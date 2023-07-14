Popular Items

Becky and Ann

$6.25

Avocado toast with tomato, bacon, and egg, balsamic glaze.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Spicy Mermaid Smoothie

$7.25

Spinach, strawberry, jalapenos, soy milk

Beverages

Beverages

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Unsweetened

$3.95

Mango Peach Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$3.95

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.95

Kid’s Drink Cup

$2.00

Coffee and Espresso

Cold Brew

$4.55+

Americano

$3.60+

Machiatto

$4.95+

Latte

$4.95+

Mocha

$6.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.30+

Cappucino

$4.95+

Espresso Shot

$3.30+

Chai Latte

$5.60+

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Americano (Copy)

$3.60+

Smoothies

Almond-Choco Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Green Smoothie

$7.25

Spinach, strawberry, banana, apple juice

Spicy Mermaid Smoothie

$7.25

Spinach, strawberry, jalapenos, soy milk

Breakfast

Breakfast and Bagels

NY Style Bagel

$5.40

Choice of cream cheese, butter or Avocado

Ham Egg Cheese

$10.80

Black forest ham, 2 eggs OM, cheddar

Bacon Egg Cheese

$10.80

Crispy bacon, 2 eggs, cheddar

Veg Egg Cheese

$10.60

Avocado, tomato, spinach, 2 eggs, goat cheese

Monster

$12.95

Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, cheddar, mozzarella

Frankenstein

$13.60

Monster plus Avocado, spinach, green chilis

Big Daddy Breakfast

$10.00

Choice of meats, 2 eggs, and toast. Up to French Toast 2.50

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Gourmet Toast

Pick Three Toast Tray

$16.25

Caprese

$6.25

Mozzarella, tomato, and pesto

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.25Out of stock

creamy PB, banana, honey

Avocado

$6.25

Avocado spread, sea salt, balsamic glaze

Honeymoon

$6.25

Creamy brie, apple, honey

Garden

$6.25

Cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion

Becky and Ann

$6.25

Avocado toast with tomato, bacon, and egg, balsamic glaze.

Brie, Oven Roasted Tomato

$6.25

Creamy brei, roasted tomato, garlic-herb olive oil

Classic

$6.25

Butter, strawberry jam

Apple Cinnamon

$6.25

Cream cheese,warm cinnamon-sugar apples

Lunch

Signature Sandwiches

Green Turkey Sandwich

$14.20+

fresh sliced turkey, avocado, cucumber, green chilis, lettuce, tomato, amyo, provolone

Spicy Bird Sandwich

$14.20+

turkey, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mayo, djion mustard, provolone

BLT Sandwich

$13.20+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.20+

with candied pecans, dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato

Classic Ham Sandwich

$13.20+

Black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$13.20+

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar

Club Sandwich

$14.20+

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.

Glazed Pig Sandwich

$14.20+

Black forest ham, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, balsamic glaze, mozzarella

Veggie Sandwich

$13.20+

Cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone

PB&J Sandwich

$11.50

Creamy Peanut butter, strawberry jam

Grilled Cheeses

Turkey Melt

$13.00+

Cheddar, turkey, green chilis

BBT

$13.00+

creamy brie, bacon, oven roasted tomato

Mozz and Tom

$11.50+

mozzarella,tomato,basil pesto, balsamic glaze

MBP

$13.00+

mozzarella, bacon, pesto

Triple Cheese

$11.50+

cheddar, provolone, mozzarella

O.G. Cheese

$11.50+

choice of cheddae, provolone, mozzarella or creamy brie

Gourmet Burgers

Father Time Burger

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, ketchup, mayo

Captain Dan Burger

$11.00

Peanut butter, jelly, bacon

Hot Steel Burger

$8.25

Cherry peppers, spicy mustard, onions

Hippie Burger

$12.50

2x Meat, 2x Cheese, avocado, mustard

Salads and Soups

Spinach Salad

$8.80+

dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, rasberry vinaigrette

Greenhouse Salad

$8.80+

romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, garlic crutons with ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.80+

romaine, parmesean, garlic crutons

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.80+

spring mix, tossed in oil blend, tomato, cucumber, onion, balsamic glaze

Tomato Soup

$5.75+

cream-less with a hint of basil

Soup of the Day

$5.75+

Varies Daily

Half Soup / Half Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.45

Greenhouse Salad

$14.45

Mixed Greens

$14.45

Sides

Apple Slices

$2.50Out of stock

Bow Tie Pasta Salad

$3.25

Chicken Salad

$3.25

Kettle Chips

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Beer Mac

$3.99

Pastries

Pastry Case

Cookie

$2.15

3 Cookies

$4.80

Muffin

$4.50

CoffeeCake

$4.50

GF Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Ruthie A La Mode

$7.00

Fridge Drinks

Body Armor

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Cola

Diet Cola Can

$1.00

Mexican Cola

$2.75

Fair Life

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Gatorade

Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Richard’s

Sparkling Bottle

$2.00

Still Can

$2.00

Topochico

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Big Red

Big Red

$2.50