LUNCH MENU

From The Wok - Lunch

Evil Jungle Princess - Lunch

$16.00+

wok'd in peanut-red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint

General Ling's - Lunch

$15.50+

wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy

Buddha's Feast - Lunch

$15.50+

asparagus, green beans, onions, mushrooms and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce

Kung Pao - Lunch

$15.50+

with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy

Orange Peel - Lunch

$14.00+

in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach

Cashew Stir-Fry - Lunch

$15.50+

wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy

Firecracker - Lunch

$15.50+

in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions

Mongolian - Lunch

$15.50+

stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy

Honey Walnut - Lunch

$15.50+

crispy shrimp wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts

Beef & Broccoli - Lunch

$16.50

sliced flat iron steak, broccoli wok'd in sesame-garlic soy.

Drunken - Lunch

$16.00+

Noodles & Rice - Lunch

New Wave Pad Thai - Lunch

$16.50

shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, vegetables, mushrooms and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Jeweled Beef - Lunch

$16.00

grass-fed NY strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal

Lucky Lo Mein - Lunch

$15.00+

fresh vegetables and mushrooms wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

$15.00+

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$18.00

uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg

DINNER MENU

Shareables

Black Orchid Ahi

$16.00

lightly blackened, served with jicama slaw and spicy soy mustard

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro

Crab Wontons

$15.00

filled with real crab, cream cheese, and vegetables, drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

spicy aioli and sweet chili sauces

Edamame

$7.00

sprinkled with kosher salt

Korean Cauliflower

$11.00
Kung Pao Edamame

$7.00

wok'd with spicy chili-soy

Pan-Seared Potstickers

$12.00

filled with pork and vegetables, served with seasoned soy dipping sauce

Pineapple-Chili Shrimp

$15.00

crispy tempura shrimp served with sweet and spicy chili sauce and pineapple salsa

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

tossed in sesame-soy glaze

Soups & Salads

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

green curry-coconut soup with chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro and thai basil

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.00

spicy chicken broth with chicken, jasmine rice, cilantro and green onions

Asian Chopped Salad (New)

$16.00+

mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing

Chopped Salad - Side

$5.50

miso-ginger vinaigrette

Miso Mixed Greens

$15.00+

mixed greens, red bell peppers, jicama, cucumber, cilantro and miso-ginger vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$5.00

Add Miso

$2.50

Hand-Helds

Big Burger in Little China

$17.00

marinated patty topped with cucumber salad, lop cheong and hoisin bbq sauce, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$14.00

chili-braised chicken served over asian slaw, topped with roasted red bell peppers, bleu cheese crumbles and pico de gallo

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

specially marinated crispy chicken topped with asian slaw, pickles and spicy aioli, served with garlic-parmesan fries

Loaded Sliders

$16.00

sliced steak, onions, bleu cheese, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato served with garlic-parmesan fries

Shishito Grilled Cheese

$13.00

filled with blistered shishitos, candied bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and tomatoes, served with garlic-parmesan fries

From The Wok

Evil Jungle Princess

$19.00+

wok'd in peanut-red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint

General Ling's

$18.00+

wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy

Buddha's Feast

$18.00+

asparagus, green beans, onions, mushrooms and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce

Kung Pao

$18.00+

with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy

Orange Peel

$17.00+

in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach

Cashew Stir-Fry

$18.00+

wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy

Firecracker

$18.00+

in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions

Mongolian

$18.00+

stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy

Honey Walnut

$18.00+

crispy shrimp wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts

Signature Plates

Korean Salmon

$26.00

wok-seared salmon and fresh vegetables, served sizzling in sesame-garlic soy

Ling's Meatloaf

$21.00

szechuan-style vegetables and wasabi mashed potatoes, topped with red wine-mushroom gravy

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

$24.00

jumbo shrimp, salmon, scallops and cilantro, simmered in green curry-coconut broth

Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

with asparagus, red onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms, served sizzling in spicy garlic-soy

Surf & Turf

$25.00

grass-fed ny strip wok'd with shrimp, asparagus, red onions, mushrooms and thai basil, served sizzling

Vietnamese Shaking Beef

$21.00

grass-fed ny strip stir-fried with red and green onions, tomatoes and citrus-soy, topped with crying tiger salsa

Miso Black Cod

$30.00

Noodles & Rice

New Wave Pad Thai

$19.00

shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, vegetables, mushrooms and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Jeweled Beef

$19.00

grass-fed NY strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal

Lucky Lo Mein

$18.00+

fresh vegetables and mushrooms wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice

$15.00+

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$18.00

uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg

Kids Meals

Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box

$9.00
Popcorn Shrimp - Bento Box

$9.00
Mongolian Chicken - Bento Box

$9.00

SUSHI

Salad/Rice/Shooters

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

wakame, cucumbers, daikon, sesame seeds

Sushi Rice

$4.00
Roll + Bowl

$15.50

choice of any sushi roll paired with any soup

Signature Rolls

Bit O' Mexico

$18.00

hamachi, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy aioli, cilantro, fresh lime zest

Double Dragon

$20.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with shrimp, deep sea crab, spicy aioli

Inferno Roll

$20.00

albacore tuna, jalapeno, shrimp, cry baby sauce, topped with avocado, tuna, eel sauce, thai chilies

Kung Pao Roll

$21.00

soy paper, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, red bell pepper, topped with tuna, shrimp, avocado, spicy soy, peanuts

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

california roll topped with fresh sashimi

Spider Roll

$17.00

soft shell crab, avocado, daikon sprouts, tobiko, eel sauce

Sunrise Roll

$18.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, fresh lemon zest

The Baconator

$19.00

applewood smoked bacon, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cilantro

The Caterpillar

$20.00

eel, shrimp, red bell pepper, topped with avocado, citrus aioli, eel sauce, deep sea crab

The Lochness

$19.00

yellowfin tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with eel, eel sauce, fresh lemon zest

Vegas Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, eel, cream cheese, jalapeno, tobiko, tempura fried, spicy mayo

Karma-Kaze

$20.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, strawberries, topped with seared tuna, ponzu, eel sauce, tobiko, thai basil

Traditional Rolls

Alaska Roll

$12.00

cooked salmon, asparagus, avocado

Boston Roll

$13.00

shrimp, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, spinach, citrus aioli

California Roll

$12.00

kanikama, motoyaki sauce, cucumber, avocado

Crab Crunch Roll

$12.00

kanikama, cucumber, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

yellowtail, spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, tobiko

Philadelphia Roll

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

avocado, cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$12.00

traditional california roll made with thai chilies

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna mix, asparagus

Veggie Roll

$11.00

asparagus, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, citrus aioli

Unagi Maki Roll

$15.50

eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Nigiri + Sashimi

Poke

$25.00

fresh fish, avocado, chili oil, ponzu, shiso leaf, daikon, cilantro

Sashimi Combo (10 pc)

$24.00

15 piece sashimi assortment

Sashimi Combo (15 pc)

$30.00

15 piece sashimi assortment

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Maguro Nigiri

$11.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$11.00

Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Sake Nigiri

$10.00

Unagi Sashimi

$9.00

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Albacore Sashimi

$9.00

Nigiri Combo (10 pc)

$30.00

10 piece nigiri assortment

Ahi Poke

$30.00

