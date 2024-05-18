LITTLE CREPE STREET 29 Main Street
Main Menu
Salads
- Mangolicious Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, mango, cherry tomatoes, pecans green apples, feta cheese and citrus dressing
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Carrots, celery, onions, ancho chili, avocado and tortilla chips
- Beet Salad$11.00
Arugula, orange, red onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and sober dressing
- Lentil Chopped Salad$12.00
Green lentils, carrots, celery, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red beets, blue cheese crouton and sherried dressing
- Pear & Goat Cheese$12.00
Goat cheese, pecans, pears, strawberries love dressing and spinach
- Baby Spinach Salad$12.00
Cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese maple vinaigrette and spinach
Savory
- Smoked Ham + Swiss + Egg$15.00
- Bacon Cheddar$15.00
Bacon, Cheddar and sunny-side up egg
- Western$15.00
Bell peppers, onions, ham, Cheddar and egg
- Sausage Egg Provolone$14.00
Sausage, tomatoes, onion, provolone, and egg
- Prosciutto Provolone$14.00
Arugula, provolone and prosciutto
- Chicken Spinach$16.00
Chicken, spinach, onions and bechamel sauce
- Chicken BBQ$16.00
Bacon, onion and Cheddar
- Mozzarella Pesto Crêpe$15.00
Sun-dried tomatoes
- Tex Mex Chicken$16.00
Chicken, Cheddar, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Sherried Mushroom$16.00
Chicken, mushroom, sherried sauce and Gruyère
- Veggie Crêpe$14.00
Zucchini, peppers, onions, mushrooms and Gruyère
- Middle Eastern Crêpe$14.00
Hummus, arugula, cucumbers, radish, tomatoes, green olives and feta
- Smoked Salmon$18.00
Chive sour cream, provolone, capers, and scallions
- Egg-white, Feta, Tomato$15.00
Signature House Crêpes
- Breakfast Crêpe$16.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, Pepper Jack and spicy sour cream
- Black Bean Quesadilla Crêpe$16.00
Black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream and Cheddar
- Grilled Tofu Crêpe$16.00
Pan grilled tofu, spinach, roasted mushrooms, and zucchini
- Avocado Toast Crêpe$17.00
Mashed avocado, Mediterranean salad and sunny-side up egg
- Chicken Tikka Masala Crêpe$17.00
Served with our tikka masala sauce
- Steak and Egg Crêpe$18.00
Pepper Jack, mushroom, caramelized onions and spicy sour cream
- BLT Crêpe$17.00
Bacon, lettuces, tomatoes, onions, avocado, spinach and Parmesan dressing
- Broccoli & Goat Cheese Crêpe$18.00
Broccoli, garlic, onions, bechamel sauce, goat cheese and chili flakes
Sweet
- Butter + Sugar$8.00
- Lemon + Sugar$8.00
- Jam + Sugar$9.00
- Peanut Butter + Jelly$9.00
- Just Nutella$11.00
- Nutella + Banana$13.00
- Nutella + Banana + Strawberry$14.00
- Lemon Curd + Fresh Berries$14.00
- Campfire Crêpe$14.00
Marshmallows, Graham crackers and chocolate sauce
- Dulce De Leche$14.00
Fresh berries and Chantilly cream
- Mango Pastry Creme$14.00
Toasted coconut chips
- Crêpe Pasta$14.00
Caramelized julienne green apples, butter, sugar and cinnamon
- Romeo & Juliet Crêpe$15.00
Vanilla cream, sliced bananas, strawberries, chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream
- LCS Espresso Mocha Crêpe$15.00
Vanilla ice cream, espresso mousse and caramelized bananas
- Mascarpone Peach Crêpe$15.00
Vanilla infused and peaches
- Chocolate Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Served with strawberries prosecco
- Chocolate Brownie Crêpe$16.00
Brownie points, dulce de leche drizzle, vanilla ice cream and chantilly cream
- Fruit Bowl$6.00
- Nutella+Strawberry$13.00
- Chocolate+Strawberry+Banana$14.00
- Chocolate+Strawberry$13.00
- Chocolate+Banana$13.00
- Nutella+Strawberry+Blueberries$16.00
LCS Open Food
- Plain Crepe$7.00
- Side of Hummus$1.00
- Side of 1 Scrambled Egg$2.00
- Side of Veggies$8.00
- Side Of Bacon$3.00
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Roasted Potatoes$4.00
- Side of Spinach$3.50
- Side of Lentils$4.00
- Side of Chicken$4.00
- Side of Extra Dressing$1.00
- Side of Broccoli$7.00
- Side of Sausage$3.00
- Side of Dressing$1.00
- Side of Olives$2.50
- Side of Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side of Chicken Blt$6.00
- Side of Cheese$1.00
- Extra Sweet Item$1.50
- Beer Charge$3.00
- Side of Smoke Salmon$8.00
- Side of Roasted Salmon$9.00
- Side Banana$2.00
- Extra Savory Item$2.00
- Plating Fee$1.50
- Corkscrew/Wine Charge$20.00
- Side of Strawberries$3.00
- Ice cream$5.00