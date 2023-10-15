Food

Shared

Vada Pav

$10.00

(2) Potato Croquette Sliders | Grilled Pickled Chili | Sesame Tomatillo | Brioche

Ferrani Special

$12.00

Crispy THC Nuggets | Spicy Honey | Toasted Sesame | Chive | Gochujang Aioli Dip

Nihari Momo

$15.00

(5) Beef Nihari Dumpling | Sichuan Peppercorn | Chili Oil

Poutine

$16.00

Korean Curry Sauce | House Paneer

Indian Tiger Prawns

$20.00

(4) Coal-Fire Grilled Tiger Prawns | Sweet Potato and Mango | Thai Basil

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Main

THC Sando

$18.00

Tandoori Honey Chicken | Gochujang Aioli | Achar | Spicy Honey | Fries *Fuster Cluck: Adds Jalapeño Cheese, Beef Bacon, and Ghost Pepper Pepper Hot Sauce

Kati Roll

$18.00

Mint Chutney | Garlic Serrano Achar | Egg | House Roti | Fries

Wazwanimal Burger

$20.00

Ground Beef | Beef Bacon | Mint Chutney | Jalapeño Cheese | Fries

Chettinad Masala

$20.00

Chettinad Spiced Coconut | Curry Leaf | Basmati Rice

Duck Fried Rice

$28.00

Bok Choy | Mushroom | Scallion

Mushroom Korma

$20.00

Congee

$22.00

Side

Cumin Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Roti

$5.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Dessert

Mango Coconut Milk Cake

$8.00

Coconut Jam | Seasonal Fruit Gel

Food (3PO)

Shared

Vada Pav

$10.00

(2) Potato Croquette Sliders | Grilled Pickled Chili | Sesame Tomatillo | Brioche

Pickle Plate

$11.00

Rotating Indian Achar | Korean Pickles

Ferrani Special

$12.00

Crispy THC Nuggets | Spicy Honey | Toasted Sesame | Chive | Gochujang Aioli Dip

Nihari Momo

$15.00

(5) Beef Nihari Dumpling | Sichuan Peppercorn | Chili Oil

Poutine

$16.00

Korean Curry Sauce | House Paneer

Indian Tiger Prawns

$20.00

(4) Coal-Fire Grilled Tiger Prawns | Sweet Potato and Mango | Thai Basil

Main

THC Sando

$18.00

Tandoori Honey Chicken | Gochujang Aioli | Achar | Spicy Honey | Fries *Fuster Cluck: Adds Jalapeño Cheese, Beef Bacon, and Ghost Pepper Pepper Hot Sauce

Kati Roll

$18.00

Mint Chutney | Garlic Serrano Achar | Egg | House Roti | Fries

Wazwanimal Burger

$20.00

Ground Beef | Beef Bacon | Mint Chutney | Jalapeño Cheese | Fries

Chettinad Masala

$20.00

Chettinad Spiced Coconut | Curry Leaf | Basmati Rice

Mushroom Korma

$21.00Out of stock

Cashew Butter | Cinnamon | Cardamom | Basmati Rice

Duck Fried Rice

$28.00

Bok Choy | Mushroom | Scallion

Side

Cumin Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Roti

$5.00

Dessert

Mango Coconut Milk Cake

$8.00

Coconut Jam | Seasonal Fruit Gel