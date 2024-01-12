Loaded Lettuce #1
DO NOT MAKE
DO NOT MAKE THIS ORDER
Salad
Simple Salad
- Side Simple Salad$3.99
Simple Salad – Our meatless salad, ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Half Simple Salad$6.50
Simple Salad – Our meatless salad, ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Full Simple Salad$9.99
Simple Salad – Our meatless salad, ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
Ham Salad
- Side Ham Salad$4.99
Ham Salad – Our fully cooked ham, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Half Ham Salad$7.50
Ham Salad – Our fully cooked ham, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Full Ham Salad$11.99
Ham Salad – Our fully cooked ham, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
Turkey Salad
- Side Turkey Salad$4.99
Turkey Salad- Our fully cooked oven roasted turkey, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Half Turkey Salad$7.50
Turkey Salad- Our fully cooked oven roasted turkey, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Full Turkey Salad$11.99
Turkey Salad- Our fully cooked oven roasted turkey, customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
Grilled Chicken Salad
- Side Grilled Chicken Salad$4.99
Chicken Salad – Our fully cooked fajita grilled chicken. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Half Grilled Chicken Salad$7.75
Chicken Salad – Our fully cooked fajita grilled chicken. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
- Full Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Chicken Salad – Our fully cooked fajita grilled chicken. Customer’s choice of fresh lettuce and their choice of toppings to make their salad exactly to their taste.
Double Meat Salad
- Half Double Meat Salad$8.50
Double Meat Salad – Customer’s choice of any two meats they want, on a fresh bed of lettuce of their choice and their choice of toppings to make their salad just the way they want.
- Full Double Meat Salad$12.99
Double Meat Salad – Customer’s choice of any two meats they want, on a fresh bed of lettuce of their choice and their choice of toppings to make their salad just the way they want.
Fully Loaded Salad
- Half Fully Loaded Salad$9.00
Fully Loaded Salad – Our most popular salad! All 3 of our meats on one salad or customer’s choice of any 3 meat servings they want. Plus, their choice of toppings to make their salad specifically to their set.
- Full Fully Loaded Salad$13.99
Fully Loaded Salad – Our most popular salad! All 3 of our meats on one salad or customer’s choice of any 3 meat servings they want. Plus, their choice of toppings to make their salad specifically to their set.
Chicken-Tuna Salad
Wraps
- Simple Wrap$5.99
- Ham Wrap$5.99
Our fully cooked ham, customer's choice of fresh lettuce, and any 4 toppings of their choice wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Turkey Wrap$5.99
Our oven-roasted turkey, customer's choice of fresh lettuce, and any 4 toppings of their choice wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Wrap$5.99
Our grilled fajita chicken, customer's choice of fresh lettuce, and any 4 toppings of their choice wrapped in a 10 in. Flour tortilla. Turkey wrap-our oven
- Double Meat XL Wrap$8.99
Any two meats of the customer's choice, along with their choice of lettuce, and filled with any 5 toppings of their choosing, all wrapped inside a 12in, flour tortilla
- Triple Meat XL Wrap$10.99
Any three meats of the customer's choice, along with their choice of lettuce, and filled with any 5 toppings of their choosing, all wrapped inside a 12in, flour tortilla
- Tuna Wrap$5.99
- Chicken-Tuna Wrap$5.99
- Crab Wrap$9.99
Fruit
Fruits
- Small Fruit Salad$4.50
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) mixed into a fruit plate
- Fruit Salad$7.99
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) mixed into a fruit plate
- Small Fruit Parfait$4.50
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) mixed with our flavorful fruit yogurt, layered with crushed honey granola, inside an easy-to-go style cup
- Fruit Parfait$5.50
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) mixed with our flavorful fruit yogurt, layered with crushed honey granola, inside an easy-to-go style cup
- Small Fruit Cup$3.99
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) inside an easy-to-go style cup
- Fruit Cup$4.99
A combination of our fresh fruits, (mandarin oranges, pineapples, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes) inside an easy-to-go style cup
- Specialty Fruit Salad- Regular$5.25
- Specialty Parfait - Regular$5.25
- Specialty Fruit Cup - Regular$5.25
Drinks
Bottle Drinks
- WATER$1.25
- Glacier Freeze Gatorade$2.00
- White Cherry Gatorade$2.00
- Arctic Blitz Gatorade$2.00
- Lemon Lime Gatorade$2.00
- Fruit Punch Gatorade$2.00
- Orange Gatorade$2.00
- Arizona Watermelon Juice$2.00
- Arizona Mango Juice$2.00
- Arizona Fruit Punch Juice$2.00
- Half and Half Lipton Tea$2.00
- Citrus Green Tea$2.00
- Peach Tea$2.00
Extra Toppings
- Almonds$0.50
- Bacon Bits$0.75
- Banana Peppers$0.50
- Bell Peppers$0.50
- Blueberries$0.50
- Boiled Egg$0.65
- Broccoli$0.50
- Cheddar Cheese$0.50
- Crackers$0.50
- Cranberries$0.50
- Croutons$0.50
- Cucumber$0.50
- Dill Pickle$0.50
- Grapes$0.50
- Jalapeños$0.50
- Mandarin Oranges$0.50
- Parmesan Cheese$0.50
- Peacans$0.50
- Pickled Beets$0.50
- Pickled Okra$0.50
- Pineapples$0.50
- Raisins$0.50
- Red Onion$0.50
- Strawberries$0.65
- Sunflower Seeds$0.50
- Tomato$0.50
- Walnuts$0.50
- Granola$0.99
- Yogurt$1.69