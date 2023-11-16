Lincoln Station
Fries
- Hand Cut Fries Full Basket$8.00
House cut Idaho potatoes, fried & seasoned to perfection
- Hand Cut Fries Half Basket$6.00
House cut Idaho potatoes, fried & seasoned to perfection
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Housemade chipolte ranch, cilantro
- Truffle Parmesan$9.00
Parmesan, parsley, housemade truffle aioli
- Poutine$9.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, housemade pork gravy, parsley
- Buffalo Fries$9.00
APPETIZERS
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Housemade tortilla chips, Lincoln Station salsa
- Chips & Cheese$7.00
Housemade tortilla chips, housemade queso dipping sauce
- Buffalo Wings 8 piece$12.00
Authentic Jumbo Wings spun in Mild, medium, hot, blazing, teriyaki, BBQ or our signature hot BBQ. Celery, blue cheese dressing
- Buffalo Wings 16 piece$22.00
Authentic Jumbo Wings spun in Mild, medium, hot, blazing, teriyaki, BBQ or our signature hot BBQ. Celery, blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Fingers Traditional$9.00
BBQ & housemade ranch
- Chicken Fingers Buffalo Style$9.00
Wing sauce, blue cheese, housemade ranch
- Quesadillas$10.00
Chihuahua cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Lincoln Station Salsa
- Tator Tots$7.00
Basket of perfectly crispy seasoned tots
- Hummus$9.00
Housemade hummus, lemon pepper garlic sauce, olive oil, celery, cucumbers, carrots, pita bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Housemade artichoke dip, with Parmesan cheese, parsley, housemade pita chips
- Nachos$10.00
Soups & Salads
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, housemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Tomatoes, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken fingers, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, housemade ranch dressing
- Blackened Chicken Salad$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, corn, tomatoes, housemade chipotle ranch
- Homemade Chili Bowl$8.00
Raw onions, raw jalapenos, sour cream and cheddar available for an additional cost
- Homemade Chili Cup$6.00
Raw onions, raw jalapenos, sour cream and cheddar available for an additional cost
- Marco Salad$11.00
Stuffed Spuds
- The Classic$12.00
Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, cheddar, green onion
- 3 Cheese & Broccoli$9.00
Steamed broccoli, queso sauce, pepper jack, cheddar, green onion
- As Seen on TV$14.00
Created by Ted Bruson on Chicago’s Best! Grilled steak, melted cheddar, tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, avocado
- Southern Spud$13.00
Russet potato, housemade pulled pork, BBQ, pepper jack, coleslaw, pickle
- Cantina Spud$12.00
Ground beef, queso sauce, green onion and salsa
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- Burger of the Month$15.00
- LS Burger$15.00
All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, cheddar, house sauce.
- Dillinger Burger$16.00
All natural beef with no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, cheddar.
- California Chicken$16.00
All natural grilled chicken no hormones or antibiotics, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, housemade ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Breaded or grilled chicken in Lincoln Station wing sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Mushrooms, grilled onions, mozzarella
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
All natural chicken no hormones or antibiotics, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack, housemade chipotle ranch
- Garden Burger$15.00
Avocado, onion, roasted red pepper, swiss, house sauce
- Veggie Wrap$13.00
Housemade hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack
- Traditional Rueben$15.00
Slow cooked with a six pack of Hamm’s beer resulting in a tender mouth water brisket. Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, & 1000 Island dressing, rye bread.
- Chicken Finger Sub$15.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing
- Stinger$16.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in wing sauce, Philly steak sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing
- Pulled Pork$14.00
Housemade, slow-cooked, all-natural pulled pork, BBQ, Cole slaw, and pickle.
- B.L.T.$14.00
Loads of hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and Hellman's mayo on Texas Toast.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
- Burger$13.00
1/2# Angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomato
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
All natural chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Grilled Cheese$10.00