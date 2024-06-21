lil Coffea Shop- S. Downing 2450 South Downing Street
Food Menu
Appetizers, Soups & Salads
- 5-Piece Chicken Chicken Tenders
All-natural crispy chicken tenders. Crispy Chicken Tenders marinaded in buttermilk then fried to golden brown are juicy and flavorful with southern seasonings. (May Contain: gluten, dairy, and egg)$8.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Served with Guacamole & Sour Cream$8.00
- Chicken Cheese Quesadilla
Served with Guacamole & Sour Cream$8.00
- Chicken Potstickers (8-Piece)
Chicken pot stickers are filled with ground chicken, shredded carrots, and green cabbage & added fresh ingredients like garlic and ginger to ramp up the true flavors.$9.00
- Chicken Tikka Salad$7.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup is the perfect easy dinner. Full of shredded chicken, beans, and homemade tortilla strips, this soup is a meal in itself. It's comforting, hearty and filling.$6.00
- Chicken Wings (9 pieces)$13.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes served with your choice of Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.$6.00
- Jalapeno Poppers (6 Piece)$6.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
Golden french fries tossed in truffle oil, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and served with house made garlic aioli.$6.99
- Samosa (2-Piece)
Deep fried pastries stuffed with mashed potatoes, peas, & spices. Served with home-made tamarind, mint & raita chutney.$7.00
- Shrimp Salad
Jumbo prawns pre-marinated in mild spices. Shrimp Tikka Salad is in Indian inspired salad with full, well rounded flavors and texture. You will love this change up, it's unique and mouth watering good.$7.00
- Spicy Jambalaya Soup
Cajun-spiced vegetables, chicken, Andouille sausage, bacon, and cumin basmati rice in a slightly thickened broth that's ultra savory, perfectly spicy, and so, so filling.$6.00
- Vegetable Pot Stickers
These crispy and flavorful vegetarian potstickers are filled with mushrooms, cabbage, and carrots, and served with a savory dipping sauce. Perfect as an appetizer a light lunch or starters...$8.00
lil Botique Pizzas
- Basil Pesto Pizza$11.00
- Breakfast Pizza$11.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$12.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
- Paneer Do-Pyazza Pizza
India Fusion Pizza made with homemade paneer (cheese) cubes, onion, masala sauce, mozzarella cheese.$12.00
- Spicy Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza topped with a spicy honey glaze! Staff favorite.$11.00
All Day Breakfast
- 303 Breakfast Sandwich
Egg patty, poblano peppers, onions, ancho aioli and Colby Jack cheese on an English muffin.$6.00
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheese, potato and green chili.$12.00
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
Egg, sausage, bacon, cheddar, cream cheese on your choice of plain or everything bagel$9.00
- Breakfast Skillet
Egg potato, sausage Cheddar cheese, bacon and tomato. Comes with a side of toast, butter and jam.$14.00
- Caprese Toast$11.00
- Egg, Cheese & Potato Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled egg, cheese, potato and green chili.$11.00
- Hazy Daisy Toast
Nutella (chocolate hazelnut) spread, sliced strawberries and bananas with a honey drizzle on top of toasted multi-grain seed/nut bread.$11.00
- Mighty Aphrodite Toast
House mashed avocados, arugula and toasted sesame seeds with a tahini drizzle on top of toasted multi-grain seed/nut bread.$10.00
- Sausage, Egg, Potato Breakfast Burrito
Spicy. Sausage, scrambled egg, potato, and cheese burrito with homemade green chili.$12.00
- Supreme Queen Toast
House mashed avocados, cream cheese, chili flakes, lemon zest, and topped with a sliced hardboiled egg.$11.00
- The Chronic Toast
House mashed avocado, arugula, sprouts, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, with a honey balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.$11.00
- The Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, egg and cheddar cheese on an English muffin.$7.00
- The Dotti Llama Toast
Whipped cream cheese and sliced strawberries with a honey drizzle on top of toasted white bread.$10.00
- The KiKi Breakfast Sandwich
Indulge in the ultimate breakfast experience with our mouth-watering breakfast sandwich! Featuring a fluffy Belgium waffle as the bun, this sandwich is loaded with savory sausage and crispy bacon, topped with a perfectly cooked egg and melted cheese. Each bite is a perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors, making it the perfect start to your day. whether you're on-the-go or looking to indulge in a delicious breakfast, this sandwich is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied all morning long.$12.00
- Sir Mix A Latte$11.00
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Grab-N-Go
Pastry Case
- Morning Bun
New from rebel bakery! Croissant dough rolled with brown sugar, cinnamon, orange zest, and tossed in sugar.$6.30
- Cinnamon Roll
New from rebel bakery! Croissant dough rolled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest. Topped with a maple glaze.$6.30
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Individual size classic coffee cake with a cinnamon topping.$5.95
- Raspberry Cream Cheese Fruit Croissant Square
New from rebel bakery! Croissant dough topped with house-made raspberry jam and a dollop of cream cheese.$6.30
- Almond Bear Claw
New from rebel bakery! Croissant dough folded with frangipane (almond pastry cream), toasted almonds, and almond syrup.$6.30
- Chocolate Croissant
New from rebel bakery! Chocolate croissant with double filling of dark chocolate.$6.30
- Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookie
New from rebel bakery! Classic chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with coarse sea salt.$2.75
- Croissant$4.49
- Almond Blueberry Croissant$6.49
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant$7.49
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant$7.49
- K-Pop Croissant$6.30
- Nona's Cake$6.99
- Brownie$5.49
- Scone$4.89
Sandwiches
- lil Chickie Masala$11.00
- Downing Street lil Chickie$12.00
- lil Chickie Deluxe$10.00
- 6th Ave. lil Chickie$10.00
- Alu Tikki Sammie (VEGGIE CUTLET)
Classic Indian street food fare- House made coleslaw, potato patty made with fresh Indian spices and tamarind chutney on a toasted bun.$9.00
- Pesto & Ham Panini
Pesto, ham and Swiss.$14.00
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sliced chicken, Colby Jack cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.$13.00
- Coffea Club
Mayo, basil pesto, fresh deli style chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula, sprouts.$12.00
- Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Baguette
Fresh chicken salad with cranberry, pecans, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a 6" baguette.$11.00
- Italian Baguette
Pepperoni, salami, provolone, balsamic vinegar and olive oil on a 6" baguette.$10.00
- Lil Caprese Baguette
6" Baguette, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato toasted and topped with a light olive oil.$11.00
- Classic Turkey Baguette
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, on a fresh 6" baguette.$10.00
- lil Caprese Baguette
6" Baguette, basil pesto, frosh mozzarella, tomato. toasted and topped with olive oil.$10.00
Bagel Sandwiches
Drink Menu
Alcohol Bottles (Check ID)
- 1800 Teq 1L$45.99
- 1800 teq 750ml$39.99
- 1921 Crema Teq 750ml$42.99
- 477 Chai Spirit 750ml$29.99
- Absolut Mango 750ml$27.99
- Absolut Pears 750ml$25.99
- Absolut Vodka 750ml$23.99
- Altos Anejo Teq.$43.99
- Antiquity$29.99
- Appleton Estate$29.99
- Azunia Teq. Blanco$59.99
- Bacardi Rum 750ml$14.99
- Bacardi Shot 50ml$7.00
- Baileys Almond Milk$36.99
- Baileys Irish Cream 750ml$31.99
- Baileys Shot 50ml$7.00
- Baileys Vanilla Mint$34.99
- Baltons Single Malt$134.99
- Basil Haydens Bourbon$39.99
- Beef Eater Gin$29.99
- Belvedere 750ml$32.99
- Big Sipz$5.49
- Bird Dog Espresso Whiskey$29.99
- Bird Dog Strt BRBN$29.99
- Black Dog Black Reserve$34.99
- Black Label$49.99
- Blanton's 750ml$149.99
- Blue Moon Beer Can$6.00
- Bombay Saphire 750ml$29.99
- Boodles Strawberry Rhubarb$35.99
- Bower Hill$49.99
- Breckenridge 1.75ML$250.00
- Breckenridge 50ml$4.50
- Breckenridge 750ml$39.99
- Buchannans Pineapple$49.99
- Buffalo Trace$39.99
- Bulleit 1L$45.99
- Bulleit 750ml$39.99
- Camarena Silver$38.99
- Campari 1L$39.99
- Captain Morgan$23.99
- Captain Morgan 50ml$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$79.99
- Casamigos Blanco$75.99
- Casamigos Cristalino$74.99
- Casamigos Mezcal$99.99
- Casamigos Repasado$75.99
- Cazadores Blanco$29.99
- Cenote Anejo$73.99
- Chivas$43.99
- Chopin$25.99
- Clase Azul Reposado$169.00
- Codigo Reposado$79.99
- Cointreau$49.99
- Colonel E.H. Taylor$100.00
- Colorado Cream$32.99
- Colorado Honey$34.99
- Conciere Silver$54.99
- Corralejo 1821 Extra Anejo$199.00
- Corralejo Anejo$129.00
- Costa Tequila$49.99
- Crown Royal 18YRS$179.99
- Crown Royal 50ml$7.00
- Crown Royal 750ml$34.99
- Crystal Head Vodka$53.99
- Cut Water$13.99
- Deep Eddie ALL FLAVORS$21.99
- Deviation Dist Spice Gin$39.99
- Dewars$24.99
- Dewars White Label$23.99
- Disaronno 1L$34.99
- Don Fulano$69.99
- Don Julio 1942$199.99
- Don Julio 50ml$12.00
- Don Julio 70th Annv$72.00
- Don Julio Blanco$57.99
- Don Julio Repasado$59.99
- Dulce Vida Blanco$27.99
- Dulce Vida Lime$24.99
- Dulce Vida Pineapple$24.99
- DV8$19.99
- DV8 50ml$6.00
- E&J Brandy 1L$32.99
- Eagle 10YR$99.99
- El Jimador Silver$29.99
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$49.99
- Empress 1908$39.99
- Engine Gin$39.99
- Espolon Blanco$39.99
- Espolon Repasado$39.99
- Fire Ball$23.99
- Four Carat ALL FLAVORS$11.99
- Four Roses$49.99
- Ginraw Gastronomic Gin$54.99
- Glenlivet Scotch 12YR$79.99
- Grand Marnier$49.99
- Grey Goose 750ml$39.99
- Grey Goose Essences$39.99
- Gun Powder Irish Gin$24.99
- Gunner Mortar Vodka$32.99
- Hendricks Gin$59.99
- Herradura Anejo$55.99
- Herradura Repasado 1L$55.99
- Herradura Repasado 750ml$46.99
- Herradura Silver$44.99
- Hetman Ice$19.99
- High Noon 4 Pack$10.00
- Hussonjgs Silver$34.99
- Hypnotiq$31.99
- INF Monkey PCH Belini$14.99
- Jack Daniels 50ml$7.00
- Jack Daniels 750ml$32.99
- Jack Daniels Fire 1L$39.99
- Jack Daniels Honey$34.99
- Jagermeister 750ml$29.99
- Jameson 1L$45.99
- Jameson 50ml$8.00
- Jameson 750ml$32.99
- Jameson Black 750ml$43.99
- Jim Beam 1L$25.99
- Jim Beam 50ml$7.00
- Jim Beam Kentucky Fire$28.99
- Johnny Walker$59.99
- Jose Cuervo Gold$29.99
- Kahlua 50ml$7.00
- Kahlua 750ml$29.99
- Kamora$29.99
- Kentucky Gentleman$19.99
- Ketel One$36.99
- Ketel One Citroen$32.99
- Ketel One Cucumber$34.99
- Kinky 50ml$2.99
- Knob Creek$34.99
- Lagavulin Scotch Single Malt 16YR$159.99
- Lalo Blanco Tequilla$49.99
- Leblon 1L$29.99
- Lee Spirits Strwbry$14.99
- Leopold Bros$49.99
- Los Vecinos$49.99
- Luksusow$24.99
- Lunazul$19.99
- Luxardo$39.99
- Macallan 12YR$99.99
- Macallan 15YR$179.99
- Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Anejo$169.99
- Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado$39.99
- Makers Mark 1L$39.99
- Makers Mark 750ml$34.99
- Malibu Rum$22.99
- Maple Syrup Iron Fish BRBN$49.99
- Marie Belle Purse$45.00
- Milagro Reposado 750ml$29.99
- Milagro Select Barrel Reserve$53.99
- Milagro Silver 1L$39.99
- Milagro Silver 750ml$30.99
- Modelo Beer Can$6.00
- Molly Brown Spiced BRBN$79.99
- Mon Cheri$17.99
- Monkey Shoulder$32.99
- Monte Alban Reposado$29.99
- Mozart Chocolate 50ml$8.99
- Mozart White Chocolate 750ml$34.99
- Mr. Dowells No.1$29.99
- New Amsterdam 50ml$2.49
- New Amsterdam 750ml$24.99
- Oban 14YR$124.99
- Old Monk 750ml$29.99
- Ole Smoky Moonshine ALL FLVRS$29.99
- oodfor
- Outer Space Vodka$34.99
- Partida Anejo$65.99
- Partida Silver$59.99
- Peach St. CO RYE$69.99
- Penta Anejo$179.99
- Pickle Shot 1/2 Pint$7.49
- Pickle Shot 50ml$2.99
- Prospero Reposado$54.99
- Red Door Gin$34.99
- Richardos Decaf Coffee$33.99
- Rock N Roll Tequilas ALL$49.99
- Royal Challenge$29.99
- Royal des Lys Liqueurs De Fruits$19.99
- Royal des Lys Prestige Liqueurs$12.00
- Rumchata 1L$32.99
- Rumchata 50ml$7.00
- Ryans$19.99
- Salted Maple Iron Fish$52.99
- Sauza Gold$24.99
- Sauza Silver$24.99
- Seagrams$19.99
- Siembra Azul Blanco 750ml$69.99
- Signature Rare Whiskey$29.99
- SLRRRP Shots$24.99
- Smirnoff 50ml$1.99
- Smirnoff 750ml$22.99
- Solan Black$29.99
- St. Germaine 1L$49.99
- Sterling Reserve B10$29.99
- Sterling Reserve B7$27.99
- Stoli 750ml$22.99
- Stoli Shot$7.00
- Stranahans 750ml$54.99
- Strange Nature Gin$69.99
- Sugarlands Appalach Aple Pie Shooter$3.99
- Suntory Roku Gin$29.99
- Svayak Vodka$19.99
- Svedka Mango Pineapple$17.99
- Tanquerey 750ml$29.99
- Tee Time 4Pk$10.99
- Tequila Rose$29.99
- Tia Maria 1L$34.99
- Titos 1L$32.99
- Titos 50ml$2.99
- Titos 750ml$25.99
- Tres Generaciones REPOSADO TEQ 750ML$49.99
- Turin Fireball$16.00
- Twenty Grand Apple Vodka Cognac 750ml$39.99
- Twenty Grand Peach Vodka 750ml$39.99
- Two Chicks (Any Flavor)$15.99
- Two Chicks Cocktail 4Pk$15.99
- Ultimo Argumento Teq. Reposado 750ml$49.99
- Van Gogh ESPRESSO 1L$29.99
- Viaka Vvodka$12.99
- Warner Hudson Assorted Liqueur chocolates$12.99
- Weller Special Reserve 1L$129.99
- Whispering Angel$25.99
- White Claw$5.99
- Wild Turkey 101 1L$34.99
- Wild Turkey BRBN$24.99
Alcohol By the Shot (Check ID)
- Ketel One$7.00
- Absolut Any Flavor$7.00
- Stoli (Any Flavor)$7.00
- Milagro Silver$8.00
- Dobel Reposado$8.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- E&J Brandy$7.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Van Gough$7.00
- Rum Chata$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$8.00
- Svedka Mango Pineapple$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- Monkey Shoulder$7.00
- Patron Anejo$8.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- Captain Morgans$7.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado