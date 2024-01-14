2x points now for loyalty members
Little Pub Catering
Football Party Platters
- Hot Wings!
crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce or spice shake.
- Crispy Nuggets!
crispy chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce or spice shake.
- Tender Tenders!$45.00
20 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or spice shake.
- Little Pretzel Bites$35.00
50 pretzel bites tossed in kosher salt and served with a side of honey mustard.
- Chili$30.00
32oz. of beef n' bean chili, served with chips and sour cream.
- Hummus Platter$35.00
serves 10-12 people. 16oz. hummus, served with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, celery, and grilled flatbread points.
- GuacBox™ Guacamole and Chips$15.00
8oz guacamole and a bag of homemade tortilla chips.
- SalsaBox™ Salsa and Chips$15.00
8oz. salsa and a bag of homemade tortilla chips.
- Southwest Eggrolls$50.00
12 eggrolls stuffed with cheddar, corn, beans, and peppers. served with 8oz. chipotle aioli for dipping.
- Veggie Spring Rolls$45.00
12 spring rolls, served with 8oz. thai chili sauce for dipping.
- Pork and Kimchi Dumplings$30.00
36 pork and kimchi dumplings, served with 8oz. thai chili sauce for dipping.
- Chicken Quesadilla$45.00
serves 8-12 people. four chicken quesadillas sliced in 16 pieces.
- Chili Cheese Dog Quesadilla$45.00
serves 8-12 people. four chili cheese dog quesadillas sliced in 16 pieces.
- Cheeseburger Quesadilla$45.00
serves 8-12 people. four cheeseburger quesadillas sliced in 16 pieces.
- Shepherd's Pie$50.00
serves 10-12 people. ground beef, carrots, and carrots tossed in gravy, topped with a blanket of mashed potatoes, and served with 12oz. beef gravy.
- Mac and Cheese$30.00
serves 10-12 people. cheezy mac n' cheese.
Salads
- Garden Salad$30.00
Garden salad of field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette. Feeds 10-12 people.
- Southwest Salad$30.00
Southwestern style salad of romaine, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and tortilla strips. Feeds 10-12 people
- Classic Caesar$30.00
Classic Caesar salad of romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Feeds 10-12 people.
- Thai Crunch$30.00
Thai style salad of romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, orange ginger dressing, and crunchy wonton strips. Serves 10-12 people.
"Build Your Own" Bars
- Taco Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. includes choice of protein, soft tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. includes bbq pulled pork, brioche buns, and cole slaw
- Mac n’ Cheese Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. includes choice of protein, macaroni and cheese, and toppings.
- Sloppy Joe Sandwich Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. includes ground beef slow cooked in sloppy joe mix, brioche buns, and toppings.
- Meatball Grinder Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. includes beef meatballs, grinder rolls, and toppings.
- Meatloaf Sandwich Bar$75.00
serves 10-12 people. Includes ground beef meatloaf, brioche buns, and toppings.
Sides
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes$30.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$35.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Crispy Tater Tots$30.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Basmati Rice$30.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Vegetable Fried Rice$35.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Decadent Mac ‘n Cheese$30.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Cheesy Baked Ziti$30.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
- Deconstructed Lasagna$35.00
Feeds 10-12 people.
Mains
- Grilled Chicken Breast$60.00
Grilled 6oz Boneless Chicken Breasts. Choice of style. Feed 10-12 People
- Pacific Salmon Filet$80.00
Grilled 6oz Salmon Filets. Choice of style. Feeds 10-12 people.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$60.00
BBQ Pulled Pork . Feeds 10-12 people.
- BBQ Pulled Chicken$60.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken Feeds 10-12 people
- Tenderloin Steak Tips$80.00
Tenderloin Steak Tips. Feeds 10-12 people.
- Classic Meatloaf$55.00
Classic Meatloaf Feeds 10-12 people
- Italian Meatballs$55.00
Italian Beef Meatballs. Feeds 10-12 people
- Hand Carved Turkey Breast$60.00
Hand Carved, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast. Feeds 10-12 people
- Pan Seared Rare Ahi Tuna$90.00
Rare Seared Ahi Tuna. Served chilled. Feeds 10-12 people
Complete Menu Solutions For 10-12 People
- Southern BBQ$200.00
Includes choice of BBQ pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken, rolls, garden salad, mac and cheese, and toppings. Feeds 10-12
- Thanksgiving Any Time$200.00
Includes hand carved roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden salad, and toppings. Feeds 10-12
- Sunday Dinner Comfort Food$200.00
Includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden salad, roasted brussels sprouts, and toppings. Feeds 10-12
- Creole Celebration$200.00
Includes blackened chicken breast, basmati rice, garden salad, buffalo cauliflower, and toppings. Feeds 10-12
- Steak and Potatoes$200.00
Includes tenderloin steak tips, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden salad, sauteed vegetables, and toppings. Feeds 10-12