Lilly’s Pad Food Truck 31 NY-22 N/A
Lilly’s Pad FT Main Menu
EC
$5.00
BEC
$6.00
SEC
$6.00
Dirty Jersey
$7.00
Hashbrown
$2.00
Açaí Bowl
$13.00
Acai base, granola, strawberries, bananas & blueberries *Add peanut butter or nutella drizzle!
Avocado Toastie
$8.00
Mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning on toasted sourdough bread
Overnight Oats
$8.00
PB & J overnight oats
Special Cold Brew
$5.00
16.oz special cold brew flavor of the day!
The Froggy
$14.00
Chicken cutlet, bacon, yellow american cheese, mac n cheese bites, chipotle mayo
Sunny Daze
$13.00
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil-pesto
Honey Bee
$14.00
Chicken cutlet, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles & Mikes Hot Honey
Classic BLT
$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Potato Chips
$4.00
Mac n Cheese Bites
$8.00
Waffle Fries
$7.00
Hot Cocoa
$1.50
Cold Brew
$4.00
16.oz of cold brew on tap
Feelin Peachy
$6.00
16oz. Lotus plant based energy with peach
Blueberry Lavender
$6.00
16.oz Lotus plant based energy with watermelon
Orange Juice
Out of stock
16oz of fresh squeezed orange juice
Soda
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Lilly’s Pad Food Truck 31 NY-22 N/A Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 216-2577
Closed