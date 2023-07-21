Lincoln Finanical Field East
Pizza
Grill/Food
Big Mozz Sticks
San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Lemon Ranch, Cooper Sharp Cheese, Amoroso Seeded Roll
E.P.A. Roast Pork
Herb Roasted Pork, Wild Arugula, Cherry Pepper Relish, Sharp Provolone Cheese Sauce, Amoroso Seeded Roll
Deli/Food/Snacks
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Roja, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole, Flour Tortilla
Vegan Burrito
Sauteed Mushrooms, Kale, Cilantro Lime Rice, Crispy Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn & Poblano Salsa, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Roja, Guacamole, Cauliflower Tortilla
Popcorn for the People - Dark Chocolate Espresso
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brownie
Gluten Free
Lay's BBQ
Lay's Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Cheetos
Crunchy Cheese
Funyuns
Kit-Kat
Twix
Reese's Cups
Peanut M&M's
Twizzlers
Mike and Ike's
Sour Patch Kids
Beverage
Pepsi
20oz
Diet Pepsi
20oz
Starry
20oz
Pepsi Zero
20oz
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
20oz
Mountain Dew
Lifewater
20oz
Aquafina
20oz
Budweiser
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Bud Light
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Miller Lite
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Coors Light
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Leinenkugel
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Stella
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Michelob Ultra
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Bud Light Lime
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Arnold Palmer Half and Half
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Goose Island IPA
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Corona
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Mango Cart
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Blue Moon
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Vizzy Hard Seltzer
24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification
Bud Light Hard Seltzer
25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification