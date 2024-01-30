Little Honey
Beverage Menu
Water & Seltzer
Iced Tea & Elixir
Breakfast Menu
BAKERY
- Croissant
Twice Baked Almond Croissant: A Balthazar croissant split and toasted. Then soaked with a maple bourbon syrup. Then filled with a almond frangipane and topped with more frangipane and sliced almonds Ingredients: Almonds, butter, sugar, vanilla, maple syrup, bourbon and Balthazar croissant Allergens: dairy, eggs, nuts, wheat, alcohol (which is cooked off) Twice Baked Savory croissant- Balthazar croissant split and toasted and filled a wintergreen and cheese filling and then baked again. Think of a calzone filling in a croissant Ingredients: Kale, garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, salt, pepper, Balthazar croissant Allergens: dairy, alliums, wheat,
- Kouign Amman$5.00
Caramelized Croissant
- Fromage blanc danish$5.50
- Sticky Bun$5.50Out of stock
- Housemade Polenta Cake - GF$4.50
- Housemade Carrot Bread$4.00
A olive oil based seasonal quick bread with New York grown carrots. Soft and wholesome Ingredients: Farmer ground all purpose flour, carrots, olive oil, brown sugar, baking soda, yogurt, eggs Allergen: dairy, eggs, wheat
- Housemade Chocolate Cookie$3.75
Chewy soft chocolate chip cookie with rye flour and high quality Tcho chocolate. Ingredients: Farmer Ground All purpose flour, Farmer Ground Rye flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, Tcho 68% chocolate, baking soda, salt, eggs Allergens: dairy, eggs, gluten, soy (soy is from soy lecithin in the chocolate)
BREAKFAST
- Biscuits$4.00
Flaky Soft classic buttermilk biscuit made with 100% NY flour. Comes with butter and jam Ingredients: Farmer ground all purpose flour, butter, salt, buttermilk, milk Allergens: eggs, dairy, wheat
- Egg Sandwich$8.00
Steamed frittata made with NY eggs, NY cheddar and milk inside a buttermilk biscuit. Soft, rich and comforting. Can add bacon or ham. Can be made GF. Allergens: eggs, dairy, wheat
- Fritatta$4.00
- Overnight Oats$6.00
Maine grains oats soaked overnight with seeds, dried fruit and oat milk. Lightly sweetened with NY maple syrup. A nice healthy way to start the day Ingredients: Maine Grains rolled oats, oat milk, pumpkin seeds, dates, dried cherries, maple syrup, salt Technically not gluten free, vegan
Lunch Menu
Pizza Al Taglio
- Al Taglio Vegan$4.50
Simplicity at its finest. Jersey Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and Sicilian oregano. Ingredients: Jersey Fresh tomatoes, salt, olive oil, oregano, garlic Allergens: wheat, alliums
- Al Taglio Slice Tomato & Mozz$5.00
Classic slice Little Honey style. Low moisture mozzarella and tomato sauce baked on. Finished with fresh mozzarella, olive oil and pecorino. Ingredients: Jersey fresh tomatoes, salt, olive oil, low moisture mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino. Allergens: dairy, wheat,
- Al Taglio Slice Pumpkin$5.50
Little Honey’s seasonal slice featuring koginut winter squash, fresh ricotta and aleppo pepper Ingredients: Ricotta, salt, pepper, olive oil, aleppo pepper, sherry vinegar, pecorino, fresh mozzarella, red onion, parsley Allergens: dairy, wheat, alliums
- Al Taglio Slice Mushroom$6.00
Different than any other mushroom slice you have had before. A porcini mushroom cream is topped with two types of fresh mushrooms and smoked mozzarella. Ingredients: Porcini mushroom, oyster mushroom, cremini mushroom, shallots, cream, scamorza, pecorino, chives, gelatin Allergens: wheat, shallots (allium) allergen, dairy
- Al Taglio Slice Tomato & Salumi$5.50
Pepperoni slice taken to the next level with fresh mozzarella and artisanal cured meat from Journeyman meat company. Ingredients: Jersey fresh tomatoes, salt, olive oil, low moisture mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, Journeyman fattoria salame, Journeyman Il Pio salame Alliums, dairy, wheat (also pork)
Salads
- Kale Orange$15.00
Bright but hardy seasonal winter salad with sweet winter kale and cara cara oranges (or other oranges as seasonally appropriate) Ingredients: Kale, olive oil, sherry vinegar, oranges, garlic, pumpkin seeds, honey, salt Allergen: Garlic (allium)
- Chicory Carrot$14.00
Chicories are at their peak in the winter time and this salad pairs them with roasted sweet winter carrots, dates and mustard. Ingredients: Chicories, root vegetables(carrots, parsnips etc..), parsley, dates, mustard, olive oil, chives, apple cider vinegar Allergens: mustard allergen, chives (allium) allergen,
- Farro Pumpkin$12.00
The most flavorful farro we could find comes from the Fingerlakes region in NY. The farro is toasted and cooked. Then mixed with pickled shallots, leeks, celery and roasted kojinut squash. Topped with Ricotta Salata Ingredients: Farro, koginut squash, pickled shallots, celery, leeks, ricotta salata, olive oil, salt, pepper Allergens: onions / alliums allergen, dairy, gluten/wheat
- Trout Caesar$14.00
A traditional caesar is improved the addition of Hudson Valley smoked trout, little gem lettuces, parmigiano and pizza dough bread crumbs Ingredients: Hudson Valley smoked trout, gem lettuces, radishes, parmigiano, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, lemon juice, black pepper, salt Allergen: fish, eggs, dairy, wheat
Retail
Grab and Go
- Retail Coffee Bag$18.00
- Chocolate bar$10.00
- Potato Chips$2.50
- Bjorn Qorn$2.75
- Pasta$9.50
- Iliada - Olive Oil$20.00
- Carta de musica - Crackers$9.00
- Hummus$7.00
Cranberry Bean Hummus: Hummus improved by the addition of cranberry beans, also known as borlotti beans, from the fingerlakes region of New York. Garnished with olive oil, date syrup and aleppo pepper. Ingredients: Cranberry beans, tahini, olive oil, garlic, salt, lemon juice Allergens: Sesame and garlic (allium)
- Smoked Trout$15.00
Smoked trout spread try it and be changed forever Ingredients: Smoked trout, lemon juice, salt, mayonnaise, lemon zest, black pepper Allergens : fish, eggs
- Anchovies$16.00
- Casellao Prosciutto Speaciale$15.00
Made in NY Satate with heritage pork
- Cheddar - Cheese$9.00
- Giardiniera$5.00
- Red Pickles$5.00
- Olives$5.00