Tofu Bomb

$7.00

If you’ve traveled as a vegan in Thailand you may already know Thai fried tofu, or tao hoo tod, is almost always a safe street food bet. It’s a filling and comforting snack of firm cubes (or triangles) of tofu deep fried until golden and crispy, served with a sweet, sour, and salty chilli peanut sauce. It's hard to bypass