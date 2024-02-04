Skip to Main content
Liquid Library 84 East Main Street
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Liquid Library 84 East Main Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
N/A Beverage
Nibbles and Bar Bites
Small Plates
Soups and Salads
Sandwiches
Pizza
Kids
Dessert
Specials
Food
Nibbles and Bar Bites
Cheese and Charcuterie Board
$19.00
Maple Bourbon Pork Belly Bites
$14.00
Chicken Lollipops
$12.00
Keilbasa Bites
$10.00
Woodfired Feta
$9.00
Small Plates
Roasted Asparagus
$7.00
Eggplant Rollatini
$9.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.00
Prosciutto Shrimp
$18.00
Flank Steak
$12.00
Dewey Meatballs
$8.00
Soups and Salads
N.E. Clam Chowder
$7.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Margarita Caesar
$9.00
Sandwiches
The Shakespeare
$15.00
Italian Special
$12.00
Librarian
$12.00
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$14.00
Out of stock
Cheese Pizza
$11.00
Classic Pepperoni
$13.00
Luca
$16.00
Margherita
$12.00
MeatEater
$15.00
Quattro Formaggi
$14.00
Uncle Wills
$14.00
Veggie
$13.00
Kids
Kids Pizza Baguette
$6.00
Chicken Tenders
Mac and Cheese
$6.00
Dessert
Apple Dumpling
$8.00
Out of stock
Vanilla Ice Cream
$3.00
Cheese Cake
$8.00
Specials
Meatball Sub
$13.00
Out of stock
Truffle Mac and Cheese
$9.00
Raeburn Chard
$13.00
N/A Beverage
N/A Bevs
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Orange Soda
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.95
Ginger Beer
$2.95
San Pellegrino
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.95
Orange Juice
$2.95
Coffee
$4.00
Espresso
$6.00
Lemonade
$2.95
Iced Tea
$2.95
Liquid Library 84 East Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 440-9500
84 East Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157
Open now
• Closes at 2AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement