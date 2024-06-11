Amazing southern cuisine is headed your way!
L Jay's Diner Charles Town
Meals
- 2pc Fried Fish
Two pieces of perfectly seasoned and fried Swai fish.$14.99
- 2pc Fried Pork Chops$14.99
- 4pc Whole Wingz
Four juicy fried whole wingz served with two sides$14.99
- 6pc Whole Wingz
Six juicy fried whole wingz served with two sides$16.99
- 6pc Wingettes
6 juicy fried wing portions served with 2 sides$13.99
- Fish & Chips$10.99
- Fried Fish Sandwich
Perfectly seaoned and fried Swai filet on toasted bread or bun. Best served with our homemade tartar sauce.$12.99
- Mama Jay Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Beef Hotdogs
Kids Meals
All Day Breakfast
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes, eggs and meat$12.99
- Bowl of Grits$5.99
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
- Eggs (2) Scrambled or Fried$2.99
- Fish & Grits$15.99
- Grits Bowl (2 eggs, choice of meat & cheese)$10.99
- Home Fries$4.99
- Home Fries Platter$12.99
- Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Sausage Links (2)$2.29
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
- Strips of Pork Bacon (2)$2.29
- Strips of Turkey Bacon (2)$2.29
- Waffle$5.99
A La Carte
$9.99 & Under
Side Items
- 16oz FAMOUS Mac & Cheese$9.99
- 16oz Greens w/ Smoked Turkey
Slow cooked, sweet & savory collard/kale mix with smoked turkey!$9.99
- 16oz Sweet Potatoes$9.99
- 8oz FAMOUS Mac & Cheese$4.99
- 8oz Greens w/ Smoked Turkey
Slow cooked, sweet & savory collard/kale mix with smoked turkey!$4.99
- 8oz Sweet Potatoes$4.99
- Seasoned Fries$4.99
- 16oz Green Beans w/ Smoked Turkey$9.99
- 8oz Green Beans w/ Smoked Turkey$4.99
Drinks
Desserts
- Blackberry Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesecake Stuffed Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lady Jay Biscoff Cookie Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lady Jay Lemon Cake$4.99
- Lady Jay Oreo Chocolate Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lady Jay Peach Cobble Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lady Jay Strawberry Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Nana Pudding (16oz)$9.99
- Nana Pudding (8oz)$5.99
- Pineapple Upsidedown$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Yellow Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
L Jays Diner Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 866-0350
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM