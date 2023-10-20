Burgers & More

Cheese Burger
$6.99

Cheese, let,onion,tom,ket,must, mayo.

Cheese Burger Combo with Fries
$10.99

Cheeseburger with fries and drink.

Cheese Burger Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings & Drink no fries
$12.99

C.burger, 4 wings& drink.

Galore Tender Sandwich
$5.99

Tender sandwich only.

Galore Sandwich Combo with Fries
$9.99

Sandwich, fry, and drink.

Galore Sandwich Combo + 4 Wings no Fries
$11.99

Sandwich, drink, and 4 wings.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$7.99

4 piece tenders with hon must.

4 PC Chicken Tender Combo with Fries
$11.99

4 piece tenders with fries and drink.

Desserts

Lemon Cake Slice
$3.00
Chocolate Banana Cake Slice
$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
2. Cookie Combo Add On
$1.00

Drinks

Large Drink
$2.99
Bottled Water
$1.75
Canned Drink
$1.99
Medium Drink
$2.59
Cup of Ice
$0.25

Fish & Shrimp

Fried Fish 2 PC
$7.99

2 pieces of fish only.

Fried Fish 2 PC Combo with fries and drink
$11.99

2 pc fish & fries and drink.

2 PC Fish & 4 PC Wings Combo no fries
$13.99

2 pc fish / 4 wings/drink.

8 PC Shrimp Only
$8.99

8 shrimp only.

8 PC Shrimp Combo with fries and drink
$12.99

8 pc shrimp/ fries and drink.

8 PC Shrimp & 4 PC Wings Combo no fries
$14.99

8 pc shrimp and 4 pc wings.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice
$6.99

Fried rice with veggies.

Fried Rice and 4 Wing Combo
$11.99

Fried rice with veggies 4 wings /drink.

Chicken Teriyaki
$9.99

Wings

Wings 5 PC
$6.99

5 wings.

Wings 10 PC
$11.99

10 wings.

Wings 20 PC
$20.99

20 wings.

Wings 30 PC
$31.99

30 wings.

Wings 50 PC
$52.99

50 wings.

Wings 75 PC
$77.99

75 wings.

Wings 100 PC
$98.99

100 wings.

5 PC Wing Combo with fries and drink
$10.49

5 wings , fry and drink.

10 PC Wing Combo. with. fries and drink
$14.99

10 wings, fry and drink.

15 PC Wing Combo with fries and drink
$19.99

15 wings, fry and drink.

Phillys

Beef Philly
$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Jerk Chicken Philly
$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Chicken Philly
$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mus.

Combination Beef/ Chicken Philly
$8.59

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Philly Combo with fries and drink
$10.99

Philly,fries & drink.

Philly Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings no fries
$12.99

Philly,4 wings & drink.

Gilly Philly Fry
$8.99

SIDES & EXTRAS

Fries
$3.49

Reg fry.

Cheese Fries
$4.49

Reg fry with cheese sauce.

Onion Rings
$4.99

Reg onion ring.

Pizza Puff
$3.99
5 PC Potstickers
$4.99
Large Fry
$5.99
Large Cheese Fries
$6.99
Side of Nacho Cheese
$0.75
Side of Jalepeno Peppers
$0.40
Side of Ranch
$0.75
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.75
Side of Cocktail Sauce
$0.75
Side of Lettuce
$0.30
Side of Tomatoes
$0.30
Side of Onions
$0.20
Side of Sauce
$0.75