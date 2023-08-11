Little Roch's 106 W. Main Street
Starters
5 Wings
5 Wings
10 Wings
10 Wings
5 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings
Onion Ring Basket
Beer Battered Onion Rings
French Fry Basket
Roch's Natural Cut Fries
Chicken Tenders
1/2lbs Hand Breaded Tenders
Cheddar Cheese Cubes
Cheddar Cheese Cubes
PepperJack Cheese Cubes
PepperJack Cheese Cubes
Mini Corndogs
12 Mini Corndogs
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles
Jack 'N' Cheese Bites
Fried Macaroni and PepperJack Cheese
Loaded Tots
Tots,Cheese Sauce,Bacon,Red Onion,Chives
Burgers
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6oz Chicken Breast and Bun
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Bun
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Breaded Pork Tenderloin and Bun
Hotdog
Nathan's All Beef Hotdog and Bun
Chili Cheese Dog
Nathan's All Beef Hotdog w/Chili, Shredded Cheese and Bun
Mahi Mahi Fish Sandwich
5 Mahi Mahi Fish Sticks and Bun
BLT
Bacon,Lettuce.Tomato On Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Smoked Pulled Pork and Bun
Grilled Cheese
Rochs Specialties
Frisco Melt
Beef Patty,American,Swiss,Grilled Onions,Frisco sauce on Toased Sourdough
Double Frisco Melt
2 Beef Patty,American,Swiss,Grilled Onions,Frisco sauce on Toased Sourdough
Chicken Frisco
Double Chicken Frisco
Freddy Mack
2 beef Patties with a Bun in between,Lettuce,Onion,Picles,Frisco sauce and Bun
Double Freddy Mack
4 Beef Patties with a Bun in between,Lettuce,Onion,Picle,Frisco Sauce,on a Bun
Italian Beef
Housemade Italian Beef on Ciabatta Bread
Polish Sausage
Polish Sausage on a Bun w/ Polish BBQ Sauce
Roch's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken,Buffalo,Ranch,Pepperjack,Lettuce,Tomato,on a Pretzel Bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken,Cheddar,Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pickle, on a Pretzel Bun
Hot Ham 'N' Cheese
Grilled Ham,Swiss,Grilled Sourdough