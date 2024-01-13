Limon - Commissary 5800 3rd Street
*Rotisserie
- Whole Chicken$32.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
- Half Chicken$24.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
- Quarter White$18.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken, quarter white cut of meat.
- Quarter Dark$17.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken.
- Whole Chicken [Only]$25.00
Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included
*Empanadas
- Beef empanadas$13.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: beef, ají panca, eggs, kalamata olives, & golden raisins.
- Chicken Empanadas$13.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: chicken, mixed vegetables, parsley, creamy ají amarillo sauce.
- Veggie Empanadas$13.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: roasted mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
- Cheese empanadas$13.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Oaxaca & monterey jack cheese.
*Piqueos
- Polli-papas$17.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with ají amarillo sauce, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
- Jalea$22.00
Lightly battered shrimp, calamari & fish served with crispy yuca fries, salsa criolla, & yuzu aioli.
- Tacu Tacu$10.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Pan-fried mixed rice and beans, ají amarillo, ají panca and garlic, garnish with salsa criolla.
- Chicharron de pollo$16.00
Chicken thighs, ají amarillo soy sauce, yuca fries, habanero Limón vinaigrette, & salsa criolla.
- Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle-infused macaroni and cheese.
- Platano Frito$10.00
Fried ripe plantains, sweet and sour vinaigrette.
*Clásicos
- Lomo saltado$32.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.
- Arroz con mariscos$32.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in ají amarillo & ají panca fish fumé, PEI mussels, manila clams, jumbo shrimp, calamari, fish, parmesan cheese & salsa criolla.
- Saltado de Pollo$26.00
Wok stir-fried chicken tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in a ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with Jasmine rice.
- Arroz con pollo$24.00
Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce.
*Salads
*Sauces
*Side Dishes
- Chifa Vegetables$8.00
Stir fry zucchini in ginger-infused soy sauce.
- Yuca fries$7.00
Fried yucca.
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet potato fries.
- French fries$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
- Jasmine rice$4.00
Steamed jasmine rice.
- Side salad$6.00
Chopped romaine salad, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, Aji Amarillo sesame dressing. Contains: Gluten & Soy in dressing.
*Ceviches
- Ceviche mixto$23.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
- Pescado clásico$22.00
Fresh Red Snapper. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
- Langostino$23.00
Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
- Flor del huerto$18.00
Cauliflower, vegan ají amarillo leche de tigre, sweet potato, red onions, & choclo.
- Taro Chips$4.00
Made fresh daily, Taro Chips.