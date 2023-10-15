Menu

Handhelds

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two Beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, secret sauce, house pickles, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sammie

Fried Chicken Sammie

$16.00

Double dipped fried chicken breast, memphis slaw, pickle aioli, house pickles, country white bun

Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef warmed in jus, weck roll, side of horseradish

Little Devil Dog

Little Devil Dog

$8.00

chargrilled Sahlens hot dog, house pickles, onions, special sauce

The Crowd Pleaser

The Crowd Pleaser

$7.00

chargrilled Sahlens plain hot dog on a bun...OR build it your way!

The Tailgater

The Tailgater

$12.00

chargrilled Italian Sausage link, topped with yellow mustard, sauteed onions and peppers on a long roll

Boleslaus The Brave

Boleslaus The Brave

$14.00

chargrilled Kielbasa, kraut and dijon mustard on a long roll

Beef and Wiz

Beef and Wiz

$17.00

Our Beef on Weck topped with housemade cheese wiz, side of horseradish

Sides

French fries

French fries

$7.00

Plain or with housemade wiz

Kielbasa Dip Fries

Kielbasa Dip Fries

$14.00

French Fries smothered in housemade Kielbasa dip

Truffle Herb Fries

Truffle Herb Fries

$11.00

French Fries tossed in our house herb blend and drizzled with truffle oil

Chips

$2.50

Salads

Cous Cous salad

Cous Cous salad

$12.00

Cous cous, cucumber, tomato with a lemon mint vinaigrette

Chopped salad

Chopped salad

$10.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, with peppercorn ranch, poppy seed or Caesar

Kids

kids grilled cheese and fries

kids grilled cheese and fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

kids chicken fingers and fries

kids chicken fingers and fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

kids cheeseburger and fries

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Drinks

Bottled Spring water

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.00

assorted flavors

Powerade

$3.00

assorted flavors

Monster Energy

$4.00

assorted flavors

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened iced tea

$3.00

Sweetened iced tea

$3.00