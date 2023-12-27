2x points now for loyalty members
Lingburi Thai Food 7333 Fulton Ave Unit 14
Food
Appetizer
- Egg Roll$7.00
- Sassy Wing$13.00
Delicious Crispy Golden Wing with Lingburi Special spicy Thai powder!!
- Tofu Bomb$7.00
If you’ve traveled as a vegan in Thailand you may already know Thai fried tofu, or tao hoo tod, is almost always a safe street food bet. It’s a filling and comforting snack of firm cubes (or triangles) of tofu deep fried until golden and crispy, served with a sweet, sour, and salty chilli peanut sauce. It's hard to bypass
- YO!! S.C.D (Soy Chicken Drumstick)$13.00
Delicious Crispy Golden Soy Chicken Drumstick with Lingburi Special spicy Thai powder!!
Soup
- Tom Kha Soup$14.00
Chicken broth soup with mushroom , tomato , lemongrass , kaffir lime leaves , coconut milk and your choice of protein (chicken or shrimp) garnished with green onion and cilantro. Add chicken, shrimp for an additional charge.
- Tom Yum Soup 🌶$13.00
Thai spicy and sour soup with tomato , mushroom ,lemongrass , kaffir lime leaves and shrimp. Garnished with green onion and cilantro. Add chicken, shrimp for an additional charge.
Salad
- Yum Kai Dao ( Crispy Fried Egg Salad) 🌶$14.00
One simple yet delicious example is yam khai dao: Fried eggs are combined with spicy and fruity chilies, sliced raw shallots and garlic, and fresh herbs, all of it tossed with a sour and salty dressing that marries perfectly with the fattiness from the egg yolks.
- Yum Ma-Ma (Thia Instant Noodle Salad) 🌶$16.00
If you are a lover of the Thai hot and sour salad dressing, or a lover of instant noodles, then you are going to love “yum mama” or Thai instant noodle salad. It's bomb!!!!!!!! Instant noodle, shrimp, chicken sausage, tomato , onions ,cilantro , celery , cabbage
Lingburi Signature
- Fire In The Hole 🌶🌶🌶🔥🔥$20.00
Signature a spicy ground meat , slow stir-fry That's exploding with bright flavors and fiery notes!!! it is wickedly tasty and wonderfully spicy.
- Tom-Yum Thai-Bann🌶🌶🌶🔥🔥$15.00
Tom-Yum Thai-Ban is a simple local Thai hot and sour soup that really showcases the fragrant depths that fresh lemongrass, galangal, Basil leaves, rice powder and kaffir lime leaves. Its Authentic, Savoy and Spicy!!! Represent the central of Thailand 🌶🌶🌶🔥🔥
- A thousand years pork pad ka-pow$20.00
Highlight
- Thai-Style Shrimp Scrambled Egg$10.00
Thai-Style Shrimp Scrambled Egg
- Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, tomato, white onion, green onion fried garlic cilantro and your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Lingburi Spicy Fried Rice 🌶$14.00
Thai spicy basil fried rice is a delicious way to use this fragrant herb! Thai basil infuses a delicate anise flavor into this satisfying dish. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Lingburi Street Ka Pow 🌶🌶$13.00
Stir-fried Thai basil, garlic, Thai Chili, green bean, serrano with your choice of protein. Come with fried Egg. The original spicy pad ka pow Thai street food !!!!!! The most famous in Thailand . Must try!!!!!!!! Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Garlic Pepper$13.00
(Your choice of protein ) stir-fry with Lingburi special sauce and fresh garlic. Top with fried garlic, cilantro and green onion. Serve with jasmine rice.
- Broccoli Oyster Sauce$13.00
stir-fry broccoli and carrot with oyster sauce and Lingburi special sauce. Top with cilantro and fried garlic. Serve with jasmine rice.
- Mix Vegtable$13.00
(Your choice of protein ) stir-fry mix-vegetables( cabbage, carrots , broccoli) with Lingburi special sauce. Top with fried garlic and cilantro. Serve with jasmine rice
- Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee-Mow) 🌶$13.00
Stir-fried flat noodle with Thai basil, bell pepper ,mushroom young green peppercorns and your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Pad Kra Pow 🌶🌶$13.00
Stir-fried thai basil, bell pepper garlic with your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Pad See-Ew$13.00
Stir-fried flat noodle egg broccoli, carrot with your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried rice noodles in pad Thai sauce with egg, red onion, bean sprout, green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Ma-Ma Pad Kee-Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶$13.00
Stir-fried instant noodles in authentic thai sauce with thai basil bell pepper mushroom , young green peppercorns and your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Chow Mein$13.00
Stir-fried egg noodle or instant noodles with broccoli, bean sprout, carrot, cabbage and your choice of protein. Add pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, vegetable for an additional charge.
- Orange Chicken 🍊$17.00
Fried golden crispy chicken breast mix with the sweet orange sauce and top with slice orange and green onion . Serve with jasmine rice.
- Pineapple fried rice$15.00
Thai pineapple fried rice is combination of sweet pineapple with Thai spices top with raisin and cashew nut.
Curry
- Lingburi Spicy curry🌶🌶$14.00
Red curry is a popular Thai dish consisting of red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with meat added, such as chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or vegetarian protein source such as tofu.
- Green Curry$14.00
Thai green curry consists of a spiced paste that blends aromatic spices, is mixed with protein and Basil, Serrano chili , red Fresno , bamboo shoots and Thai eggplant . served with rice.
- Yellow Curry$14.00
Thai yellow curry consists of a spiced paste that blends aromatic spices, is mix with protein and potatoes , carrots , tomatoes and white onion . Serve with jasmine rice.
Dessert
- Roti Milo$7.50
Milo powder, one of the most popular deserts in Thailand. Crunchy crispy roti , egg and sweetened condensed milk. sprinkled milo powder over Roti. Must try.!!
- Roti Sweet Egg$7.00
Thai roti is one of the most popular desserts. Crunchy crispy roti, egg, topped with sweetened condensed milk. Highly recommended
- Roti Volcano$6.50
Crunchy crispy roti topped with sweetened condensed milk , whip cream and milo powder.!!