Little Diamond's Pizza Pacheco
Food
Classic Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Half & Half Specialty
BBQ Chicken Club Pizza
A Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce, covered in Freshly Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken & Bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Buffalo Sauce Mixed with Ranch, and Topped with Chicken, Jalapeños & Red Onions!
Chorizo Pizza
House Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Chorizo, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Pineapples.
Combination Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Linguica, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Red Onions.
Diablo Pizza
Marinara Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Linguica, Olives, Bell Peppers & Jalapeños.
Diamond Special Pizza
1000 Island Sauce, Beef, Red Onions & Tomatoes!
Gilroy Garlic Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions!
Hawaiian Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Freshly Sliced Ham Topped with Pineapples.
Los Banos Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Peperoncini Peppers, Red & Green Onions.
Mango Habanero Pizza
Mango Habanero Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeños & Bacon.
Margherita Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Basil.
Meat Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.
Mexican Pizza
House Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Chorizo, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado & Feta Cheese.
Morgan Hill Chicken Supreme
White Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes.
The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Mixed with Ranch, Topped with Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.
Vegetarian Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Artichokes & Tomatoes.
Veggie Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Mushrooms.
Calzone
Combo Calzone
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers & Red Onions.
Meat Calzone
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.
Hawaiian BBQ Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon & Pineapple.
Veggie Calzone
House Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions & Bell Peppers.
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
Made using our Fresh Pizza Dough, your choice of Garlic or Pesto Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Garlic Bread
Fresh French Bread, Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pesto Bread
Fresh French Bread, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Our Classic Battered & Thick Cut Mozzarella Sticks.
Parmesan Bites
Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic, Cut into Bite Sizes!
Parmesan Twists
Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!
Sampler Platter
All the Favorites! 3 Buffalo Wings, 3 BBQ Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks & 3 Jalapeno Poppers. Served with Ranch & Marinara Sauce.
Fries
Wings
Salads
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.
Mixed Green Salad
Spring Mix Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Chicken.
Pineapple Spinach Salad
Spinach Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples & Chicken.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce Tossed in our Caesar Dressing, Topped with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Chicken.
Veggie Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.
Side Veggie Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.
Party Salad (feeds 4)
Perfect for Parties & Events. Feeds 4!
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
French Roll, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
French Roll, Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Meat Sandwich
French Roll, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.
The Ranch BBQ Chicken Sandwich
French Roll, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.
Burgers
All-In Burger
Angus Beef Patty, 1000 Island Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pepperoncinis.
Bacon Burger
Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Burger
Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Lettuce.
Chicken Bacon Burger
Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mozzarella Chees, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomatoes.