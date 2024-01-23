LM Restaurant Group LM Prep Kitchen
Stocks & Soups
Sauces, Dressings & Misc Prep
- Alfredo$6.00
- Apple Mustard$5.00
- BBQ Sauce$6.00
- Beer Cheese$6.00
- Beet Sauce$6.00
- Bolognese$8.00
- Cheddar Mornay$5.00
- Corn Sauce$5.00
- Italian Gravy$5.00
- Red Pepper Coulis$5.00
- Salmon Glaze$5.00
- Steak Sauce$5.00
- Vegetable Ragout$5.00
- Walnut Pesto$5.00
- Butternut Squash Purée$8.00
- Celery Root Purée$8.00
- Buffalo Mayo$6.00
- Dijon Aioli$6.00
- Garlic Aioli$6.00
- Giardiniera Aioli$6.00
- Horseradish Tartar Sauce$6.00
- Thousand Island$6.00
- Caeser Dressing$7.00
- Red Wine Vinagrette$7.00
- Ranch Dressing$7.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$7.00
- Truffle Vinaigrette$7.00
- LL Coleslaw Dressing$7.00
- Blue Cheese Slaw$6.00
- L&L Coleslaw$6.00
- Hush Puppies$6.00
Poultry & Fish
Pickles
Pantry & Pastry
LM Restaurant Group LM Prep Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 771-6357
Open now • Closes at 9PM