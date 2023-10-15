Lilac Tiger
Food
Shared
Vada Pav
(2) Potato Croquette Sliders | Grilled Pickled Chili | Sesame Tomatillo | Brioche
Ferrani Special
Crispy THC Nuggets | Spicy Honey | Toasted Sesame | Chive | Gochujang Aioli Dip
Nihari Momo
(5) Beef Nihari Dumpling | Sichuan Peppercorn | Chili Oil
Poutine
Korean Curry Sauce | House Paneer
Indian Tiger Prawns
(4) Coal-Fire Grilled Tiger Prawns | Sweet Potato and Mango | Thai Basil
Cucumber Salad
Main
THC Sando
Tandoori Honey Chicken | Gochujang Aioli | Achar | Spicy Honey | Fries *Fuster Cluck: Adds Jalapeño Cheese, Beef Bacon, and Ghost Pepper Pepper Hot Sauce
Kati Roll
Mint Chutney | Garlic Serrano Achar | Egg | House Roti | Fries
Wazwanimal Burger
Ground Beef | Beef Bacon | Mint Chutney | Jalapeño Cheese | Fries
Chettinad Masala
Chettinad Spiced Coconut | Curry Leaf | Basmati Rice
Duck Fried Rice
Bok Choy | Mushroom | Scallion
Mushroom Korma
Congee
Shared
Pickle Plate
Rotating Indian Achar | Korean Pickles
Main
