Pizza Al Taglio

Is a pizza style from Rome Italy. It is traditionally baked in pans and sold by weight. We have adapted this style for Little Honey using New York state flour, high quality local vegetables, artisanal meats and the best products imported from Italy. The dough is fermented for 3 days and is made with 100% organic stone ground New York flour from Farmer Ground Flour in Trumansburg, NY. Ingredients: Farmer Ground ½ white bread flour, water, salt, yeast