Ling and Louie's Asian Bar & Grill Boise
LUNCH MENU
From The Wok - Lunch
Evil Jungle Princess - Lunch
wok'd in peanut-red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint
General Ling's - Lunch
wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy
Buddha's Feast - Lunch
asparagus, green beans, onions, mushrooms and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce
Kung Pao - Lunch
with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy
Orange Peel - Lunch
in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach
Cashew Stir-Fry - Lunch
wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy
Firecracker - Lunch
in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions
Mongolian - Lunch
stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy
Honey Walnut - Lunch
crispy shrimp wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts
Beef & Broccoli - Lunch
sliced flat iron steak, broccoli wok'd in sesame-garlic soy.
Drunken - Lunch
Noodles & Rice - Lunch
New Wave Pad Thai - Lunch
shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, vegetables, mushrooms and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce
Jeweled Beef - Lunch
grass-fed NY strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal
Lucky Lo Mein - Lunch
fresh vegetables and mushrooms wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce
Louie's Hangover Fried Rice
uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg
DINNER MENU
Shareables
Black Orchid Ahi
lightly blackened, served with jicama slaw and spicy soy mustard
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
Crab Wontons
filled with real crab, cream cheese, and vegetables, drizzled with sweet chili sauce
Crispy Calamari
spicy aioli and sweet chili sauces
Edamame
sprinkled with kosher salt
Korean Cauliflower
Kung Pao Edamame
wok'd with spicy chili-soy
Pan-Seared Potstickers
filled with pork and vegetables, served with seasoned soy dipping sauce
Pineapple-Chili Shrimp
crispy tempura shrimp served with sweet and spicy chili sauce and pineapple salsa
Shishito Peppers
tossed in sesame-soy glaze
Soups & Salads
Tom Kha Gai
green curry-coconut soup with chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro and thai basil
Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup
spicy chicken broth with chicken, jasmine rice, cilantro and green onions
Asian Chopped Salad (New)
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
Chopped Salad - Side
miso-ginger vinaigrette
Miso Mixed Greens
mixed greens, red bell peppers, jicama, cucumber, cilantro and miso-ginger vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Add Miso
Hand-Helds
Big Burger in Little China
marinated patty topped with cucumber salad, lop cheong and hoisin bbq sauce, served with garlic-parmesan fries
Firecracker Chicken Tacos
chili-braised chicken served over asian slaw, topped with roasted red bell peppers, bleu cheese crumbles and pico de gallo
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
specially marinated crispy chicken topped with asian slaw, pickles and spicy aioli, served with garlic-parmesan fries
Loaded Sliders
sliced steak, onions, bleu cheese, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato served with garlic-parmesan fries
Shishito Grilled Cheese
filled with blistered shishitos, candied bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and tomatoes, served with garlic-parmesan fries
From The Wok
Evil Jungle Princess
wok'd in peanut-red curry sauce with vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil and mint
General Ling's
wok'd with green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and thai basil in sweet and spicy soy
Buddha's Feast
asparagus, green beans, onions, mushrooms and thai basil in traditional stir-fry sauce
Kung Pao
with dried chilies, red onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts and chili-soy
Orange Peel
in sweet citrus-chili soy, served over crispy spinach
Cashew Stir-Fry
wok'd with snap peas, red bell peppers, red onions, spinach and cashews in garlic-soy
Firecracker
in thai chili-coconut sauce with broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers and green onions
Mongolian
stir-fried with mushrooms, red and green onions in ginger-garlic soy
Honey Walnut
crispy shrimp wok'd with broccoli and mushrooms in creamy honey sauce, topped with candied walnuts
Signature Plates
Korean Salmon
wok-seared salmon and fresh vegetables, served sizzling in sesame-garlic soy
Ling's Meatloaf
szechuan-style vegetables and wasabi mashed potatoes, topped with red wine-mushroom gravy
Ling's Seafood Hot Pot
jumbo shrimp, salmon, scallops and cilantro, simmered in green curry-coconut broth
Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops
with asparagus, red onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms, served sizzling in spicy garlic-soy
Surf & Turf
grass-fed ny strip wok'd with shrimp, asparagus, red onions, mushrooms and thai basil, served sizzling
Vietnamese Shaking Beef
grass-fed ny strip stir-fried with red and green onions, tomatoes and citrus-soy, topped with crying tiger salsa
Miso Black Cod
Noodles & Rice
New Wave Pad Thai
shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, vegetables, mushrooms and rice noodles in sweet tamarind-chili sauce
Jeweled Beef
grass-fed NY strip stir-fried with snap peas, mushrooms, spinach, thai basil, egg noodles and sambal
Lucky Lo Mein
fresh vegetables and mushrooms wok'd with egg noodles in savory garlic sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, scrambled egg and uncle fu's secret sauce
Louie's Hangover Fried Rice
uncle fu's fried rice topped with chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, pineapple and a sunny side-up egg
Kids Meals
SUSHI
Salad/Rice/Shooters
Signature Rolls
Bit O' Mexico
hamachi, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy aioli, cilantro, fresh lime zest
Double Dragon
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with shrimp, deep sea crab, spicy aioli
Inferno Roll
albacore tuna, jalapeno, shrimp, cry baby sauce, topped with avocado, tuna, eel sauce, thai chilies
Kung Pao Roll
soy paper, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, red bell pepper, topped with tuna, shrimp, avocado, spicy soy, peanuts
Rainbow Roll
california roll topped with fresh sashimi
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, avocado, daikon sprouts, tobiko, eel sauce
Sunrise Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, fresh lemon zest
The Baconator
applewood smoked bacon, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cilantro
The Caterpillar
eel, shrimp, red bell pepper, topped with avocado, citrus aioli, eel sauce, deep sea crab
The Lochness
yellowfin tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with eel, eel sauce, fresh lemon zest
Vegas Roll
spicy tuna, eel, cream cheese, jalapeno, tobiko, tempura fried, spicy mayo
Karma-Kaze
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, strawberries, topped with seared tuna, ponzu, eel sauce, tobiko, thai basil
Traditional Rolls
Alaska Roll
cooked salmon, asparagus, avocado
Boston Roll
shrimp, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, spinach, citrus aioli
California Roll
kanikama, motoyaki sauce, cucumber, avocado
Crab Crunch Roll
kanikama, cucumber, tempura flakes, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
yellowtail, spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, tobiko
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
avocado, cucumber
Spicy California Roll
traditional california roll made with thai chilies
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna mix, asparagus
Veggie Roll
asparagus, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, citrus aioli
Unagi Maki Roll
eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Nigiri + Sashimi
Poke
fresh fish, avocado, chili oil, ponzu, shiso leaf, daikon, cilantro
Sashimi Combo (10 pc)
15 piece sashimi assortment
Sashimi Combo (15 pc)
15 piece sashimi assortment
Maguro Sashimi
Maguro Nigiri
Hamachi Sashimi
Hamachi Nigiri
Sake Sashimi
Sake Nigiri
Unagi Sashimi
Unagi Nigiri
Ebi Sashimi
Ebi Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Albacore Sashimi
Nigiri Combo (10 pc)
10 piece nigiri assortment