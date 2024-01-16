Skip to Main content
Lil's Coffee Co na
We are not accepting online orders right now.
11376 US Highway 14a, Lead, SD 57754
Coffee
Food
Coffee
Hot or cold coffee drinks
Latte
$3.50+
Mocha
$4.00+
White mocha
$4.25+
Americano
$2.00+
Chai
$3.75+
Breve
$4.00+
Cold drinks
Frappe
$4.25+
Smothie
$4.25+
Italian soda
$3.50+
Iced tea
$2.50+
Lotas energy drinks
Redbull infusions
Hot drinks
Cappuccino
$3.50+
Espresso
$2.00+
House coffee
$1.75+
Steamer
$3.00+
Hot tea
$2.50+
Hot chocolate
$3.00+
Food
Bakery
Muffins
Banana bread
Lemon bread
Protein balls
Scones
Lil's Coffee Co na Location and Ordering Hours
(605) 787-0202
