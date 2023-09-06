Little Miss BBQ University
Plates & Trays
2 Meat Plate
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Brisket Plate
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Double Brisket Plate
Double the goodness of our signature menu item, smoked sliced brisket served with a mix of fatty and lean. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Chopped Brisket Plate
We use the lean portion of our brisket chopped and tossed with our speciality BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pork Rib Plate
We use full spare ribs smoked for 6 hours. 3 pork ribs on a plate with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Plate
We smoke our pork butts for 12 hours, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Sausage Plate
2 of our house-made sausages with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Turkey Plate
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pork Belly Plate (Wednesdays only)
Pastrami Plate (Thursdays only)
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Served with you choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Double Pastrami Plate (Thursdays only)
The perfect Thursday meal! Double pastrami with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pastrami & Brisket Plate (Thursdays only)
The perfect Thursday meal! A mix of brisket and pastrami with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pastrami 2 Meat Plate (Thursdays only)
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Sandwiches
Mango Habanero Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mango Habanero infused pulled pork, served on a Noble roll, topped with sensational mango slaw. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Sandwich
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
A portion of our lean brisket chopped and tossed with our house-made sauce. Served with 1 side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
What's better than a great pulled pork sandwich? Maybe one from Little Miss BBQ which has been smoked for 12 hours with white oak and then served on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun which was created just for us. Served with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Sausage Sandwich
House made beef and pork sausage sliced and served on a Noble Bakery Hawaiian bun, with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Turkey Sandwich
We season a great natural turkey breast with our turkey rub and smoke it for 3 hours. We serve it on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Pastrami Sandwich (Thursdays only)
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Pork Belly Sandwich (Wednesdays only)
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Meaty bean burrito made with our smoked meats (non-vegetarian).
Green Chile Burrito
This green chile burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! All our of BBQ smoked meats are in the chile. Add on ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese at no charge.
Pint of Green Chili Sauce
A pint of our famous green chili sauce (includes all of our house smoked meats), comes with 2 tortillas.
Sides
Beans
Ranch style beans slow cooked with our BBQ meats.
Grits
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
Coleslaw
A creamy coleslaw perfect for topping a sandwich.
Potato Salad
Diced red potatoes tossed in our creamy dressing with red onion and cilantro.
Beverages
Desserts
Sauces & Extras
Buns
Noble Bread Hawaiian buns, delicious!!!
16oz Bottle of Sauce
Our sauces are created from our competition barbecue days. We use a mix of brown sugar, ketchup, cider vinegar and a mix of spices to create our house and spicy sauce. Our sweet and tangy mustard sauce is amazing on turkey and pork.
Bottle Refill
Squeeze Bottle
Beef Tallow (5 oz)
16 oz Shaker of Seasoning Mix
Our rubs are created from our competition barbecue days. We use a carefully selected mix of spices to create our incredible flavors. Perfect for anything from burgers to brisket and everything in between.
16 oz Shaker of Dalmatian Mix
Our perfect ratio of coarse black pepper and salt. It's amazing at creating an incredible crust when used with our LMB Seasoning Mix.
