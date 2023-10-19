Lizzie B's Cafe
Breakfast
Bagels
A toasted bagel served with cream cheese
Eggs and cheddar on a toasted bagel or wheatberry bread. Add Bacon, Ham, or Sausage for $2.25
Egg, garlic-herb cream cheese, tomato, pickled onion, and spinach on a toasted bagel
Egg, bacon, sliced cucumber, jalapeno cream cheese and sweet chili sauce on a toasted bagel
Breakfast
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and fried egg on toasted wheatberry bread
thick slices of brioche bread, served with freshly sliced strawberries and maple syrup
Two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits served with gravy on the side
3 scrambled eggs, grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese. Add Bacon, Ham or Sausage for $2.25, or add DOUBLE meat for $4.50
House guacomole spread on toasted wheatberry bread, topped with pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning and honey. add Bacon for $2.25 or egg for $1.25
Our house-made cinnamon rolls covered with cream cheese icing
One freshly baked buttermilk biscuit served with gravy on the side
Breakfast Sides
Burritos
Eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, katsu and mixed greens
House crumbled beet burgers topped with egg, mixed greens, sliced cucumbers and pickled onions, drizzled with garlic aioli and dijon mustard on a whole wheat wrap
Kalua pork, eggs, roasted potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and mixed greens
Spam, eggs, roasted potatoes, bell pepper, spicy crema and cheddar cheese
Turkey sloppy joe, bacon, eggs, gallo-pinto rice and cheddar cheese
Lunch
Sandwiches/Handhelds
Ham, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, swiss and teriyaki sauce
Our famous pimento cheese, with bacon, baked on a sub roll
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pineapple and mayo on toasted wheatberry
Blackened mahi, topped with shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes and our house avocado-crema
Green apples, craisins, raisins, dates, cinnamon and mayo topped with mayo lettuce and tomato in a whole wheat wrap
Green apples, craisins, raisins, dates, cinnamon and mayo topped with mayo lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry bread
Marinated and grilled chicken thighs, Huli sauce, tomato, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, bacon, lettuce and lb sauce on a whole wheat wrap
Slow-roasted Kalua pork, salvador sauce, pepper jack, topped with mixed greens and green onions
Crispy chicken, lb sauce, katsu, island slaw, pickled onion, lettuce, and tomato on brioche bread
Marinated and grilled chicken thighs, Huli sauce, tomato, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, bacon, lettuce and lb sauce on thick sliced brioche bread
Honey ham, kalua pork, spicy mustard, dill pickle, and swiss cheese on a toasted baguette
Burgers
Lettuce, onion, pickle, lizzie b sauce and american cheese
Sauteed jalapenos, red onion, pepper jack cheees, bacon, and volcano aioli
Grilled onions, romaine lettuce, tomato and costa-rican aioli
Our house-made beet burger, topped with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, mixed greens, pickled onions and sliced cucumbers. add pepper jack or swiss for $1.25
Salads
Plates
Lunch Specials
Pizzas
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
LB Signature Drinks
Double shot of espresso, brown sugar, milk, vanilla cold foam.
Double shot of espresso, house toffee nut syrup, honey, oat milk, sprinkled with cinnamon on top.
Double shot of espresso, steamed LB milk, vanilla maple syrup, cinnamon spice blend.