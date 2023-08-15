2x points now for loyalty members
Loblolly Bakery 3207 Hardy Street
Food
Baked Good (Case)
Everything Bagel
Poppyseed bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Salt Bagel
Plain Bagel
parm and onion bagel
Cinnamon Rolls
Mary virginia roll - fresh
Schnecken
coils of croissant dough filled with golden raisins and pastry cream
Seasonal Fruit Danish
cream cheese/bacon jam danish
Honey Cream Cheese Pinwheel
Pecan Sticky Buns
biroche dough baked in brown sugar caramel
Humble Pie
seasonal fruit crostata with buttery streusel
Blueberry Strudel
Strudel
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Candied Ginger scone
Chocolate Croissants
filled with semisweet chocolate
Classic Butter Croissants
1380 layers of baked goodness
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Swiss cheese and black forest ham with honey mustard
Almond croissant
filled and coated with sweet almond paste
Spinach, Mushroom and Cheese Croissant
filled with sauce Mornay
Picayune Blueberry Muffin
Zante Currant Orange Bran Muffin
Chocolate Banana Muffin
Streusel topped fruit muffin
Quiche - Ham and cheese muffin
Quiche muffin - veggie
Chocolate Babka
Bacon Biscuit
Ham Biscuit
Hines grocery sausage biscuit
Cheddar chive biscuit
ginger molasses - per 1
chocolate banana sammie
cookies-chocolate chip - per 1
Loblolly Cookies
wedding cookies - 3 pack
Rice Crispy
Biscotti - 3 pack
Sugar Cookies - per 1
Cream Puff
brownie
bagel chips
granola - 1.5 pounds
Cheese Coins
Yogurt and Granola
Fresh Fruit
Cupcake
Eclair
Wall Freezer/Fridge
Bake at Home Croissants
Pizza crusts
Sweet Magnolia Gelato
Soup - Pint
Soup - Quart
Egg Pie
with roasted potato crust
Quiche - Lorraine
quiche - of the day
Casserole - Cornbread dressing
casserole - squash
casserole - green bean
casserole - poppy seed chicken
1/4 sheet cake
1/2 sheet cake
full sheet cake
Bread Pudding
Banana Pudding
Tiramisu
Cobblers - Blueberry
Cobblers - Peach
Pimento Cheese - 8 oz
Pimento Cheese - 16 oz
Egg Salad
Compound Butter
frozen biscuits
frozen rolls
casserole: chicken and wild rice
casserole: chile relleno
bacon breakfast casserole
Breads
Lunch Box Loaf
Sourdough Boules
French Baguettes
Po-Boy Loaves
Kalmatta Olive Sourdough
5 Grain
Jalapeno Cornbread
Ciabatta
Focaccia
Pretzel Rolls
semolina loaf
sunflower pull bread
NY Rye
Wild Rice Bread
French Bread Loaf
whole wheat loaf
challah
sourdough boule
sourdough baguette
sourdough loaf
Hotline breakfast
hotline lunch
Drinks
Classic Drinks
Espresso - Double shot
Americano
2 espresso shots with water
Latte
Classic Latte: 2 Shots of espresso and milk to the top
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso and 6oz of milk 8oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte
Macchiato
2 shots of espresso Less than 2oz of milk 4oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte
Cortado
2 shots espresso Equal parts milks 4oz drink Once made larger it becomes a classic latte
Hot Chocolate
Mocha syrup and steamed milk
Vanilla Steamer
Vanilla syrup and steamed milk