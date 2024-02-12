Lima Estilo Nikkei 180 CRANDON BOULEVARD
Food
Zensai
- Ebiwan$11.00
2 Units of phyllo pastry turnovers filled with sautéed shrimp, cream cheese, and peanuts with spicy passion fruit honey.
- Limawan$11.00
2 Units of classic Peruvian lomo saltado turnovers with ceviche sauce.
- Crispy Rice$15.00
Crispy shari rice, salmon, tuna or shiromi tartar, yellow chili, avocado, and limeño furikake.
- Tartare (Salmon Or Tuna)$16.00
Pink salmon tartare or tuna tartare with yellow chili sauce, black quinoa, kiwi, and sesame crisp.
Ceviche/Tiradito
- Sake Passion Tiradito$20.00
Thin slices of salmon marinated in lime, passion fruit honey, and crispy phyllo pastry.
- Nikkei Tiradito$21.00
Thin slices of pink salmon, tuna or shiromi marinated in citrus and oriental sauce with peanut furikake, wonton crisps, and grilled avocado.
- Rosita Yimura Tiradito$20.00
Thin slices of octopus with olive ceviche sauce, lime juice, coral tuile, avocado, and green onion.
- Ponzu Tiradito$19.00
Shiromi with ponzu sauce.
- Classic Ceviche$19.00
Shiromi marinated in tiger's milk, chili, and cilantro.
- Nikkei Ceviche$21.00
Pink salmon, tuna or shiromi with a sesame-based citrus sauce, served with grilled avocado and sesame crisp.
- Wasabi Ceviche$22.00
Shiromi, octopus, and scallops in creamy wasabi tiger's milk, cilantro, and house furikake.
- Aji Amarillo Ceviche$20.00
Pink salmon in tiger's milk with yellow chili, red onion, and cilantro, served with sweet potato and cancha corn.
Limakis
- Miraflores$21.00
Tuna tartar and avocado. Topped with tuna, shiso leaf, and Nikkei sauce.
- Acevichado$20.00
Crispy shrimp and avocado. Topped with catch of the day, ceviche sauce, and cancha corn.
- Tempurizado$20.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon tartar, and cream cheese. Topped with avocado and taré sauce.
- Nazca$18.00
Salmon and cream cheese. Topped with mango, phyllo pastry threads, and passion fruit sauce.
- Sunset$20.00
Furai shrimp and cream cheese. Topped with salmon, lime, and taré sauce.
- Parmesan$21.00
Crispy shrimp and avocado. Topped with scallops gratin with Parmesan cheese and batayaki.
- Buenos Aires$21.00
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese covered with salmon and teriyaki sauce.
- Maki Furai$20.00
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado, breaded with panko and taré sauce.
- Crispy Quinoa$21.00
Shrimps, ebitartar, and avocado. Topped with crispy quinoa and batayaki.
- Truffle Maki$21.00
Crispy shrimps and avocado, covered with salmon, truffle oil and lime.
- Classic Roll$17.00
Salmon and avocado roll.
- Spicy Sake$19.00
Salmon tartar and avocado. Covered with spicy mayo and ikura.
- Kanai Veggie$18.00
Shiitake mushrooms, tempura scallions, and avocado. Topped with tomato, peanuts, and truffle oil.
Nigiri/ Sashimis
- Truffle Salmon$11.00
Salmon belly or scallops, truffle oil, lime, and lemon zest.
- Antiku$10.00
Pink salmon anticucho-style, ceviche sauce, and green onions.
- Hotate$12.00
Scallops, yellow chili, gratinated Parmesan cheese, and furikake.
- Hanzo$10.00
Shiromi with furikake and sesame oil.
- Tako$11.00
Octopus with black olive sauce and olive oil.
- Avocado Al Fuego$9.00
Grilled avocado with citrus zest, yellow chili, peanuts, and Nikkei sauce.
- Classic Nigiri$9.00
- Sashimi$15.00
Takusen
- Picante De Mariscos$31.00
Seafood sautéed with Peruvian curry sauce served with white rice.
- Risotto Lima$29.00
Quinoa risotto with yellow chili sauce, Parmesan cheese, and grilled shrimp. Vegetarian option with shiitake mushrooms.
- Yakimeshi$22.00
Fried rice with seasonal vegetables, available with beef, chicken, salmon, or shrimp.
- Lomo Saltado$28.00
Wok-seared beef with red onion, tomato, and cilantro, served with crispy potatoes and rice.
- Pulpo Pachamanquero$32.00
Grilled octopus with anticucho sauce, potatoes and avocado.
Dezato
Delivery Sushi Boxes
Fixed Menu
Drinks
Red Wines
- LA POSTA MALBEC PAULUCCI$34.00
- ETUDE GRACE BENOIST RANCH PINOT NOIR$55.00
- KEN WRIGHT PINOT NOIR$53.00
- ROUTESTOCK NAPA VALLEY CABERNET$56.00
- LUCA MALBEC$59.00
- LUCA PINOT NOIRBORGO SCOPETO BORGONERO SUPER TUSCAN$70.00
- CHATEAU GAFFELIERE DAME DE GAFFELIERE$75.00
- TURLEY OLD VINES ZINFANDEL$55.00
- BORGO SCOPETO BORGONERO SUPER TUSCAN$56.00