LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
Drinks/Specialty Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottle Soda
Gatorade
Large sized
Milk
16 oz
Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and peppermint syrup
Protein Shake
Peanut butter, banana, protein powder, mocha flavor, almond milk, and ice blended in a 20 ounce cup
Lemonade and S.F. Strawberry Lemonade 20oz Bottle
Celsius
Pup Cup
Brewed Ice Tea
Iced Tea(Not brewed)
Rockstar
Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Espresso Drinks
Americano
2 shots of our Espresso diluted in hot water
Apple Pie Latte
Apple, Cookie Butter
Blackberry Lavender White Chocolate Latte
White Chocolate, Blackberry, and Lavender
Blueberry Muffin Latte
Blueberry and Cookie Butter
Cappuccino
Extra frothy steamed milk and 2 shots of espresso
Caramel Apple Latte
Apple, Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, caramel, and vanilla syrup
Chai Latte (with Espresso)
Steamed milk with 2 shots espresso and Chai syrup. *Can be espresso free*
Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte
Chocolate and Cherry
Coconut Cream Pie Latte
Coconut and French Vanilla
Creme Brulee Latte
Caramel, Vanilla, Half and Half
Espresso
2 shots of Espresso
Flavored Cappuccino
Extra frothy steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.
Flavored Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.
German Choc. Cake Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, chocolate, caramel, butter pecan, and coconut syrup.
Jelly Doughnut Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, white chocolate and choice of blackberry, blueberry, strawberry or raspberry.
King Cake Latte
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Caramel
Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso.
Mocha
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and Chocolate Sauce
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
Irish Cream, Cinnamon, and Caramel
Pecan Pie Latte
Smores Latte
Marshmallow, chocolate
Snickerdoodle Latte
Brown sugar cinnamon
Sticky Bun Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso, vanilla, caramel and cinnamon syrup.
White Choc. Macadamia Cookie Latte
Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate
White Chocolate Mocha
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and White Chocolate Sauce
Special- Buddy The Elf
Steamers
Refreshers
Smoothies
Frappes
Nitro/ Cold Brew
Bakery
Brownies/Bars
Cake Pops/Confections/ Dessert Parfaits
Chocolate Cherry Dessert Parfait
Layers of chocolate cake, cherry compote & whipped cream
Chocolate Cake Pops
Chocolate cake pop dipped in milk chocolate w/ a sugar charm.
Chocolate Covered Oreo
Chocolate covered oreo cookie
Vanilla Cake Pops
Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with a sugar charm.
White Chocolate Oreo
White Chocolate covered oreo cookie
White Chocolate Oreo Pop
White chocolate covered oreo cookie pop
Macarons Strawberry & Chocolate (6PK)
3 chocolate flavored & 3 strawberry flavored macarons. (Gluten Free)
Cookies/Cupcakes/Cakes/Cheesecakes/Pies
Chocolate Chip XL
Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with Milk Chocolate Chips.
Summer Reindeer Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting decorated to look a reindeer wearing sunglasses.
M&M XL
Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with M&M candies
Rainbow Layer Cake
6 layers of vanilla cake with rainbow colors. Topped w/ vanilla buttercream
Grinch Vanilla Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and decorated to look like the Grinch.
Crumb Cakes/Muffins
Donuts
Chocolate Bavarian Donut
Bavarian filled yeast donut topped with chocolate Icing.
Chocolate Cream Filled Long John Donut
Yeast long john donut filled with a cream and topped with chocolate icing, & sprinkles.
Snickerdoodle Long John Donut
Yeast long john donut filled with white cream and topped with vanilla icing, a cinnamon sugar mix, & drizzled w/ white chocolate
Churro Donut
Spiral cake donut tossed in a cinnamon sugar mix
Cinnamon Swirl Donut
Yeast donut with a cinnamon swirl in middle
Glazed Old Fashioned Donut
Old fashioned sour cream cake donut dipped in our honey vanilla glaze
Santa Bavarian Filled Donut
Bavarian filled yeast donut topped with vanilla icing and decorated to look like Santa
Vanilla Blueberry Donut
Blueberry cake donut topped with vanilla icing & blue sprinkles.
Vanilla Chocolate Donut
Chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla icing
Gluten Free/Vegan
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion Cookie
Gluten Free Cinnamon Burst Cookie
Gluten Free Cranberry Chocolate Granola Bar
Gluten Free Fudge Indulgence Cookie
Gluten Free Lemon Dream Cookie
Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Sea Salt Granola Bar
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola Bar
Gluten Free Vanilla Espresso Bar
Vegan XL Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pastries/Scones
Almond Bear Claw
Almond filled bear claw drizzled with our vanilla glaze and sliced almonds.
Apple Fritter
Extra Large Fritter packed full of apples dipped in our honey glaze
Blackberry Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with blackberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Blueberry Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with blueberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Caramel Apple Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with caramel apple filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
Buttery croissant filled with chocolate and topped with Hazelnuts and powdered sugar
Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla Glaze
Jumbo Cinnamon roll with vanilla glaze
Cream Cheese & Strawberry Danish
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and strawberry compote danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze
Cream Cheese Danish
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze
Eclair
Bavarian filled pastry with a rich chocolate frosting
Gingerbread Scone
Gingerbread scone with a cream cheese topping
Lemon Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with lemon filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Mixed Berry Tart
Artisan pie tart with baked mixed berries, sweet glaze.
Orange Cranberry Scone
Buttery, orange flavored scone topped with a vanilla glaze
Peach Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with peach filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Sweet Potato Biscuit
Fresh made from scratch sweet & savory sweet potato biscuit.
Market
Candy
Aftershock Popping Candy- Blue Raspberry
Aftershock Popping Candy- Cherry
Aftershock Popping Candy- Cotton Candy
Aftershock Popping Candy-Watermelon
Airhead
Candy & Pretzel Chocolate Bar
Milk chocolate candy bar filled with M&M candies; salty pretzel pieces & drizzled with white chocolate.
Candy Stick
Chewy SweeTarts
Chick O Stick
Cookie Monstah Peanut Butter Cup XL
Huge XL peanut butter cup filled with Chocolate chip cookies & cream.
Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar
White chocolate candy bar filled with chunks of Oreo cookies and drizzled with a milk chocolate.
Cotton Candy
Cow Tales
Extra Gum
Fudge
Gummy Bakery Shop
Gummy Kabob
Gummy Pizza
Laffy Taffy Rope
Laffy Taffy Stick
Neapolitan Coconut Bar
Nerds Rope Rainbow
Now and Later
Peanut Butter Cup XL
Huge XL peanut butter cup.
Peanut M&Ms
Pushpop
Reese's Cup
Ring Pop
Rock Candy Stick
Skittles
Smarties Candy Necklace
Smores Peanut Butter Cup XL
Huge Smores filled XL peanut butter cup.
Snickers
Starbursts
Super Blow Pop
Viper Venom Sour Liquid Candy
Warhead Sour Taffy
Yummy-Lix Gourmet Lollipop
Zotz Candy String
Father's Day
For the Dog
Fresh Flowers
Jams/Jellies/Jars/Meatsticks
Apple Butter
Black Raspberry Seedless Jam
Blackberry Seedless Jam
Bread and Butter Pickles
Cherry Jam
Corn Relish
Elderberry Jelly
Hot Bacon Sauce
Hot Pepper Mustard
Hot Strawberry Jam
Peach Jam
Peach Salsa
Pickled Sausage
Southern Sunshine Jam
Strawberry Butter
Strawberry Jam
Sweet Jalepenos
Triple Berry Jam
Wildflower Honey
100% Grassfed Beef Sticks
Beets
Jewelry
Always Near Angels- Youth Necklace
Amazonite Cross Bracelet
Angel Wings Necklace
Blessing Necklace
Blue Enamel Cross RIng 6,8
Butterfly Fidget Ring
Faith Scripture Encouragement Necklace
Flower Fidget Ring
Gold You Matter Ring 6,7
It is Well Necklace
Jeremiah 29:11 Bracelet
K'Lani Hair Tie Bracelet
Mama with Cross Necklace
Moon/Star Fidget Ring
Morganite Cross Bracelet
New Deep Waters Necklace
Sandstone Cross Bracelet
Seashell Cross Necklace
Silver Faith over Fear Ring 6,7,8,5
Upon the Waters Matthew 14:29 Necklace
Mugs/Tumblers
Nuts/Pocket Lattes/Coffee Nuts
Cashew Brittle 8 oz.
Coffee Nuts-Mocha Sea Salt
"mocha + sea salt" coffee nuts
Peanut Brittle 8 oz.
Pocket Latte-Cream and Sugar
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: cream & sugar
Pocket Latte-Dark Chocolate
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: dark roast
Pocket Latte-Hazelnut
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: hazelnut
Pocket Latte-Lavendar Vanilla
Pocket latte is the original coffee bar®—the first true coffee chocolate that's naturally powered and flavored with real 100% arabica coffee. Product: coffee bar Flavor: lavender vanilla
Hoot-n-Annie Pecans
Stickers, JavaSok, & Koozies
T-shirts and Hats
Adulthood Shirt
All Peopled Out Shirt
Be Kind Hat
Beach Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Beach Happy Shirt XXL
Coffee & Jesus Med, Lg,XL,XXL,XXXL
Distressed Floral Pray Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Dog Mom Hat
Eat Sleep Take Kids to Sports Hat
Everyone Was Thinking It Hat
Fueled by Iced Coffee and Anxiety Shirt
Girl You Got Jesus You Can Do This Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Half Teacher Half Coffee Shirt med, lg, XL
Hiking is My Therapy Shirt sm,med,lg,XL
Living on Prayer Hat
Love them Anyway Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Make Heaven Crowded Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mama Ball Cap Camo Hat
Mama Needs Coffee shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mama Vibes shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mountain Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mountain Happy Shirt XXL
Moyock NC Hat
N.C Shirts med,lg,xl
Pray V-Neck S, M, L, XL
Raised on 90's Country Shirt
Rockin the I have kids look Shirt
Salty Soul shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Small Town Girl Hat
Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt XXL
Sunrise Sunset Hat
Sunshine with a Little Hurricane Hat
Take & Bake
Vendor Fee
Ice Cream/Milkshakes/Floats
Ice Cream Bar
Ice Cream Float
Acai and Smoothie Bowls
Smoothie Bowls
Almond Joy Bowl
Cacao Acai and Coconut Acai Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, and Raw Almonds
Beach Bowl
Mango Acai Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, and Honey
Cacao Bowl
Cacao Acai Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, and Nutella
Coco Bowl
Coconut Acai Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Flakes, and Honey
Electric Bowl
Dragonfruit Pitaya, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Honey