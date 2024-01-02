LITTLE VALLE 2983 N Bend Road
Appetizer
Tacos
- Chicken Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken, onions, and cilantro$3.50
- Steak Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Steak, onions, and cilantro$3.99
- Carnitas Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Carnitas, onions, and cilantro$3.50
- Pastor Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Pastor meat, onions, and cilantro$3.75
- Chorizo Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Chorizo meat, onions, and cilantro$3.50
- Birria Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Birria meat, onions, and cilantro$4.25
- Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla filled with veggies, onion, cilantro & avocado.$3.50
- Shrimp Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with Shrimp, shredded cheese, tomato, and avocado$4.50
- Tijuana Style Taco
Corn Tortilla filled with steak, guacamole, onions, and cilantro$4.50
Burritos
- Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$9.75
- Steak Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$10.50
- Carnitas Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$9.99
- Pastor Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Pastor meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$10.25
- Chorizo Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Chorizo, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$10.25
- Birria Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Birria, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$12.50
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, shredded cheese, potatoes, sour cream, beans, chipotle, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.$10.99
- Burrito Ranchero
Flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, onions & pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, chorizo, pineapple, and shrimp.$15.99
- Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$9.99
- Chicken Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$11.99
- Steak Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with steak, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans, and salsa$12.25
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$9.75
- Steak Bowl
Steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$10.50
- Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$9.99
- Pastor Bowl
Pastor meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$10.25
- Birria Bowl
Birria, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$12.50
- Veggie Bowl
Tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$9.99
- Chicken Fajita Bowl
Chicken fajita style, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$11.99
- Steak Fajita Bowl
Steak fajita style, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and salsa.$12.25
- Taco Salad
Your choice of chicken or steak, beans cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All served in a large crispy tortilla.$10.50
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$9.50
- Steak Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$10.25
- Carnitas Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$9.99
- Pastor Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$9.75
- Chorizo Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$9.75
- Birria Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$11.25
- Chicken & Chorizo Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$10.50
- Steak & Chorizo Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$11.25
- Veggie Quesadilla
Quesadilla is filled with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, & mushrooms. Served with a side lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$9.99
- Steak Fajita Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$11.75
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
The quesadilla includes a side of lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo$11.50
Tortas
- Chicken Torta
Torta bread filled with grilled chicken lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$12.50
- Steak Torta
Torta bread filled with steak lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$12.50
- Carnitas Torta
Torta bread filled with Carnitas, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$12.75
- Pastor Torta
Torta bread filled with Pastor meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$12.99
- Birria Torta
Torta bread filled with Birria meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$13.50
- Chorizo Torta
Torta bread filled with chorizo, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$12.50
- Milanesa Torta
Torta bread filled with Milasena meat, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$13.50
- Torta Cubana
Torta bread filled with carnitas, fried egg, Milanesa meat, ham, lettuce, mayo, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese, avocado, and a side of fries.$15.50
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken and our famous cheese dip.$10.50
- Steak Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with steak and our famous cheese dip.$10.99
- MIx Nachos$11.50
- Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Carnitas and our famous cheese dip.$10.50
- Pastor Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Pastor meat and our famous cheese dip.$10.75
- Chorizo Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chorizo and our famous cheese dip.$10.50
- Birria Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Birria and our famous cheese dip.$12.25
- Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, & our famous cheese dip.$10.75
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.50
- Steak Fajita Nachos$11.75
- Mix Fajita Nachos$12.25
- Nachos Texanos
Tortilla chips topped with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and our famous cheese dip.$16.50
Tex-Mex Bites
- Sopes
Two handmade thick corn tortillas topped with beans, meat choice (Grilled chicken, Steak, Pastor, or Chorizo), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & onions$8.75
- Pozole
Rich brothy soup made with hominy, and pork. Served in a bowl topped with cabbage, onions, avocado, radish, & limes.$10.75
- Carnitas
Slowly cooked pork served with rice, Charro beans, salad, & tortillas$12.50
- Mexican Paella
A bed of rice topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell pepper, onion, tomato & cheese dip$15.99
- Arroz con Pollo
A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken & cheese dip.
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.$15.99
- Steak Fajitas
Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.$16.99
- Mix Fajita
Chicken & steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas$17.50
- Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas.$17.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas$13.99
- Fajitas Del Valle
Chicken, steak, carnitas, and chorizo cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, Charros beans, salad, & tortillas$19.99
- Esquites
An amazing combination of corn, mayo, cheese, lime juice, & chile.$6.50
- Quesa-Birria
Three corn tortillas filled with Birria, cheese, onions & cilantro, pan-fried until crispy and dipped in a Birria consome. Served with a side of rice and Birria consome$14.50
- Pizza-Birria
Two flour tortillas filled in the middle with Birria, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and Birria broth.$14.50
- Empanadas
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.$8.99
- Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
Two tostadas loaded with shrimp, lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and avocado$12.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, fresh tomato, avocado, onion, and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato-based sauce$15.99
Kids
- Chicken Tender
Chicken tenders and fries$5.25
- Kids Taco
One Taco served with a side of rice and beans.$5.75+
- Kids Quesadilla
Once kids' Quesadilla served with a side of rice and beans.$5.25+
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.50
- Kids Arroz con Pollo
A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken & cheese dip.$5.50
- Cheese Burger$5.99