Breakfast

Bagels

Bagel and Cream Cheese
$3.50

A toasted bagel served with cream cheese

The Classic
$4.99

Eggs and cheddar on a toasted bagel or wheatberry bread. Add Bacon, Ham, or Sausage for $2.25

The Sunrise
$7.50

Egg, garlic-herb cream cheese, tomato, pickled onion, and spinach on a toasted bagel

The San Miguel
$7.49

Egg, bacon, sliced cucumber, jalapeno cream cheese and sweet chili sauce on a toasted bagel

Breakfast

BLT+egg
$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and fried egg on toasted wheatberry bread

french toast
$7.99

thick slices of brioche bread, served with freshly sliced strawberries and maple syrup

Biscuits and gravy
$5.49

Two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits served with gravy on the side

Muffin
$3.25
Sugarcamp Bowl
$6.99

3 scrambled eggs, grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese. Add Bacon, Ham or Sausage for $2.25, or add DOUBLE meat for $4.50

Avocado Toast
$6.95+

House guacomole spread on toasted wheatberry bread, topped with pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning and honey. add Bacon for $2.25 or egg for $1.25

Cinnamon Roll
$3.95

Our house-made cinnamon rolls covered with cream cheese icing

(1) biscuit with gravy
$3.49

One freshly baked buttermilk biscuit served with gravy on the side

Breakfast Sides

Ham
$3.00
Bacon
$3.00
Sausage
$1.99
Sausage Gravy
$1.99
(1) Biscuit
$1.49
(1) Toast
$1.49
(1) Egg
$1.75

eggs cooked to order

breakfast potatoes
$2.75

Burritos

The 9 Toe
$6.99

Eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, katsu and mixed greens

Morning Beet
$7.50

House crumbled beet burgers topped with egg, mixed greens, sliced cucumbers and pickled onions, drizzled with garlic aioli and dijon mustard on a whole wheat wrap

The Kahuku Burrito
$8.99

Kalua pork, eggs, roasted potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and mixed greens

Haleiwa Burrito
$8.99

Spam, eggs, roasted potatoes, bell pepper, spicy crema and cheddar cheese

The Spotted Rooster
$8.99

Turkey sloppy joe, bacon, eggs, gallo-pinto rice and cheddar cheese

Lunch

Sandwiches/Handhelds

Tony Montana
$10.00
The Luau
$10.99

Ham, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, swiss and teriyaki sauce

Pimento Cheese
$10.99

Our famous pimento cheese, with bacon, baked on a sub roll

Big Island BLT
$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pineapple and mayo on toasted wheatberry

Baja Tacos
$16.99

Blackened mahi, topped with shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes and our house avocado-crema

Chicken Salad WRAP
$10.99

Green apples, craisins, raisins, dates, cinnamon and mayo topped with mayo lettuce and tomato in a whole wheat wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.99

Green apples, craisins, raisins, dates, cinnamon and mayo topped with mayo lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry bread

Huli huli WRAP
$10.99

Marinated and grilled chicken thighs, Huli sauce, tomato, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, bacon, lettuce and lb sauce on a whole wheat wrap

The San Salvadore
$10.99

Slow-roasted Kalua pork, salvador sauce, pepper jack, topped with mixed greens and green onions

Tokyo Sando
$10.99

Crispy chicken, lb sauce, katsu, island slaw, pickled onion, lettuce, and tomato on brioche bread

Huli huli Sandwich
$10.99

Marinated and grilled chicken thighs, Huli sauce, tomato, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, bacon, lettuce and lb sauce on thick sliced brioche bread

Hawaiian Cubano Sub
$11.49

Honey ham, kalua pork, spicy mustard, dill pickle, and swiss cheese on a toasted baguette

Burgers

LB's Original Burger
$12.49

Lettuce, onion, pickle, lizzie b sauce and american cheese

Kiluaea
$12.99

Sauteed jalapenos, red onion, pepper jack cheees, bacon, and volcano aioli

The Costa Rican Burger
$12.99

Grilled onions, romaine lettuce, tomato and costa-rican aioli

Aloha Burger (Beet Burger)
$12.99

Our house-made beet burger, topped with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, mixed greens, pickled onions and sliced cucumbers. add pepper jack or swiss for $1.25

Salads

Grilled Mushroom Salad
$10.99

mixed greens. gorganzola cheese, craisins, boiled egg and red onions with our house green apple vinaigrette

House Salad
$8.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, sliced egg and cheddar cheese

Plates

All plates come with our island mac salad, sticky rice and pickled onions. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. add Roasted veggies for $1.99
The Kalua pua'a
$15.99

Slow roasted hawaiian-style pork

The Ohana
$14.99

Marinated Huli Huli grilled chicken thighs

The North Shore
$15.99

Crispy, Katsu-fried chicken breast

The Kono's
$17.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi

RIBEYE
$28.00

Lunch Specials

Salvadoran Tacos
$9.99

Kalua pork topped with costa rican aioli, katsu sauce, green onion, and tomatoes

Pizzas

Salmon pizza (mauna loa)
$10.00
Hamburger Pizza
$9.99

ground beef topped with lb sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

Coffee

Espresso Drinks

Americano
$3.00
Cortado
$3.50
Cappucinno
$4.00
Latte
$4.50
Double shot espresso
$1.99

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee
$2.45
Cold Brew
$3.75

LB Signature Drinks

Butter Beer
$5.95
Nutty Irishman
$5.95
Whole Latte Love
$5.95
Mountain Mocha
$5.95
Sandy B.
$5.95
Kam Highway
$5.95
Sugar Mill
$5.95
Cold Mountain
$5.95

Double shot of espresso, brown sugar, milk, vanilla cold foam.

Stillwaters
$5.95

Double shot of espresso, house toffee nut syrup, honey, oat milk, sprinkled with cinnamon on top.

Matcha Zinger
$5.50
Le Yeti
$5.95

Double shot of espresso, steamed LB milk, vanilla maple syrup, cinnamon spice blend.

Peter Rabbit
$5.95
Na Pali
$5.95
Pumpkin spice Latte
$5.95

Non caffeinated

Hot chocolate

Appetizers

Snacks

Island loaded fries
$9.99
Chun's Food Truck Strips
$9.95
Wayland Nachos
$10.99
Spinach dip
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.99
Pimento Cheese Dip
$10.99
Chili Queso Dip
$11.99

Soft Drinks

drinks

Assorted bottle or fountain
$2.25
Sweet tea
$2.25
Unsweet tea
$2.25
Bottled Water
$1.50
Vitamin water
$2.99
Ale 8 glass bottle
$2.99
Fanta glass
$2.99
Jarritos
$2.99
fountain water
Milk (by the glass)
$2.75
Pellogrino
$3.00

Desserts

Cinnamon coffee cake
$3.50
Lemon cake
$3.95
Pumpkin cake
$3.50
Chocolate banana swirl cake
$3.50
Double Chocolate Muffin
$3.49
Salted Caramel Brownie
$3.49
$3.50
Donut
$2.00
S'mores Lava Cake
$5.95
NY style cheesecake
$6.75
Dulce de leche cheesecake
$6.75
Turtle cheesecake
$6.75
white chocolate blueberry
$6.75
Caramel - Brownie
$6.75
Pie (misc)
$3.95
raspberry donut
$2.25
chocolate cream donut
$2.25
Candy/Cookies
$2.25

MISC Charges

Extra Dressing

Ranch
$0.50
Green Apple Vinaigrette
$0.50
Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
$0.50

Smoothies

Fern gully
$6.75

sides

Roasted Veggies
$3.50
sweet potato fries
$3.50
Crinkle Cut Fries
$3.50+
Island Mac Salad
$3.50
potato salad (side)
$3.50
side salad
$2.99
original chips, lays
$1.00
Bbq chips, lays
$1.00

kids menu

Kids cheeseburger
$5.99
PB &J
$3.99
Grilled Cheese
$3.99
Katsu Chicken strips (kids)
$6.99