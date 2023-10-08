Main Menu

Fries

Hand Cut Fries Full Basket

$8.00

House cut Idaho potatoes, fried & seasoned to perfection

Hand Cut Fries Half Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Housemade chipolte ranch, cilantro

Truffle Parmesan

$9.00

Parmesan, parsley, housemade truffle aioli

Poutine

$9.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, housemade pork gravy, parsley

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Housemade tortilla chips, Lincoln Station salsa

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Housemade tortilla chips, housemade queso dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings 8 piece

$12.00

Authentic Jumbo Wings spun in Mild, medium, hot, blazing, teriyaki, BBQ or our signature hot BBQ. Celery, blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings 16 piece

$22.00

Chicken Fingers Traditional

$9.00

BBQ & housemade ranch

Chicken Fingers Buffalo Style

$9.00

Wing sauce, blue cheese, housemade ranch

Quesadillas

$10.00

Chihuahua cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Lincoln Station Salsa

Tator Tots

$7.00

Basket of perfectly crispy seasoned tots

Hummus

$9.00

Housemade hummus, lemon pepper garlic sauce, olive oil, celery, cucumbers, carrots, pita bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Housemade artichoke dip, with Parmesan cheese, parsley, housemade pita chips

Nachos

$10.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken fingers, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, housemade ranch dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, corn, tomatoes, housemade chipotle ranch

Homemade Chili Bowl

$8.00

Raw onions, raw jalapenos, sour cream and cheddar available for an additional cost

Homemade Chili Cup

$6.00

Stuffed Spuds

The Classic

$12.00

Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar, green onion

3 Cheese & Broccoli

$9.00

Steamed broccoli, queso sauce, pepper jack, cheddar, green onion

As Seen on TV

$14.00

Created by Ted Bruson on Chicago’s Best! Grilled steak, melted cheddar, tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, avocado

Southern Spud

$13.00

Russet potato, housemade pulled pork, BBQ, pepper jack, coleslaw, pickle

Cantina Spud

$12.00

Ground beef, queso sauce, green onion and salsa

BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Burger of the Month

$15.00

LS Burger

$15.00

All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, cheddar, house sauce.

Dillinger Burger

$16.00

All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, cheddar.

California Chicken

$16.00

All natural grilled chicken no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, housemade ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Breaded or grilled chicken in Lincoln Station wing sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Mushrooms, grilled onions, mozzarella

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

All natural chicken no hormones or antibiotics, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack, housemade chipotle ranch

Garden Burger

$15.00

Avocado, onion, roasted red pepper, swiss, house sauce

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Housemade hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack

Traditional Rueben

$15.00

Slow cooked with a six pack of Hamm’s beer resulting in a tender mouth water brisket. Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, & 1000 Island dressing, rye bread.

Chicken Finger Sub

$15.00

Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing

Stinger

$16.00

Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, Philly steak sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Housemade, slow-cooked, all-natural pulled pork, BBQ, Cole slaw, and pickle.

B.L.T.

$14.00

Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and Hellman's mayo on Texas Toast.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing.

Burger

$13.00

1/2# Angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

All natural chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Fingers

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Crilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadillas

$6.00

Kids Drinks

Desserts

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Warm and delicious baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.

