Little Devils 139 N Main Street Dublin PA 18917
Menu
Handhelds
Smash Burger
$16.00
Two Beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, secret sauce, house pickles, brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sammie
$16.00
Double dipped fried chicken breast, memphis slaw, pickle aioli, house pickles, country white bun
Beef on Weck
$15.00
Thinly sliced roast beef warmed in jus, weck roll, side of horseradish
Little Devil Dog
$8.00
chargrilled Sahlens hot dog, house pickles, onions, special sauce
The Crowd Pleaser
$7.00
chargrilled Sahlens plain hot dog on a bun...OR build it your way!
The Tailgater
$12.00
chargrilled Italian Sausage link, topped with yellow mustard, sauteed onions and peppers on a long roll
Boleslaus The Brave
$14.00
chargrilled Kielbasa, kraut and dijon mustard on a long roll
Beef and Wiz
$17.00
Our Beef on Weck topped with housemade cheese wiz, side of horseradish
Sides
Salads
Kids
Little Devils Location and Hours
(267) 820-8339
Closed • Opens Sunday at 2PM