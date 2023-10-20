Wings Galore 347 347 Liberty Drive
Burgers & More
Cheese Burger
$6.99
Cheese, let,onion,tom,ket,must, mayo.
Cheese Burger Combo with Fries
$10.99
Cheeseburger with fries and drink.
Cheese Burger Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings & Drink no fries
$12.99
C.burger, 4 wings& drink.
Galore Tender Sandwich
$5.99
Tender sandwich only.
Galore Sandwich Combo with Fries
$9.99
Sandwich, fry, and drink.
Galore Sandwich Combo + 4 Wings no Fries
$11.99
Sandwich, drink, and 4 wings.
Chicken Tenders
Desserts
Fish & Shrimp
Fried Fish 2 PC
$7.99
2 pieces of fish only.
Fried Fish 2 PC Combo with fries and drink
$11.99
2 pc fish & fries and drink.
2 PC Fish & 4 PC Wings Combo no fries
$13.99
2 pc fish / 4 wings/drink.
8 PC Shrimp Only
$8.99
8 shrimp only.
8 PC Shrimp Combo with fries and drink
$12.99
8 pc shrimp/ fries and drink.
8 PC Shrimp & 4 PC Wings Combo no fries
$14.99
8 pc shrimp and 4 pc wings.
Fried Rice
Wings
Wings 5 PC
$6.99
5 wings.
Wings 10 PC
$11.99
10 wings.
Wings 20 PC
$20.99
20 wings.
Wings 30 PC
$31.99
30 wings.
Wings 50 PC
$52.99
50 wings.
Wings 75 PC
$77.99
75 wings.
Wings 100 PC
$98.99
100 wings.
5 PC Wing Combo with fries and drink
$10.49
5 wings , fry and drink.
10 PC Wing Combo. with. fries and drink
$14.99
10 wings, fry and drink.
15 PC Wing Combo with fries and drink
$19.99
15 wings, fry and drink.
Phillys
Beef Philly
$6.99
Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.
Jerk Chicken Philly
$6.99
Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.
Chicken Philly
$6.99
Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mus.
Combination Beef/ Chicken Philly
$8.59
Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.
Philly Combo with fries and drink
$10.99
Philly,fries & drink.
Philly Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings no fries
$12.99
Philly,4 wings & drink.
Gilly Philly Fry
$8.99
SIDES & EXTRAS
Fries
$3.49
Reg fry.
Cheese Fries
$4.49
Reg fry with cheese sauce.
Onion Rings
$4.99
Reg onion ring.
Pizza Puff
$3.99
5 PC Potstickers
$4.99
Large Fry
$5.99
Large Cheese Fries
$6.99
Side of Nacho Cheese
$0.75
Side of Jalepeno Peppers
$0.40
Side of Ranch
$0.75
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.75
Side of Cocktail Sauce
$0.75
Side of Lettuce
$0.30
Side of Tomatoes
$0.30
Side of Onions
$0.20
Side of Sauce
$0.75
Wings Galore 347 Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 520-3778
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM