Little Cheesecake Company
Little Cheesecake Company Menu
Drinks
Apples
Dessert Cup
Cookies
Cheesecake- Whole
Baklava Cheesecake
$70.00
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
$65.00
Biscoff Cheesecake
$65.00
Butterpecan Cheesecake
$65.00
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
$65.00
Oreo Cheesecake
$65.00
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
$65.00
Pineapple upside down Cheesecake
$65.00
Plain Cheesecake no topping
$50.00
Plain with Cherries
$55.00
Plain with Strawberries
$55.00
Reese's Cheesecake
$65.00
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake
$65.00
Chocolate whole
$65.00
Plain with Blueberries
$55.00
Red Velvet
$65.00
Cheesecake Slice
Baklava slice
$9.50
Banana Pudding slice
$8.50
Biscoff slice
$8.50
Butter Pecan slice
$8.50
Carrot Cake slice
$8.50
Oreo slice
$8.50
Peach Cobbler slice
$8.50
Pineapple upsidedown slice
$8.50
Plain slice
$6.50
Plain with Cherries slice
$7.50
Plain with Strawberries slice
$7.50
Reese's slice
$8.50
Strawberry Shortcake slice
$8.50
Chocolate slice
$8.50
Plain with Blueberries
$7.50
Cheesecake Brownie slice
$6.00
Red Velvet slice
$8.50
Cake Topper
Custom Cake
Brownies
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Cannolis
Little Cheesecake Company Take Out Menu
Apples
Cookies
Cheesecake- Whole
Cheesecake Slice
Brownies
Little Cheesecake Company Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 438-5020
Open now • Closes at 7PM