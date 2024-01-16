2x points for loyalty members
Little Hot Chicken Congress St 1110 Congress St NE
Main Dishes
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$17.00
Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Paprika Fries Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Nashville Hot Chick-less Sandwich$15.00
- Chick N' Burger Sandwich$22.00
Nashville HOT Chicken Burger Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Fried Chicken + Beef Patty Sandwich. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Beef Burger$17.00
Nashville HOT Beef Burger Sandwich Served on Brioche Bun with our House Slaw with Celery Dressing, Pickles, Comeback Sauce and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Beef Patty Sandwich. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Mac N' Chicken$13.00
Mac and Hot Chicken Served with Pickles and Comeback Sauce. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Chick n' Waffles(Weekend Only)$15.00
- Chick N' Salad$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad Served with Celery Dressing, Brioche Croutons, and Pickles. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Nashville Wrap$14.00
- Flamin' Tenders$13.00
4 Nashville HOT Chicken Tenders. Served with Pickles, Comeback Sauce and House-made Mambo Sauce. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic), Mambo Sauce(Contains: Soy)
- Wings on Fire (Full Chicken Wings)$3.50
Nashville Hot Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, Pickles, Ranch, Comeback Sauce and House-made Mambo Sauce. Contains: Gluten, (Mambo Sauce Contains: Soy), Dairy, Eggs, Allium(Onion/Garlic)
- Share the Heat Basket for 2$35.00
- Share the Heat Basket for 4$70.00