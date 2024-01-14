Limani - DC 670 Wharf Street SW
Main Menu
Raw Bar
- Salmon Sashimi$22.00
Sashimi or tartare, fresno chili, shallots, cilantro and fresh scallion
- Salmon Tartare$22.00
- Tuna Sashimi$26.00
Sashimi - yuzo kosho, dill, extra virgin olive oil. Tartare - micro basil, serrano chili, orange slice
- Tuna Tartare$26.00
- Mediterranean Ceviche$26.00
Lavraki infused with lime and fresh herbs from the Mediterranean paired with Gigantes beans and feta cheese
- Tsipoura Sashimi$44.00
Mediterranean Royal Dorado. A mild fillet flavored with yuzu kosho and a spicy fillet with Fresno chili and shallot
- 1/2 DZ Blue Point Oysters$20.00
Now a generic term for mild atlantic oysters
- DZ Blue Point Oysters$38.00
Now a generic term for mild atlantic oysters
- 1/ 2 DZ Kumamoto Oysters$25.00
Washington state, creamy and plump with a mild fruity flavor
- DZ Kumamoto Oysters$49.00
Washington state, creamy and plump with a mild fruity flavor
- 1/2 DZ Little Neck Clams$16.00
Massachusetts; firm and crip, fruity and slightly briny clams
- DZ Little Neck Clams$32.00
Massachusetts; firm and crip, fruity and slightly briny clams
- For 2 Limani Sampler$120.00
Chef's choice oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I. Mussels and Maine lobster
- For 4 Limani Sampler$240.00
Chef's choice oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I. Mussels and Maine lobster
Limani Specialties
- Octopus$29.00
Tunisia; grilled sashimi quality octopus
- Calamari$23.00
Rings of fresh local squid, lightly fried
- Stuffed Calamari$25.00
Grilled and stuffed with feta, manouri and Kefalograviera cheeses
- Scallops$28.00
Canada; grilled on the skewer
- Mussels$23.00
PEI; prepared with white wine, dill, garlic and parsley
- Crab Cake$28.00
Maryland super lump crab meat served with gigantes
- Shrimp$28.00
Charcoal broiled jumbo shrimp, half-pound
- Garides Saganaki$28.00
Three sautéed jumbo shrimp in tomato and feta sauce
- Cauliflower$28.00
Truffle miso, with fresh truffle and chives. Served hot
- Imam Bayildi$18.00
Eggplant stuff with caramelized onions, garlic and tomato
- Limani Chips$27.00
Paper-thin cut zucchini and eggplant served with lightly fried Kefalograviera cheese, and tzatziki
- Greek Meze$26.00
Tzatziki, Tarama, Ktipiti and Skordalia
- Mushrooms$21.00
Selection of grilled shiitake, oyster and king mushrooms
- Saganaki$17.00
Pan fried Kefalograviera cheese
- Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas, garlic, tahini and olive oil
- Gigantes$14.00
Greece: Kastorian giant Lima beans baked with tomato, caramelized onions and parsley
- Halloumi$19.00
Cyprus; Semi-hard cheese, goat's milk. Served grilled over bed of grilled tomatoes and fresh mint
- Spanakopita$16.00
Fresh spinach, leeks and feta cheese wrapped in phyllo
- Feta Wrapped Phyllo$16.00
Served with a honey vinaigrette
- Extra Pita$2.00
- Grilled Bread$2.00
- tzatziki$6.00
Salad
- Tomato Salad$26.00
Classic Greek salad
- Green Salad$18.00
Hearts of romaine served with house dressing
- Limani Salad$26.00
Mesclun, carrot pappardelle, red and white cabbage, Parmesan flakes, and honey vinaigrette or pine nuts
- Arugala salad$22.00
Butterhead lettuce, carrot pappardelle, radish, fennel, avocado and Scottish smoked salmon
Soup
The Land
- Chicken$36.00
Organic half bone-in chicken breast, marinated and grilled with rosemary and thyme
- Filet Mignon$63.00
10 oz. boneless tenderloin
- Gemista$33.00
Peppers and tomatoes stuffed with rice and fresh herbs
- Cowboy$78.00
22 oz. bone-in rib eye, dry aged 30 days
- Lamb Chops$59.00
Grilled lamb chops served with Greek fries and seasonal vegetables
- Moussaka$36.00
Eggplant, potato, chopped meat and bechamel
Side Dishes
- Horta$14.00
Red, white and gold swiss chard, escarole and spinach
- Lemon Potatoes$13.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and herbs
- Asparagus$13.00
Steamed and tossed with olive oil and sea salt
- Greek Fries$11.00
Seasoned with oregano
- Broccoli Rabe$14.00
Sautéed with garlic and feta cheese
- Cauliflower & Broccoli$13.00
Steamed and tossed with olive oil
- Grilled Vegetable Medley$24.00
Seasonal vegetables with grilled halloumi cheese
- Organic Beets$15.00
Served with Swiss chard and a yogurt sauce
Whole Fish & Fresh Cuts
- Loup De Mer$39.00
Mediterranean; Moist and mild
- Royal Dorado$38.00
Mediterranean; Very delicate fish from the dorado family
- Dover Sole$80.00
Holland; Fresh Dover sole by the piece
- Organic Salmon$39.00
Scotland; Organic fillet with seasonal vegetables
- Big-eye Tuna$47.00
Sashimi quality center-cut tuna with an Egyptian sesame crust served with sautéed spinach
- Swordfish$44.00
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Halibut$44.00
Canada; Grilled steak-cut with seasonal vegetables
Whole Fish and Sizes
- 2 lb Loup$88.00
- 3 lb Loup SALT$120.00
- 4 lb Loup SALT$160.00
Mediterranean; Moist and mild. Serves 4
- 3 lb Red Snapper$146.00
- 3 lb Red Snapper SALT$147.00
- Black Seabass$96.00
North Carolina; Wild bass, tender and flaky
- Fagri$110.00
Greece; Firm and meaty snapper
- Red Snapper$98.00
Florida; White fish, moist and sweet
Shellfish
Wine List
Austraian & German White
Champagne By the Bottle
- Moutard, Brut, NV BTL$105.00
- J. Vignier, Extra Brut, Blanc De Blancs,$195.00
- Ayala, Brut, NV BTL$120.00
- Ayala, Brut, Blanc De Blanc BTL$220.00
- Bollinger, Brut, NV BTL$225.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut, Blanc De Blancs,$425.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut, Blanc De Noirs,$425.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut,$195.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut, “Cuvée Nicolas François,$625.00
- R. Pouillon, Extra-Brut, “Grand Vallée” NV BTL$400.00
- Dom Perignon, Brut, 2013 BTL$400.00
French Red
- Morgon, Maison Passot, 2021$74.00
- Guillon Fleurie, De Roche, 2020$80.00
- Crozes-Hermitage, J. Denuziere, 2018$74.00
- Hermitage, Jacouton, 2021 2020$245.00
- Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gassier 2021$145.00
- Gigondas, Aime Arnoux$195.00
- Chapoutier CNDP$100.00
- Haut-Médoc, Château Verdignan 2009$84.00
- Haut-Médoc, Château Cissac, Cru Bourgeois, 2009$130.00Out of stock
- Pessac-Leognan, Château Mission-Haut-Brion, 2009$4,800.00
- Saint-Emilion, Château Du Beau Vallon, 2018$84.00
- Saint-Émilion, Château Haut Plantey, 2016$88.00
- Saint-Émilion, Château Du Parc, 2018$182.00
- Saint-Emilion, Château La Croix Chantecaille, 2016$92.00
- Paulliac, Grand Vin de Château Latour, 2017$1,950.00
- Paulliac, Château Pédesclaux, 2015$225.00
- Paulliac, Paulliac De Chateau Latour 2017$350.00
- Lalande de Pomerol, La Fleur de Bouard, 2011$134.00
- Château Famaey, 2019$76.00
French White
- Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot,$285.00
- Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot,$195.00
- Sancerre, Maison Belles Cotes$110.00
- Pouilly-Fumé, Didier Dagueneau,$454.00
- Vouvray, Denis Meunier, Sec,$74.00
- Pinot Gris, Charlotte and Florent Boxler,$120.00
- Bourgogne-Blanc, Francois Mikulski, 2020 BTL$124.00
- Chablis, Domaine Ventoura 2022 BTL$94.00
- Chablis, Jean Marc Brocard,$244.00
- Meursault, François Mikulski, “Les Tillets,$385.00
- Meursault, Domaine Nicolas Rossignol,$264.00
- Chassagne-Montrachet, Jean-Claude Bachelet,$364.00
- Puligny-Montrachet, Pascal Clement, 2021 BTL$294.00
Greece Red
Greek White
Italian Red
- Freisa, Francesco Boschis,$74.00
- Barbera, Villa Sparina,$84.00
- Langhe Rosso, Sori Della Sorba 'Solo Per Amore' 2020 BTL$144.00
- Barolo, Massolino, “Serralunga$156.00
- Barolo, Giovanni Rosso,$288.00
- Barolo, Cordero Di Montezemolo, “ Monfalletto,$164.00
- Barolo, Casa E Di Mirafiore, 2017 BTL$174.00
- Barbaresco, Antiche Cantine Dei Marchesi Di Barolo, 2017 BTL$164.00
- Barbaresco, Produttori Barbaresco, 2019 BTL$96.00
- Barbaresco, Ca' Del Baio,$164.00
- Barbaresco, Fontanabianca,$158.00
- Barbaresco, Prunotto, 2019 BTL$144.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico, Ca'La Bionda,$185.00
- Castello Di Bolgheri, Bolgheri Superiore, 2020 BTL$204.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Tenuta Di Collosorbo, 2017 BTL$144.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Il Poggione, 2017 BTL$188.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Ridolfi, 'R' 2017 BTL$118.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Fiorita 2016 BTL$244.00
- Chianti Classico, Caparsa, “Caparsino$124.00
- Bolgheri, Tenuta San Guido,$454.00
- Bolgheri Superiore, Antinori Guado Tasso 2020 BTL$385.00
- Greppi Greppicante Rosso 2020 BTL$88.00
- Le Pupille Saffredi 2019 BTL$298.00
Italian White
- Sauvignon, Kelleri St. Pauls, 2020 BTL$115.00
- Verdicchio RISERVA Dei Castelli Di Jesi Classico Sartarelli, “Milletta$74.00
- Chardonnay, Albino Rocca 2020 BTL$74.00
- Arneis, Monchiero Carbone, Riserva, 'Renesio Incisa' 2018 BTL$82.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, Villa Sparina, 2022 BTL$76.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, La Scola, 2022 BTL$84.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, La Mesma, Riserva,$88.00
Red BTL
- Bottle Pinot Noir, Shane "The Charm", 2019, Russian River Valley, California$95.00
Bright, red apple skin, raspberry, red cherry, cinnamon, vanilla spice, silky smooth
- Bottle Agiorgitiko, Lafazanis 'Geometria', 2022, Nemea, Greece$72.00
Juicy, cherry, red plum, wild berry, black pepper, soft and easy
- Bottle Rhone Blend, M. Chapoutier "La Bernadine", 2019, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France$100.00
Aromatic, red cherry, blackberry, dark plum, white pepper, vanilla spice, velvety
- Bottle Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon, Vega Clara 'Seleccion', 2019, Ribera Del Duero, Spain$68.00
Intense, black cherry, ripe plum, cassis, spicy oak, toasted vanilla, luscious
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Worthy 'Sofia's Cuvee', 2017, Napa Valley, California$84.00
Concentrated, black currant, ripe plum, graphite, smoke, bold and lingering
Spanish Red
- Gomez Cruzado, Reserva, 2017 BTL$94.00
- CUNE, Imperial, Gran Reserva, 2016 BTL$225.00
- Contino, Gran Reserva 2015 BTL$164.00
- Beronia, Gran Reserva 2014 BTL$126.00
- Bodegas Y Vinedos Maurodos,$154.00
- Termanthia, 2014 BTL$545.00
- Vega Clara 'Seleccion' Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BTL$68.00
- Bodegas Alion 2018 BTL$325.00
- TORMARESCA TORCICODA PRIMITIVO Apulia, Italy, 2019$85.00
- Frappato, Centonze 2020$78.00
- Statella Etna Rosso 'Pettinociarelle' 2016$142.00
Spanish White
Sparkling Rose by the bottle
USA Red
- Domaine Serene, “Yamhill Cuvee,$244.00
- Colene Clemens Vineyards,$124.00
- Trisaetum, Coast Range Estate 2019 BTL$142.00
- Resonance, Yamhill-Carlton 2021 BTL$108.00
- Rex Hill, Willamette, 2019 BTL$118.00
- Funky Jozy, Willamette, 2021 BTL$84.00
- Bold, Pinot Noir, Monterey, 2020 BTL$84.00
- RAEN,$185.00
- Pedestal Merlot, Napa Valley, 20 BTL$185.00
- Stags Leap, Napa Valley, 2019 BTL$94.00
USA White
- Riesling, Tatomer ‘Steinhugel' 2021 BTL b12$74.00
- Chardonnay, “Bunker Hill,$188.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynez Valley, 2022 BTL$74.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Chimney Rock, “Elevage,” Napa Valley, 2020 BTL$134.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Lail,$365.00
- Chardonnay, Tyler, Santa Barbara 2021 -$78.00
- Chardonnay, Presqu'ile, “Estate,$88.00
- Chardonnay, Rivers-Marie, Sonoma Coast 2020 BTL$124.00
- Chardonnay, Mount Eden,$84.00
- Chardonnay, Groth, Hillview Vineyard, Napa Valley 2020 BTL$114.00
White BTL
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Joseph Mellot La Graveliere, 2022, Sancerre, Loire, France$84.00
Bright, white grapefruit, Anjou pear, wet stone, lemon zest, lingering finish
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Loveblock, 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand$64.00
Crisp, gooseberry, white peach, ripe pineapple, fresh basil, refreshing
- Bottle Assyrtiko, Gavala, 2022, Santorini, Greece$82.00
Aromatic, green apple, pear, wet stone, dried herbs, soft and round
- Bottle Chardonnay, Domaine Seguinot-bordet 'Petit Chablis', 2020, Chablis, Burgundy, France$72.00
Lively, white flowers, yellow apple, fresh kiwi, lemon peel, soft and subtle
- Bottle Grenache Blanc/Grenache Gris, M. Chapoutier 'La Bernadine Blanc', 2021, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone, France$90.00
Elegant, yellow apple, ripe peach, pineapple, lemongrass, long and creamy
- Bottle Chardonnay, Trefethen 'Main Ranch', 2019, Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California$95.00
Lush, baked apple, pineapple, puff pastry, toasted almond, long and luxurious
Sparkling
- R Poullion, Brut Rose', NV BTL$150.00
- Moet & Chandon Rose' BTL$180.00
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose', NV BTL$300.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose', “Cuvée Elisabeth Salmon,$625.00
- Dom Perignon, Brut Rose', 2008 BTL$850.00
- Lagioiosa Prosecco$74.00
- Lagioiosa Prosecco Rose$74.00
- Non-Alcoholic Prosecco - Lagioiosa$48.00
Wine By the Glass
Rose'
Red
- Gl PN Shane "The Charm$25.00
Bright, red apple skin, raspberry, red cherry, cinnamon, vanilla spice, silky smooth
- Gl Agiorgitiko, Geometria$18.00
Juicy, cherry, red plum, wild berry, black pepper, soft and easy
- Gl Cab/Temp Vega Clara$18.00
Intense, black cherry, ripe plum, cassis, spicy oak, toasted vanilla, luscious
- Gl Cab Worthy Sofias$22.00
Concentrated, black currant, ripe plum, graphite, smoke, bold and lingering
- Gl RED CNDP$25.00
White
- Gl Sancerre Mellot$22.00
Bright, white grapefruit, Anjou pear, wet stone, lemon zest, lingering finish
- Gl SB Loveblock$17.00
Crisp, gooseberry, white peach, ripe pineapple, fresh basil, refreshing
- Gl Assyrtiko, Gavala$19.00
Aromatic, green apple, pear, wet stone, dried herbs, soft and round
- Gl Petit Chablis$18.00
Lively, white flowers, yellow apple, fresh kiwi, lemon peel, soft and subtle
- Gl White CNDP Chapoutier$22.00
Elegant, yellow apple, ripe peach, pineapple, lemongrass, long and creamy
- Gl Chardonnay, Trefethen$25.00
Lush, baked apple, pineapple, puff pastry, toasted almond, long and luxurious
Sparkling
- Gl Lagiossia$14.00
Aroma is fruity and flowery with hints of ripe golden apple and small mountain flowers, dry and fresh
- Gl Lagiossia Rose$14.00
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
- Gl Moet Rose$33.00
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
- Gl Mandois BDB$33.00
100% chardonnay grown on both Grand Cru and Premier Cru parcels, complex toasted hazelnut aroma, ripe pineapple, graham cracker, and ginger snap. Lively, vibrant, and refined on the palate, featuring flavors of orchard fruit and spice
- Gl Dom Perignon$135.00
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
Spirits & Cocktails
Cognac
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Liquer/Vermouth
Mezcal
Rye Whiskey
Scotch Whiskey
- Balvenie 12 Doublewood$24.00
- Balvenie 14$28.00
- Chivas 12$13.00
- Chivas 25$110.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 18$32.00
- Glenfiddich 30$30.00
- Glenlivet 12$18.00
- Glenlivet 18$24.00
- Glenmorangie$16.00
- High Park$28.00
- High Park 18$32.00
- Johnny Walker Black$16.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$70.00
- Johnny Walker King George$350.00
- Lagavulin$20.00
- Laphroaig$22.00
- Macallan 12$24.00
- Macallan 18$100.00
- Oban 14$21.00
- Oban Little Bay$24.00
- Talisker$22.00
Signature Cocktails
- Something Like a Santorini Sunset$21.00
Casa Del Sol Reposado, Mancino Sakura, lemon, Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao, Campari
- Midnight in Mykonos$19.00
Uncle Nearest 1884, Ancho Reyes, Averna, chili tincture, lemon oil
- Thea's Secret Sangria$22.00
Tempranillo, Mextaxa 12, honey, orange, spices
- A Dance in the Rain$18.00
Wheatley Vodka, Giffard Passion and Ginger of the Indies, citrus, Q drinks grapefruit soda, lemon
- Monostiraki$23.00
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, Hennessy VSOP, Diktamo Roots, Giffard Rhubarb
- The Wisdom of Athena$19.00
Lillet Rouge, Giffard Banana de Brasil, Aperol, citrus, Triple Sec
- The Trident of Poseidon$19.00
Corazon Reposado, pineapple juice, citrus, jalapeño tincture
- VIP Tini$18.00
Tito's Vodka, infused with fresh pineapple
- All the Cool Kids Have One$21.00
Espresso, Bayou Spiced Rum, Mr.Black Coffee Liqueur, Licor43
- The Winds of Monolithos$22.00
- It's Ok to Sip and Tell$21.00
Tequila
- Casa Del Sol$22.00
- Casa Del Sol Reposado$24.00
- Casa Del Sol Anejo$29.00
- Casa Del Sol Anejo "Angels Reserve"$41.00
- Corazon Blanco - BLANCO$15.00
- Corazon Reposado$16.00
- Corazon Anejo$22.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$25.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$38.00
- Clase Azul Gold$64.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$135.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$375.00
- Don Juilo Blanco$22.00
- Don Julio Reposado$26.00
- Don Juilo Anejo$29.00
- Don Juilo 1942$46.00
- Ghost$13.00
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- Illegal$17.00
- Los Siete Misterios Mezcal$17.00
- Milagro Repo$19.00
- Milagro Silver$17.00
- Ojo de Tigre$17.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Patsch Anejo$30.00
- Patscho Blanco$21.00
- Patsch Extra Anejo$45.00
- Patsch Repo$25.00
- Patsch Rosaluna$18.00
Vodka
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$17.00
- Barrel 5 Year$18.00
- Blantons$26.00
- Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Colonel EH Taylor$24.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- Elijah Craig$18.00
- Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon$54.00
- Garrison Brothers Single Barrel$28.00
- Johnny Drum$16.00
- Knob Creek$17.00
- Makers Mark$17.00
- Michters$18.00
- Noahs Mill$16.00
- Old Bardstown$18.00
- Orphan Barrel "Caskers Curse"$33.00
- Orphan Barrel "Scarlet Shade"$33.00
- Rabbit Hole Derringer$24.00
- Stagg Junior$32.00
- Uncle Nearest 1854 - RAIL$14.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$20.00
N/A Beverages
Soft Drinks
NA Cocktails
- Virgin Mojito$10.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$10.00
- Riverside Vibe Mocktail$10.00
- Gl NA Lagiossia$12.00Out of stock
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
- BTL NA Lagioiosa Prosecco$48.00
Delicate rose color with pomegranate hints, offering a fresh, aromatic nose of rose and pomegranate. On the palate, it's silky, full-bodied, and beautifully balanced between fruity and floral notes
Event Menu
EVT STARTER
- EVT TOMATO SALAD
- EVT SAGANAKI
- EVT KOLOKITHI
- EVT SHRIMP
- EVT GAR SAG
- EVT OCTOPUS
- EVT FRIED CALAMARI
- EVT GRILLED CALAMARI
- EVT PATZARIA
- EVT STUFFED CALAMARI
- EVT SCALLOPS
- EVT CRABCAKE
- EVT HALLOUMI
- EVT MUSHROOMS
- EVT MUSSELS
- EVT CAULIFLOWER
- EVT SPREADS
- EVT SPANAKOPITA
- EVT GREEN SALAD
- EVT ARUGULA
- EVT LIMANI SALAD
- EVT CEVICHE
- EVT TUNA TARTARE
- EVT SALMON TARTARE
EVT ENTREES
Brunch
Unlimited
A La Carte Additions
- Limani Chips$27.00
Paper-thin cut zucchini and eggplant served with lightly fried Kefalograviera cheese and tzatziki
- Octopus$29.00
Grilled sashimi quality octopus
- Small Limani Sampler Chef's Choice$120.00
Oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I mussels and Maine lobster
- Large Limani Sampler Chef's Choice$240.00
Oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I mussels and Maine lobster
- Blue Point Oysters$20.00+
Mild Atlantic oysters
- Kumamoto Oysters$25.00+
Washington state, creamy and plump with a mild fruity flavor