Food

Baked Good (Case)

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Poppyseed bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Salt Bagel

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$2.25

parm and onion bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

Mary virginia roll - fresh

$4.50

Schnecken

$4.50

coils of croissant dough filled with golden raisins and pastry cream

Seasonal Fruit Danish

$5.75

cream cheese/bacon jam danish

$6.50

Honey Cream Cheese Pinwheel

$4.99

Pecan Sticky Buns

$5.75

biroche dough baked in brown sugar caramel

Humble Pie

$4.99

seasonal fruit crostata with buttery streusel

Blueberry Strudel

$4.50

Strudel

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.25

Candied Ginger scone

$4.25

Chocolate Croissants

$4.25

filled with semisweet chocolate

Classic Butter Croissants

$3.50

1380 layers of baked goodness

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Swiss cheese and black forest ham with honey mustard

Almond croissant

$4.25

filled and coated with sweet almond paste

Spinach, Mushroom and Cheese Croissant

$6.25

filled with sauce Mornay

Picayune Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Zante Currant Orange Bran Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Banana Muffin

$4.75

Streusel topped fruit muffin

$3.99

Quiche - Ham and cheese muffin

$5.00

Quiche muffin - veggie

$5.00

Chocolate Babka

$3.50

Bacon Biscuit

$4.50

Ham Biscuit

$4.50

Hines grocery sausage biscuit

$4.50

Cheddar chive biscuit

$2.00

ginger molasses - per 1

$2.00

chocolate banana sammie

$4.00

cookies-chocolate chip - per 1

$2.00

Loblolly Cookies

$1.75

wedding cookies - 3 pack

$3.00

Rice Crispy

$3.00

Biscotti - 3 pack

$2.50

Sugar Cookies - per 1

$3.00

Cream Puff

$3.50

brownie

$3.00

bagel chips

$5.00

granola - 1.5 pounds

$16.00

Cheese Coins

$4.00

Yogurt and Granola

$8.50

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Cupcake

$5.00

Eclair

$3.50

Wall Freezer/Fridge

Bake at Home Croissants

$12.99

Pizza crusts

$9.99

Sweet Magnolia Gelato

$6.99

Soup - Pint

$7.99

Soup - Quart

$12.99

Egg Pie

$9.99

with roasted potato crust

Quiche - Lorraine

$9.99

quiche - of the day

$9.99

Casserole - Cornbread dressing

$12.99

casserole - squash

$12.99

casserole - green bean

$12.99

casserole - poppy seed chicken

$19.99

1/4 sheet cake

$14.99

1/2 sheet cake

$24.99

full sheet cake

$34.99

Bread Pudding

$34.99

Banana Pudding

$29.99

Tiramisu

$29.99

Cobblers - Blueberry

$29.99

Cobblers - Peach

$29.99

Pimento Cheese - 8 oz

$6.99

Pimento Cheese - 16 oz

$11.99

Egg Salad

$12.99

Compound Butter

$4.99

frozen biscuits

$12.99

frozen rolls

$12.99

casserole: chicken and wild rice

$17.99

casserole: chile relleno

$17.99

bacon breakfast casserole

$14.99

Breads

Lunch Box Loaf

$5.00

Sourdough Boules

$5.00

French Baguettes

$3.75

Po-Boy Loaves

$1.09

Kalmatta Olive Sourdough

$6.50

5 Grain

$5.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$0.99

Ciabatta

$5.50

Focaccia

$4.99

Pretzel Rolls

$4.99

semolina loaf

$6.50

sunflower pull bread

$6.50

NY Rye

$7.00

Wild Rice Bread

$5.50

French Bread Loaf

$5.50

whole wheat loaf

$6.00

challah

$6.00

sourdough boule

$5.00

sourdough baguette

$3.75

sourdough loaf

$5.50

Hotline breakfast

egg sandwich

$6.90

Lox Bagel

$9.90

egg sandwich with cheese

$7.80

egg sandwich with bacon

$8.10

cheese omelet

$8.90

sausage omelet

$9.90

veggie omelet

$9.90

bacon omelet

$9.90

ham omelet

$9.90

hotline lunch

cup soup

$6.60

side salad

$5.60

soup and salad

$11.00

chicken salad sandwich

$9.90

chicken salad with bagel chips

$9.90

mini muffuletta

$9.80

quiche lorraine

$9.80Out of stock

veggie quiche

$8.80Out of stock

ham and cheese croissant

$9.80

sandwich special

$9.90

Drinks

Classic Drinks

Espresso - Double shot

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

2 espresso shots with water

Latte

$4.00+

Classic Latte: 2 Shots of espresso and milk to the top

Cappuccino

$4.00

2 shots of espresso and 6oz of milk 8oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte

Macchiato

$3.00

2 shots of espresso Less than 2oz of milk 4oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte

Cortado

$3.50

2 shots espresso Equal parts milks 4oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Mocha syrup and steamed milk

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00+

Vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Teas & Tea Lattes

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Blueberry Hibiscus

$3.00

Lavender Tea

$3.00

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.00

Custom Tea Latte

$4.00

Brewed Coffee

Mad Mama

$2.50+

Speciality Coffee

$2.50+

Soft Drinks

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Strawberry Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Barqs

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

milk/juice

strawberry milk - pint

$4.25

2% milk - pint

$4.25

chocolate milk - pint

$4.25

fresh squeezed orange juice 8 oz

$4.00

fresh squeezed orange juice

$7.00

Goods & Merch

Apparel

Loblolly T-Shirt

$22.00

Baseball T-Shirt

$32.00

Loblolly Shirt Navy

$18.00

Merchandise

Mug

$12.00

Tote Bag

$16.00

Coffee

Game Winner

$16.00

Paubrasil

$16.00

Mad Mama

$12.00

Loblolly Blend

$12.00

Jam'n Gypsy

$12.00

Midtowner

$12.00

Books

A Good Meal is hard to find - Journal

$16.95

Screen doors and Sweet tea

$35.00

Southerly Course

$32.50

Two Souths

$35.00

OH Gussle

$29.99

Cook in Color

$32.50

Mississippi Palate

$39.95

Southern Seasons

$34.95

Walter Anderson

$47.95

Italian Palate

$34.95