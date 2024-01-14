Lil Woody's Ballard
Weekly Special
Signature Burgers
Specialty Burgers
- THE FIG AND THE PIG$10.00
One-quarter pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, a scoop of our own pickled figs, Hills bacon, crumbled blue cheese and mayo
- NEW MEXICAN$9.50
One-quarter pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, slow-roasted Hatch green chiles and our house-made queso sauce and mayo
- PENDLETON$10.00
One-quarter pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, onion rings, Tillamook cheddar, and BBQ sauce and mayo
- SMOKED OUT$10.00
One-quarter pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, Tillamook smoked cheddar, our own chipotle mayo, sliced raw onions, tomato slices and mayo
- THE TROTTER$10.00
One-quarter pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, chopped up Hills bacon, apples, our own horseradish sauce and mayo
Make You Own Burger
Sandwiches
- GOOD MORNIN' WOODY$7.00
Two fried eggs, Hills bacon, Tillamook cheddar, our own rooster mayo, tomato slices, and mayo
- CAP HILL FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Buttermilk fried natural chicken breast, tomato slices, lettuce and mayo
- BALLARD SALMON BURGER$10.00
House-made smoked salmon burger, tartar sauce, cabbage slaw, Mama Lil’s Peppers and mayo
- VEGGIE VEGGIE$9.50
House-made black bean veggie burger, diced pickles, chopped onions, tomato slices, lettuce, ketchup and mayo
- WOODY'S BLT$7.00
Four strips of Hills bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and our own fry sauce on a Franz burger bun
- GRILLED CHEESE$4.00
Made with American cheese
Extras
Dipping Sauces
Milkshakes
- MILKSHAKE - DUTCH CHOCOLATE$6.00
All shakes are made with Tillamook ice cream
- MILKSHAKE - VANILLA BEAN$6.00
All shakes are made with Tillamook ice cream
- MILKSHAKE - OREGON STRAWBERRY$6.00
All shakes are made with Tillamook ice cream
- MILKSHAKE - MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP$6.00
All shakes are made with Tillamook ice cream
- MILKSHAKE - COFFEE ALMOND FUDGE$6.00
All shakes are made with Tillamook ice cream
- ROOT BEER FLOAT$6.50
A bottle of old-fashioned root beer with a scoop of Tillamook Vanilla Bean ice cream
Drinks
Beer & Wine
- RAINIER 12OZ CAN$3.50
American-style lager - 4.6%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- MODELO ESPECIAL 12OZ CAN$3.50
Mexican pilsner-style lager - 4.4%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- GEORGETOWN - LUCILLE IPA - 12OZ$6.00
India pale ale - 6.8%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- GEORGETOWN - LUCILLE IPA - 12OZ 6PACK$20.00
India pale ale - 6.8%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- GEORGETOWN - ROGER'S PILSNER - 12OZ$6.00
American-style pilsner - 4.9%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- GEORGETOWN - ROGER'S PILSNER - 12OZ 6PACK$20.00
American-style pilsner - 4.9%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- LONE RIVER - RANCH RITA - 12OZ$6.00
Margarita malt beverage with agave and a hint of lime - 6%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- LONE RIVER - RANCH RITA - 12OZ 6PACK$20.00
Margarita malt beverage with agave and a hint of lime - 6%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- LONE RIVER - RANCH WATER - 12OZ$6.00
Hard seltzer with agave and a hint of lime - 4%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- LONE RIVER - RANCH WATER - 12OZ 6PACK$20.00
Hard seltzer with agave and a hint of lime - 4%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- SEATTLE CIDER - DRY CIDER - 12OZ$6.00
Dry cider - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- SEATTLE CIDER - DRY CIDER - 12OZ 6PACK$20.00
Dry cider - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA - LYCHEE LEMONADE - 16OZ$8.50
Lychee, rose water, and lemonade - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA - LYCHEE LEMONADE - 16OZ 4PACK$22.00
Lychee, rose water, and lemonade - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA - SUNSET TRIO - 16OZ$8.50
Passionfruit, orange, guava - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA - SUNSET TRIO - 16OZ 4PACK$22.00
Passionfruit, orange, guava - 6.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - RED BLEND - 12OZ$8.50
Original red blend - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - RED BLEND - 12OZ 4PACK$28.00
Original red blend - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - SAUVIGNON BLANC - 12OZ$8.50
Sauvignon Blanc - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - SAUVIGNON BLANC - 12OZ 4PACK$28.00
Sauvignon Blanc - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - ROSE - 12OZ$8.50
Rose - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup
- HOUSE WINE - ROSE - 12OZ 4PACK$28.00
Rose - 12.5%ABV - Must be over 21+. Must show ID at pickup