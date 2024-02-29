Little Ernies Cafe 2300 Morton Street Denison, Tx 75020
Breakfast
- Breakfast Taco$4.25
choice of meat, egg, hash browns and shreaded cheese on a crisp flour tortilla
- Breakfast sandwich$6.49
choice of meat, egg, hash browns and cheese on grilled Texas toast
- Sausage and biscuit$3.25
- Little Ernies biscuit$4.99
choice of bacon or sausage with a fried egg and cheese
- Sausage gravy and biscuits$5.99
2 biscuits split in half and topped with homemade sausage gravy
- Little Ernies sausage gravy and biscuits$7.49
2 biscuits split in half and topped with egg hash browns shredded cheese and sausage gravy
- The Monster Burrito$10.99
Bacon, sausage, jalapeño smoked sausage, shredded cheese, hash browns, sausage gravy and 2 fried eggs
- pancacks$8.99
- Brunch Burger$7.55
Daily Special
Appetizers
Extra
Burgers & Sandwiches
- little ernies burger$5.50
3oz patty with all veggies
- Ernies burger$7.75
5oz patty
- Ernies bacon cheeseburger$8.50
- bonnie k patty melt$7.50
- Hot ranch hand$8.25
- BLT sandwich$7.75
- jalapeno popper burger$9.25
- BBQ burger$9.25
- Cheesesteak burger$8.75
- Ultimate chicken sandwich$8.75
- Grilled chicken quesadillas$8.75
- Grilled chicken salad$8.75
- Breakfast Burger$8.99
- 2 for $20$20.00
Little Ernies Cafe 2300 Morton Street Denison, Tx 75020 Location and Ordering Hours
(903) 819-4362
Closed • Opens Friday at 6:30AM