Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Grated Whole Milk Mozzarella, Reggiano Parmesan, Basil, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Basil, Ricotta Cheese

Grill/Food

Big Mozz Sticks

$10.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Lemon Ranch, Cooper Sharp Cheese, Amoroso Seeded Roll

E.P.A. Roast Pork

$14.00

Herb Roasted Pork, Wild Arugula, Cherry Pepper Relish, Sharp Provolone Cheese Sauce, Amoroso Seeded Roll

Deli/Food/Snacks

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Roja, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole, Flour Tortilla

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Kale, Cilantro Lime Rice, Crispy Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn & Poblano Salsa, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Roja, Guacamole, Cauliflower Tortilla

Popcorn for the People - Dark Chocolate Espresso

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00
Brownie

$5.00

Gluten Free

Lay's BBQ

$2.00
Lay's Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.00
Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Cheetos

$2.00

Crunchy Cheese

Funyuns

$2.00
Kit-Kat

$5.00

Twix

$5.00
Reese's Cups

$5.00
Peanut M&M's

$5.00
Twizzlers

$5.00
Mike and Ike's

$5.00
Sour Patch Kids

$5.00

Beverage

Pepsi

$8.00

20oz

Diet Pepsi

$8.00

20oz

Starry

$8.00

20oz

Pepsi Zero

$8.00

20oz

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$8.00

20oz

Mountain Dew

$8.00
Lifewater

$9.00

20oz

Aquafina

$6.50

20oz

Budweiser

$16.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Bud Light

$16.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Miller Lite

$16.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Coors Light

$16.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Leinenkugel

$18.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Stella

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Michelob Ultra

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Bud Light Lime

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Arnold Palmer Half and Half

$18.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Goose Island IPA

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Corona

$18.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Mango Cart

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Blue Moon

$18.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

$18.50

24oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification

Bud Light Hard Seltzer

$18.50

25oz - Must be 21 or older and have proof of identification