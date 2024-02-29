Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant 1400 Walter Reed Rd
Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
14" Pizza
- 14" Mulberry Supreme$21.00
3 veggies and 2 meats of your choice!
- 14" Meat Lovers$21.00
No topping substitutes
- 14" Veggie$20.00
- 14" White Pizza$16.00
No topping substitutes. Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and olive oil with garlic
- 14" Cheese Pizza$11.00
- 14" Margarita Pizza$17.00
- 14" Buffalo$20.00
- 14" Greek$20.00
16" Pizza
- 16" Mulberry Supreme$24.00
3 veggies and 2 meats of your choice!
- 16" Meat Lovers$23.00
No topping substitutes
- 16" Veggie$22.00
- 16" White Pizza$18.00
No topping substitutes. Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and olive oil with garlic
- 16" Margarita$22.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese and basil
- 16" Cheese Pizza$14.00
- 16" Buffalo$24.00
- 16" Greek$22.00
20" Pizza
Dinner
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Caprese$12.00
- Stuffed Shrimp$12.00
8 pieces
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
6 pieces
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
10 pieces
- Bruschetta$8.00
6 pieces
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Knots$5.00
6 pieces
- Fried Wings (10)$11.50
- Joe's Wings (10)$11.50
- Cheese Fries$6.50
- Fries$2.95
- Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
Salads
Soups & Sides
- Alfredo Sauce$3.50
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
- Bread$0.75
- Cup of Soup$4.00
Cup
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- French Fries$3.00
- Italian Meatballs$5.00
2 pieces
- Italian Sausage Links$5.00
2 pieces
- Marinara Sauce$2.50
- Red Sauce$2.50
- Ricotta Cheese$2.50
- Sautéed Broccoli$6.00
- Sautéed Spinach$6.00
- Shrimp$5.00
- Salmon$7.00
- Pint of Ranch$6.50
- Pint of Cucumber$6.50
- Pint of Red Sauce$6.50
- Pint of Marinara$6.50
Pasta
- Spaghetti Little Italy Style$16.00
Shrimp & clams sautéed in a delicate wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce
- Ziti Chef$14.00
Penne pasta tossed with a cream sauce sautéed with onions, mushrooms and bacon
- Spaghetti Sicilian$14.00
Spaghetti tossed with black olives, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, anchovies and olive oil
- Tortellini Supreme$14.00
Tortellini stuffed with beef, tossed in a cream sauce made with fresh mushrooms, ham and onions
- Spaghetti Carbonara$14.00
Spaghetti with egg, ham, onions, Parmesan cheese, parsley and a touch of cream
- Spaghetti Red Sauce$11.00
With meatballs or Italian sausage
- Baked Penne$12.00
Baked penne with fresh mushrooms and meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ziti$12.00
Baked ziti with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Penne Pomodoro$13.00
Penne tossed with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic and peeled tomatoes
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
Add shrimp, chicken or broccoli
- Homemade Lasagna$12.00
- Manicotti$12.00
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Lobster Ravioli$17.00
Tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Spaghetti Shrimp Garlic & Oil$18.00
And shrimp tossed in garlic, olive oil and sundried tomatoes
- Penne with Salmon$18.00
Tossed in a pink creamy alfredo sauce
- Tortelloni Giuseppe$17.00
Pasta stuffed with braised beef and tossed in a trio meat sauce of beef, pork and veal
- Spaghetti Meat Sauce$13.00
- Spaghetti Meatball$13.00
- Spaghetti Sausage$13.00
- Spaghetti Joe$13.00
- Spaghetti Garlic Oil$12.95
- Cheese Ravioli$9.95
- Meat Ravioli$9.95
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.00
Dinners
- Chicken Mediterranean$21.00
Chicken breast sautéed with olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, minced onions and sundried tomatoes in a delicate white wine sauce over penne
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce rolled in fresh eggplant. Baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken French$21.00
With a side of spinach
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
With a side of spinach
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
With a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Bianco$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with fresh mushrooms and alfredo sauce over spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
With a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Picata$24.00
Breaded chicken cutlet served with picata sauce
- Veal Saltenboca$22.00
With a side of penne pasta
- Chicken Rollatini$21.00
Breaded with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese over spaghetti
- Seafood Fradiavolo$24.00
Shrimp, clams, scallops, musscles and calamari in a spicy marinara sauce
- Ribeye Steak$25.00
Grilled to your specifications and served with 2 sides
- Veal Parmigiana$20.00
- Veal Sorrentino$19.95
- Chicken Sorrentino$18.95
Desserts
Children's Menu
Lunch
10" Subs
- Blackened Chicken Sub 10"$8.50
- Chicken Parm 10" Sub$8.25
- Chicken, Pepper, & Onion 10" Sub$8.25
- Club Manhattan Sub 10"$8.25
- Eggplant Parm 10" Sub$8.25
- Fish Sandwich 10" Sub$9.00
- Italian Sub 10"$8.25
- Meatball 10" Sub$8.25
- Steak & Cheese 10" Sub$8.25
- Steak & Cheese Supreme 10" Sub$9.00
- Tuna 10" Sub$8.25
- Zingaro 10" Sub$10.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh basil
Salads
Drinks
Beverages
- Water
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Half & Half Tea$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Lemonade$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Coffee$2.75
- Espresso$2.75
- Double Espresso$4.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Bottled Water$2.75
- To Go Cup$0.50
- Kids Drink$2.00
- Milk$2.95