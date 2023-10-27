Little Dom's 523 Washington Blvd
Full Menu
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.00
- Small Chopped Antipasto$12.00
With a variety of meats, cheeses, and vegetables
- Large Chopped Antipasto$16.00
With a variety of meats, cheeses, and vegetables
- Ricotta Platter$15.00
Fresh ricotta drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, and pink salt
- Fresh Mozzarella with Tomato$14.00
- House Salad$8.00
- Burrata Salad$14.00
Over spring mix with roasted grape tomatoes
Small Pizzas
- Small American Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella and American cheese, ground beef with sautéed onions, topped with lettuce and tomato
- Small Cheese Pizza$15.00
- Small Margherita Pizza$18.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes, and basil
- Small The Meats$18.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and meatballs
- Small The Vegetables$18.00
Pepper, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli
- Small White Clam$18.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, baby clams, oil, and garlic
- Small Sausage Pepper onion$20.00
Large Pizzas
- Large American Cheeseburger Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella and American cheese, ground beef with sautéed onions, topped with lettuce and tomato
- Large Cheese Pizza$19.00
- Large Margherita Pizza$23.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes, and basil
- Large The Meats$23.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and meatballs
- Large The Vegetables$23.00
Pepper, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli
- Large White Clam$23.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, baby clams, oil, and garlic
- Large Sausage Pepper Onion$23.00