Lively Coffeehouse and Bistro
Beverages
Coffee and Espresso
Smoothies
Breakfast
Breakfast and Bagels
NY Style Bagel
Choice of cream cheese, butter or Avocado
Ham Egg Cheese
Black forest ham, 2 eggs OM, cheddar
Bacon Egg Cheese
Crispy bacon, 2 eggs, cheddar
Veg Egg Cheese
Avocado, tomato, spinach, 2 eggs, goat cheese
Monster
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, cheddar, mozzarella
Frankenstein
Monster plus Avocado, spinach, green chilis
Big Daddy Breakfast
Choice of meats, 2 eggs, and toast. Up to French Toast 2.50
Kids French Toast
Gourmet Toast
Pick Three Toast Tray
Caprese
Mozzarella, tomato, and pesto
Peanut Butter Banana
creamy PB, banana, honey
Avocado
Avocado spread, sea salt, balsamic glaze
Honeymoon
Creamy brie, apple, honey
Garden
Cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion
Becky and Ann
Avocado toast with tomato, bacon, and egg, balsamic glaze.
Brie, Oven Roasted Tomato
Creamy brei, roasted tomato, garlic-herb olive oil
Classic
Butter, strawberry jam
Apple Cinnamon
Cream cheese,warm cinnamon-sugar apples
Lunch
Signature Sandwiches
Green Turkey Sandwich
fresh sliced turkey, avocado, cucumber, green chilis, lettuce, tomato, amyo, provolone
Spicy Bird Sandwich
turkey, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mayo, djion mustard, provolone
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
with candied pecans, dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato
Classic Ham Sandwich
Black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese
Classic Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.
Glazed Pig Sandwich
Black forest ham, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, balsamic glaze, mozzarella
Veggie Sandwich
Cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone
PB&J Sandwich
Creamy Peanut butter, strawberry jam
Grilled Cheeses
Turkey Melt
Cheddar, turkey, green chilis
BBT
creamy brie, bacon, oven roasted tomato
Mozz and Tom
mozzarella,tomato,basil pesto, balsamic glaze
MBP
mozzarella, bacon, pesto
Triple Cheese
cheddar, provolone, mozzarella
O.G. Cheese
choice of cheddae, provolone, mozzarella or creamy brie
Gourmet Burgers
Salads and Soups
Spinach Salad
dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, rasberry vinaigrette
Greenhouse Salad
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, garlic crutons with ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesean, garlic crutons
Mixed Greens Salad
spring mix, tossed in oil blend, tomato, cucumber, onion, balsamic glaze
Tomato Soup
cream-less with a hint of basil
Soup of the Day
Varies Daily