Pizza
Baskets
Salads
Shareable”s
Breakfast
Dessert
Spuckies
Beverage
Sides
Pizza
Cheese pizza
$17.00
Pepperoni pizza
$19.00
The michelanglo pizza
$21.00
The mobster pizza
$23.00
Veggies pizza
$18.00
Baskets
Catfish basket
$18.00
Chicken tenders basket
$16.00
Shrimp basket
$16.00
Salads
House salad
$10.00
Greek salad
$11.00
Pittsburgh salad
$12.00
Shareable”s
Cheese sticks
$10.00
Out of stock
Bacon cheese fries
$6.00
Wings
$12.00
Breakfast
French toast sticks
$8.00
Bacon egg and cheese
$8.00
Sausage egg and cheese
$8.00
Chicken egg and cheese
$8.00
Dessert
Funnel cake fries
$7.00
Out of stock
Spuckies
The godfather
$13.00
Dragon run
$15.00
Million dollar BLT
$10.00
LJ’s classic
$12.00
The boss
$16.00
Turtle point reuben
$14.00
Donkey Kong
$15.00
The Bethpage po’boy
$16.00
Beverage
Coke
$3.00
Mr pibb
$3.00
Out of stock
Sprite
$3.00
Pink lemonade
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
sweet tea
$3.00
unsweet tea
$3.00
Sides
Fries
$4.00
Onion rings
$4.00
Slaw
$4.00
Little Jimmy's poolside cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 753-3336
679 browns lane, Urbanna, VA 23175
Closed
All hours
