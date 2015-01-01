Shokuh Patisserie 1735 Westcliff Drive
Vienoisseries
- Butter Croissant$4.25
- Almond Croissant$5.25
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50
- Chocolate Danish$5.50
- Apple Turnover$6.00
- Pear Tart$6.00
- Apricot Tart$6.00
- Peach Tart$6.00
- Cherry Tart$6.00
- Kouign Amann$5.00
- Pumpkin Cake Slice$6.00
- Apple Cake Slice$5.00
- Coffee Cake Slice$5.00
- Blueberry Cake Slice$6.00
- Strawberry Cake Slice$5.00
- Banana Bread Slice$5.00
- Canelle$4.00
- Financier$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
- Madeleine$2.50
- Palmier$4.50
- Flan$8.50
- Raisin Roll$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Pistachio Croissant$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$6.00
- Raspberry Almond Croissant$5.50
- Cookie Box Small$17.00
- Cookie Box Medium$28.00
- Jam & Honey$2.50
- Butter$2.00
- Croissant Roll$7.00
- Lemon Bar$5.00
- Tiramisu Croissant$7.00
- Cookie box large$45.00
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$8.00
- Ham & cheese croissant$8.00
- Chocolate Madeleine$3.00
- Raspberry Muffins$5.00
- Lime Cake$5.00
- Mini Croissant$3.00
- Barbari Bread$5.50
- Cheesecake$6.00
- Danish$4.50
- Peanut butter cookie$6.00
- Croissant Chips 3pcs$1.50
- Scones$5.50
- Quiche$6.50
Desserts
- Chocolate Layer Cake$9.00
- Coffee Layer Cake$9.00
- Strawberry Short Cake$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse Raspberry$10.00
- Raspberry Mousse$10.00
- Black Forest$10.00
- Passion & Mango Mousse$10.00
- Pistachio & Raspberry Mousse$10.00
- Lemon Mousse$10.00
- Strawberry Mousse$10.00
- White & Dark Layer Mousse$10.00
- Chocolate Caramel HZL Tart$10.00
- Blueberry Lemon Tart$9.00
- Lemon Meringue Tart$8.50
- Mixed Berry Tart$8.50
- Millefeuille$9.00
- Tiramisu$9.50
- Red Velvet$9.50
- Saint Honore Chocolate$10.00
- Saint Honore Vanilla$10.00
- Saint Honore Strawberry$10.00
- Paris-Brest Hazelnut$10.00
- Paris-Brest Pistachio$10.00
- Strawberry Fraisier$10.00
- Creme Brulee$6.50
- Mini Mousse$5.00
- Mini Tart$4.50
- Mini Dessert Tray$55.00
- Opera Classic$10.00
- Opera Raspberry$10.00
- Macaron$3.00
- Raspberry Macaron$10.00
- Hazelnut Mousse$10.00
- Pavlova$8.50
- Chocolate mousse orange round$12.00
- Apple Tarte Tatin$9.00
- Keylime Tart$8.50
- Sable Strawberry Tart$9.00
- Pear Charlotte$10.00
- Gift Card$20.00
- 80 Mini dessert$360.00
- Gift Card$30.00
- Chocolate Sacher$7.50
Beverage
- Americano 12 Oz$3.50
- Americano 16 Oz$4.00
- Drip Coffee 12 Oz$3.00
- Drip Coffee 16 Oz$3.50
- Cappuccino 12 Oz$4.50
- Cappuccino 16 Oz$5.00
- Latte 12 Oz$4.50
- Latte 16 Oz$5.00
- Single Espresso$3.00
- Double Espresso$3.50
- Iced Coffee 16 Oz$4.00
- Iced Coffee 24 Oz$5.00
- Iced Latte 16 Oz$5.00
- Iced Latte 24 Oz$6.50
- Iced Mocha 16 Oz$6.00
- Iced Mocha 24 Oz$7.00
- Tea Hot$4.50
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Extra Shot$1.00
- Syrup$0.50
- Sub-Milk$1.00
- Orange Juice 16 Oz$7.00
- Orange Juice 24 Oz$9.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Sparkling Water$2.50
Cakes
- Chocolate Layer 7 inch$55.00
- Coffee Layer 7 inch$55.00
- Strawberry Short 7 inch$55.00
- Chocolate Layer 9 inch$80.00
- Coffee Layer 9 inch$80.00
- Strawberry Short 9 inch$80.00
- Medium Heart Mousse$60.00
- Large Heart Mousse$120.00
- Wrapped Heart$125.00
- 3D Heart$125.00
- Cloud Cake$125.00
- Diamond Cake$120.00
- Eclipse Round Mousse$95.00
- Woven Cake$120.00
- Love Cake$95.00
- Round 7 inch Mousse$115.00
- Round 9 inch Mousse$165.00
- 3 Layer Mousse 7 inch$85.00
- Mixed Berry Tart 9 inch$85.00
- Chocolate HZL Tart 11 inch$115.00
- Full Log Mousse Cake$120.00
- Half Log Mousse Cake$60.00
- Swiss Roll Full$95.00
- Swiss Roll Half$55.00
- Tiramisu 7 inch$85.00
- Tiramisu 10 inch$110.00
- Millefeuille 8 inch$80.00
- Millefeuille 10 inch$100.00
- Chocolate Decoration$15.00
- Writings$10.00
- Letter Cake$85.00
- Blueberry Cake 9 inch$48.00
- Coffee Cake 9 inch$40.00
- Banana Bread Loaf$35.00
- Saint Honors 7 inch$65.00
- Saint Honore cake 9 inch$110.00
- Opera 8 inch$110.00
- Pumpkin cake 9 inch$48.00
- Mixed berry tart 11 inch$95.00
- Pear Charlotte 7 inch$75.00
- Chocolate layer cake 11 inch$95.00
- Cheesecake 8 inch$45.00
- Strawberry Short Cake 11 inch$95.00
- Opera 11 inch$150.00
- Saint Honors Mini Cake$30.00
- Pear tart 6 inch$20.00
Chocolate
Shokuh Patisserie 1735 Westcliff Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 287-6017
Closed