Drinks
- Milk Tea$4.50
- Thai Tea$4.50
- Taro$4.50
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.00
- Dalgona Milk Tea$6.00
- Biscoff Milk Tea$6.00
- Americano$4.00
- White Americano$5.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Dalgona Coffee$6.00
- Banana Latte$6.00
- Biscoff Latte$6.00
- Black Sesame Coffee$6.00
- Dabang Coffee$5.00
- Strawberry Latte$5.50
- Misutgaru$5.50
- Green Tea Latte$5.50
- Dalgona Milk$5.50
- Chamomile$4.00
- Earl Grey$4.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- Yuzu$4.25
- Yuzu Green Tea$4.25
- Grapefruit Green Tea$4.25
- Grapefruit Ade$4.50
- Blue Lemonade$4.50
- Strawberry Ade$4.50
- Peach Ade$4.50
- Yuzu Ade$4.50
- Choco Coco$6.25
- JollyPong$6.25
- Dalgona Milk$6.25
- Yogurt Loops$6.25
- Strawberry Loops$6.25
Dessert
- Tanghulu Mix$5.00
- Tanghulu Strawberry$5.00
- Tanghulu Tomato$5.00
- Tanghulu Green Grape$5.00
- Tanghulu Tangerine$5.00
- Tanghulu Blue Berry$5.00
- Plain$4.00
- Mixed Fruit$6.50
- Chocolate$6.50
- Matcha$6.50
- Biscoff$6.50
- Ice Cream$7.50
Crispy croffle with ice cream and fresh fruits
- Krungji (COMING SOON)$4.00
- Cheese$4.50
- Hotteok$4.50
- Red bean$4.50
Likey 1945 W. Malvern Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 476-7737
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM