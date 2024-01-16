Lil' Easy Cajun Food 5000 East Cesar Chavez Street
Food
Starters
- Meat Pies$7.39
- Cracklins$8.31
- Cheese Fries$8.08
- OUT OF STOCKBoudreaux's LunchOUT OF STOCK$14.32
- Hushpuppies$4.62
- Link Boudin$11.08
- 1/2 Raw Oysters$12.00
- Dozen Raw Oysters$24.00
- 1/2 Grilled Oysters$12.00
- Dozen Grilled Oysters$24.00
- Deviled Eggs$5.54
- Shrimp Remoulade$14.32
- Cup Red Beans and Rice$6.47
- Bowl Red Beans and Rice$10.16
- OUT OF STOCKCrawfish 3lbsOUT OF STOCK$29.09
Soups and Salads
Poboys
Dessert
Daily Specials
- OUT OF STOCKMon Bowl Red BeansOUT OF STOCK$9.69
- OUT OF STOCKTues Cup JambalayaOUT OF STOCK$6.46
- OUT OF STOCKTues Bowl JambalayaOUT OF STOCK$10.16
- OUT OF STOCKWed Beef tipsOUT OF STOCK$12.01
- OUT OF STOCKThurs Bowl Craw EtouffeeOUT OF STOCK$16.49
- OUT OF STOCKFri Cup Seafood GumboOUT OF STOCK$7.39
- OUT OF STOCKFri Bowl Seafood GumboOUT OF STOCK$12.93
Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
- Small Daquiri$9.24
- Large Daiquiri$12.93
- OUT OF STOCKSmall PainkillerOUT OF STOCK$9.24
- OUT OF STOCKLarge PainkillerOUT OF STOCK$12.93
- Small Nola Paloma$9.24
- Large Nola Paloma$12.93
- Small Saturn$9.24
- Large Saturn$12.93
- OUT OF STOCKSmall Sex on the BayouOUT OF STOCK$8.31
- OUT OF STOCKLarge Sex on the BayouOUT OF STOCK$12.47
- Small Grasshopper$9.24
- Large Grasshopper$12.93
- Small Adult Cherry Limeade$6.47
- Large Adult Cherry Limeade$8.31
- Small Virgin Cherry Limeade$6.47
- Large Virgin Cherry Limeade$8.31
- Small Adult Banana Creme$6.00
- Large Adult Banana Creme$8.31
- Small Virgin Banana Creme$5.77
- Large Virgin Banana Creme$8.31
- OUT OF STOCKSWIRL Voodoo ViceOUT OF STOCK$12.93
- OUT OF STOCKSWIRL Blood in the WaterOUT OF STOCK$12.93
- SWIRL Seeing Stars$12.93
Core Cocktails
Beer
Bottle
Wine
White
Sparkling
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Whiskey/Bourbon
Other Spirits
Absinthe/ Cognac
Lil' Easy Cajun Food Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 289-5157
Open now • Closes at 10PM