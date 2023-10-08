Lincoln Station
Main Menu
Fries
Hand Cut Fries Full Basket
House cut Idaho potatoes, fried & seasoned to perfection
Hand Cut Fries Half Basket
House cut Idaho potatoes, fried & seasoned to perfection
Sweet Potato Fries
Housemade chipolte ranch, cilantro
Truffle Parmesan
Parmesan, parsley, housemade truffle aioli
Poutine
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, housemade pork gravy, parsley
Buffalo Fries
APPETIZERS
Chips & Salsa
Housemade tortilla chips, Lincoln Station salsa
Chips & Cheese
Housemade tortilla chips, housemade queso dipping sauce
Buffalo Wings 8 piece
Authentic Jumbo Wings spun in Mild, medium, hot, blazing, teriyaki, BBQ or our signature hot BBQ. Celery, blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings 16 piece
Authentic Jumbo Wings spun in Mild, medium, hot, blazing, teriyaki, BBQ or our signature hot BBQ. Celery, blue cheese dressing
Chicken Fingers Traditional
BBQ & housemade ranch
Chicken Fingers Buffalo Style
Wing sauce, blue cheese, housemade ranch
Quesadillas
Chihuahua cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Lincoln Station Salsa
Tator Tots
Basket of perfectly crispy seasoned tots
Hummus
Housemade hummus, lemon pepper garlic sauce, olive oil, celery, cucumbers, carrots, pita bread
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Housemade artichoke dip, with Parmesan cheese, parsley, housemade pita chips
Nachos
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Tomatoes, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken fingers, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, housemade ranch dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, corn, tomatoes, housemade chipotle ranch
Homemade Chili Bowl
Raw onions, raw jalapenos, sour cream and cheddar available for an additional cost
Homemade Chili Cup
Raw onions, raw jalapenos, sour cream and cheddar available for an additional cost
Stuffed Spuds
The Classic
Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar, green onion
3 Cheese & Broccoli
Steamed broccoli, queso sauce, pepper jack, cheddar, green onion
As Seen on TV
Created by Ted Bruson on Chicago’s Best! Grilled steak, melted cheddar, tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, avocado
Southern Spud
Russet potato, housemade pulled pork, BBQ, pepper jack, coleslaw, pickle
Cantina Spud
Ground beef, queso sauce, green onion and salsa
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Burger of the Month
LS Burger
All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, cheddar, house sauce.
Dillinger Burger
All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, cheddar.
California Chicken
All natural grilled chicken no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, housemade ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken in Lincoln Station wing sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Mushrooms, grilled onions, mozzarella
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken no hormones or antibiotics, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack, housemade chipotle ranch
Garden Burger
Avocado, onion, roasted red pepper, swiss, house sauce
Veggie Wrap
Housemade hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack
Traditional Rueben
Slow cooked with a six pack of Hamm’s beer resulting in a tender mouth water brisket. Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, & 1000 Island dressing, rye bread.
Chicken Finger Sub
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing
Stinger
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, Philly steak sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing
Pulled Pork
Housemade, slow-cooked, all-natural pulled pork, BBQ, Cole slaw, and pickle.
B.L.T.
Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and Hellman's mayo on Texas Toast.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
Burger
1/2# Angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomato
Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion