Lilly’s Pad Food Truck
Lilly’s Pad
- EC$5.00
- BEC$6.00
- SEC$6.00
- Dr Raj$7.50
- Tusker$6.99
- Dirty Jersey$7.00Out of stock
- Hashbrown$2.00
- Avocado Toastie$7.00
Mashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning on toasted sourdough bread
- Açaí Bowl$13.00
Acai base, granola, strawberries, bananas & blueberries *Add peanut butter or nutella drizzle!
- Overnight Oats$8.00
PB & J overnight oats
- The Froggy$14.00
Chicken cutlet, bacon, yellow american cheese, mac n cheese bites, chipotle mayo
- Sunny Daze$13.00
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil-pesto
- Honey Bee$14.00
Chicken cutlet, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles & Mikes Hot Honey
- Classic BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Lawsuit$11.25
- Mac n Cheese Bites$8.00
- Waffle Fries$5.00
- Potato Chips$4.00
- Hot Coffee$2.00
- Hot Cocoa$1.50
- Cold Brew$4.00
16.oz of cold brew on tap
- Special Cold Brew$5.00
16.oz special cold brew flavor of the day!
- Lotus Energy$6.00
16oz. Lotus Plant Based Energy Drink
- Soda$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Orange JuiceOut of stock
16oz of fresh squeezed orange juice
Lilly’s Pad Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 216-2577
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM