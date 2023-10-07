Ordering & Pickup Information! More
Land & Lake Evanston at Hilton Orrington Hotel
Breakfast
Midwestern Breakfast
Avocado & Goat Cheese Toast
$17.00
Goat Cheese, Avocado, Sunny Side Up Eggs, Sourdough
American Breakfast
$16.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Chicken Sausage, Served with a House Made Biscuit
Croissant Sandwich
$17.50
Scrambled Eggs, Swiss, Bacon, Dijonaise. Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Sweet Tooth
Omelets
Scrambles
Sausage Scramble
$10.50
Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Cheddar, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Vegetarian Scramble
$12.50
Scrambled Eggs, Vegetable Ragout, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Bacon Scramble
$10.50
Scrambled Eggs, Swiss, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Smoked Salmon Scramble
$17.00
Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Beverage
N/A Beverages
Land & Lake Evanston at Hilton Orrington Hotel Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 771-6537
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6:15AM